Barcel adds to medal collection at Boone Central

Lakeview sophomore Blake Barcel earned two more gold medals and added four total to her 2022 track and field season on Tuesday in Albion.

Barcel won the 200-meter dash and the 400 while collecting silvers in the high jump and as part of the 400 relay. She now has 15 total medals on the season and eight wins.

She and the Lakeview girls picked up seven total medals at the Boone Central Invite and were fourth out eight teams.

Scotus Central Catholic senior Grace Mustard won the 100 hurdles and highlighted Shamrock results that included 12 total medals and a fifth-place finish. The host Cardinals also claimed 12 total medals and were sixth in the final team standings.

Pierce scored 146 team points and took the team trophy by nearly 30 points over runner-up Battle Creek. Aquinas Catholic was third with 55, Lakeview had 54 and Scotus 46 and 1/2.

Barcel won the 200 for the third time in three tries this season when she ran to 26.80 seconds and set a new best for the year. Her time was .30 ahead of senior teammate Macy Stock in second.

Barcel took the 400 for the third meet in a row and also the third time in four tries when she ran 1:04.30. That was nearly 3 seconds back of her top mark but still almost a second ahead of the runner-up.

She reached 4 feet, 10 inches and was two inches behind her best of the season for silver. Jadyn Buckendahl of Battle Creek won at 5 feet even.

Stock had a runner-up finish in the 100 to go with the one she had in the 200 as well. The senior won the preliminary race on a time of 13.10 then ran to 12.51 but was edged by .01 to Aquinas Catholic's Ava Hilger.

Barcel and Stock were part of the 400 relay team with Autumn Gibbs and Molly Frenzen that were second. The 3200 relay team of Samia Muhle, Morgan Finecy, Cherish Moore and Delani Kula took sixth.

Mustard returned to her winning ways in the hurdles after a stumble at Wayne. The 2021 state qualifier won the prelims at 16.30 seconds then dropped nearly a second for a time of 15.40 and hit the line first by .20 over Battle Creek's Mya Zohner. She was also third in the 300 hurdles.

Chloe Walker and Hailey Steffensmeier both picked up medals in throwing events. Walker was fourth in shot put at 35 feet, 1 inch while Steffensmeier set a new best at 33-9.25 and was sixth. Steffensmeier also set a new discus personal record on a throw of 112-10 for third. Walker was fourth by four inches.

Audrey Sprunk, Ashley Hoffman, Sierra Kravig and Mustard ran 54.30 in the 400 relay and were third. Josie Sliva was fifth in the 3200, Kyra Bowen was sixth in the high jump and Kensey Micek was sixth in the 800. The 3200 relay was fourth and the 1600 relay sixth.

Mara Ranslem and Ava Buhlmann each won multiple individual medals for the Boone Central girls. Ranslem was third in the 100, third in the 200 and fourth in the high jump. The 100 also included two other Cardinal medalists - Ashlyn Krohn in fourth and Penelope Dozler in fifth.

Buhlmann collected fourth place in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.