Boman wins in Wayne, three other Shamrocks earn silver

Scotus Central Catholic track had a glimpse at the future of the program last weekend in Wayne. Set at the final weekend of the school's spring break, many of the upperclassmen were out of town. Scotus took mostly freshmen and sophomores to the season-opening outdoor meet hosted by Wayne State.

The Scotus girls had 15 top-six finishes while the boys put together 17. The lone gold medal went to Kyra Boman in the girls long jump. Jude Maguire and Tim Sliva highlighted boys results with golds - Maguire was a runner-up twice.

Team scores were not kept for the event. Other teams in attendance included Boone Central, Summerland, Wayne and Tekamah-Herman.

"I thought for having a young team and most of them participating in their first varsity meet we did a great job," boys coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "I was pleased with how everyone competed. Jude Maguire ran well earning three medals, and Tim Sliva led the way in field events."

Maguire found his way to the medal stand three times in distance events. He completed the mile in 5 minutes, 20.22 seconds and was just about three seconds back of winner Harrison Dodds of Boone Central. In the two-mile he was the runner-up at 11:51.76. Wayne's Jesus Zavala III blew away the field at 11:12.58.

Maguire started the day with the opening leg of the boys 3200 relay and helped push the group to a third-place finish at 9:55.28. Wayne took the top spot at 9:18.66. Maguire's teammates in the event were Ian Karges, Kamren Kudron and Caleb Schumacher.

Sliva was a double medal winner as the runner-up in the high jump and sixth place in the long jump. He reached 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump and edged out teammate Luke Wemhoff by tiebreakers for silver. Fellow Shamrock Max Wemhoff was sixth at 5-2.

Henry Ramaekers was fourth in the long jump at 18-5.50. Two spots behind him was Sliva at 18-2.25. Jaxon Lipker of Boone Central won the high jump at 6-2 while Jackson Roberts, also of Boone Central, took the long jump crown at 20-5.25

Nick Ehlers captured a bronze in the shot put when he had a best throw of 40-2. Alex Evans was two spots back in fifth at 37 feet exactly. Dawson Schram of Tekamah Herman won by edged out Boone Central's Trent Patzel by a half-inch at 40-3.50.

Other top-six Shamrock boys included fifth for Owen Lindhorst in the 200 and sixth for Ben Sueper in the 100 and Karges in the 800.

The 400 relay of Luke Wemhoff, Sliva, Sueper and Lindhorst were fourth. Luke Wemhoff, Lindhorst, Ramaekers and Max Wemhoff were fifth in the 1600 relay.

Boman topped the long jump when she hit 15 feet, 9 inches and was an inch better than Grace Gansebom of Osmond. The event featured three Shamrocks in the top eight including Ashley Hoffman third at 14-7 and Raya Kluever seventh at 13 even.

Berlin Kluever was the runner-up in the discus when she landed her best throw at 98-4. Brookly Kruse of Wayne had the top mark at 110-6. Bronze went to Kensey Micek in the 800 and Annie Weber in the triple jump.

Josie Sliva, Lily Dohmen and Serena Swiatek finished in that order, fourth, fifth and sixth, in the 3200. Sierra Kravig in the 200 and pole vault, Isabel Zaruba in the 200 hurdles and Hoffman in the 100 were each fifth. Berlin Kluever was sixth in the shot put.

Sliva, Swiatek, Neve Pavlik and Rosie Sucha ran the 3200 relay to fourth. Micek, Hoffman, Boman and Zaruba teamed up for sixth in the mile relay.

Scotus returns to the track on Friday in Hastings with Cozad, Doniphan, Holdrege and Lexington also in attendance.

"With older kids out of town for a meet during spring break, it allowed those younger kids to get a chance to compete when they normally might not have been, which was good, especially for the freshmen," girls coach Alex Meyer said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how things go on Friday at Hastings."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.