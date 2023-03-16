Schuyler track and field returns on Friday for another season. The Warriors will look to increase their number of state qualifiers after Austin McCulloch and Marisol Deanda qualified.

The Warrior boys will be led by McCulloch, but they're several returning lettermen who will look to compete for a spot in Omaha.

"Most of my top guys are seniors. I'm just excited they're excited," Schuyler boys head coach Rick Carter said. "Some of them came out real strong at the end. I'm just excited to see where these guys end up."

McCulloch capped off a successful junior season with a strong showing at the NSAA Class B State Championships. He qualified for the pole vault with a mark of 12 feet, 8 inches, but McCulloch surpassed that mark in Omaha with a mark of 13 feet, good for 10th place.

The senior missed out on the medal stand by one more failed attempt than West Point-Beemer's Jax Jacobsen.

In addition to pole vault, McCulloch competed in the triple jump at districts and placed sixth with a mark of 39-9.5.

"He's real confident and he's real cool. He doesn't let the pressure get to him at all. He's just really calm," Carter said. "He's kind of hoping to come right out and pick up where he left off. I think he's going to be pretty close hopefully for where he left off the season. He's gunning for the school record."

In the field, Carter is excited about Julian Morales in the jumps and QuR'an Cook and Nick Hernandez in the throws.

Morales placed fifth in the triple jump at districts with a personal record of 41-4. He finished 7.75 inches back of an automatic state qualifying spot

"Julian Morales just about qualified for state last year. He hasn't missed a practice," Carter said. "His attitude is just great. He's all excited. I'm just anxious to see what he'll do on Friday. That'll be a good indicator."

Cook is competing for track and field at the high school level for the first time. He'll be a thrower in the shot put, something he did in middle school.

"His coach is excited. I think the shot put you can pick up the quicker than on the discus. I'm interested to see," Carter said. "His coaches are feeling like he's got some potential there. He's heaving it pretty far. I think he's got enough time, especially since he did do it in middle school. It's not totally brand new to him."

Hernandez is looking to make a big jump in his junior season in the discus. Last year, he placed 12th at districts with a mark of 122-5. His season-high throw was 128-6.

"He's grown quite a bit. He's bigger, stronger," Carter said. "I had a practice with some of my runners last Saturday I told throwers if they want to come, I'll be there and him and another thrower showed up. They're all about it."

Gavin Bywater will look to end his high school playing career at Burke Stadium. The senior will lead the distance runners.

In last year's district meet, Bywater competed in the 400-meter dash, the 1600 and 1600 relay. He finished seventh in the 400 and fifth in the 1600.

"He'll have a chance in multiple events. This first meet will be kind of an eye-opener for him and for me. I think he has a good shot in three events," Carter said. "He won't run all three of those events. His favorite is the 400. Could be a tough one, but not if he runs what he's kind of hoping to run. He would like to set the school record in the 400."

Alexis Manzano will also look to improve his times as a junior. He crossed the finish line in the 3200 in seventh at districts with a mark of 11 minutes, 44.54 seconds.

"If he can drop his 3200-meter time down under 11, I think there's a good possibility he can make it to state," Carter said. "Our district is weak in the distance events. He sits third in returners in the 3200."

Carter said the goal is to keep improving each week. Schuyler is seeking to have multiple state qualifiers for the first time in four years.

"I feel we have some guys that pretty calm and cool. These guys they're going to give what they got," Carter said. "The attendance has been real good. They're all going to get better, just how good they're going to be that'll be questionable."

Scott Mollring takes over as the new head coach of the Warrior girls track and field team. Mollring spent time as an assistant on the staff this season, which has eased his transition into the new role.

"I think the big thing is the kids know what to expect from me. Most of have had me in class before too, so I think that plays a big part in it," Mollring said. "We hit the ground running. We didn't have to take too much time saying hellos and getting to know each other."

Schuyler will lean on seniors Natalie Yrkoski and Piper Lefdal. Yrkoski will look to get to Omaha in the high jump and in the 400.

The senior posted a sixth-place finish in the high jump at districts with a mark of 4-9. She also finished sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:04.55.

Lefdal returns to the long jump in her senior season following a seventh-place finish in the event at districts. She posted a mark of 15-4.25. The senior also finished 12th in the 100 with a time of 13.54 seconds.

Along with Yrkoksi, they'll be senior leaders on a young team.

"I think the big thing is they realize this is their last go-around," Mollring said. "They'll be graduates here in just a few short months, so I think they kind of set the tone with focus and preparation and how they show up to practice. They're there to get something done and to enjoy their senior year of track."

Mollring said the team's strong suit will be the field events. In the track events, he said the young athletes will gain experience in competing at the high school level.

"We're really, really young. We got a long ways to go. We're going to be strong in the high jump, hopefully, the long jump. That's going to be our bread and butter," Mollring said. "We're going to try and branch out a couple of kids and see if they can do some other events to maybe find some point scores along the way."

Schuyler opens the season Friday at the Concordia University Invite in Seward. Mollring described this season as a building year for the future.

"I think we're just trying to put some things together where we'll evaluate throughout the year," he said. "We're going to do the best we can at districts and put some people in events throughout the season where we may not have a lot of success at some meets team-wise, but we're building those individuals so that maybe down the road at districts we give ourselves a fighting chance."