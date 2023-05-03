SCHUYLER - Lakeview senior Braxton Borer led the Viking boys at Tuesday's Central Conference Championships, winning two individual conference titles and four total medals.

Fellow seniors Landon Ternus and Turner Halvorsen also left with conference gold medals as the Lakeview boys finished the meet in third place with 85 points. Grand Island Northwest won the conference title with 116 points and Lexington finished as the runner-up with 94 points.

Blake Barcel collected a silver and bronze medal on Tuesday with Molly Frenzen securing a bronze in the 100-meter hurdles and two additional medals.

The Lakeview girls placed sixth with 38 points. Seward beat Northwest 110-108 for the conference title.

"I think we did well. The Central Conference is a really good conference. It's some of the best competition you're going to find in Class B, so in a lot of ways it met that challenge," Vikings head coach Patrick Clark said. "Boys exceeded the expectation for scoring, so they had a good day. We made plenty of noise on both the boys and girls with some pretty high placing and some personal bests. I would say overall it was a great day."

Borer hurdled to a pair of convincing wins. The senior defended his 110 conference title with a time of 14.83 seconds, breaking his own school record. He did the same thing in the 300 hurdles, clocking in at 40.22 seconds, for his first conference gold in the event.

"I felt I did pretty well. Just came out trying to do my best and I felt like I did that competing hard in each race. The results showed," Borer said. "I felt I attacked them well. Going into it, I was trying to just attack the hurdle, be aggressive and strong going over."

Borer was also a member of the winning 400 relay team. He ran the second leg of the relay with Ternus sprinting the anchor leg and edging Northwest at the finish line by 0.14 seconds. Along with Blake Rathbone and Levi Hrouda, they finished with a time of 44.43 seconds.

In addition to the track, Borer has competed in the long jump this season. He added another medal Tuesday with a fifth-place mark of 20 feet, 6 inches.

"I felt pretty good the way I've been able to pop into the long jump," Borer said. "I did pretty well in it in junior high, but because of my knee injury, I wasn't able to do it the past couple years. My knee hasn't hurt too bad, so I've been able to get back into it."

Tuesday marked the third time this season that Borer won both hurdle races at the same meet. The senior eyes to continue that momentum heading into districts next week.

"The season went by pretty fast. It's crazy to think it's already districts time, but I feel like my times have improved each week and I'm ready," Borer said. "I got a tough district with a lot of good hurdlers. I know that, but they're going to push me to do my best and that will set me up well for state."

Landon Ternus returned to competition for the first time since April 20 and he secured his first career conference title as the top shot put thrower. Ternus recorded a mark of 58-11, setting a new school record. Northwest's Victor Isele placed second at 49-3.

In the discus, Ternus tossed it 159-8 for silver. Lexington's Luis Castellanos won the event with a throw of 161-10.

On the track, Ternus earned silver in a photo finish with Aurora's Koby Nachtigal. Ternus' time of 11.1 seconds was 0.01 seconds behind Nachtigal.

In the 800, Halvorsen built a big lead after one lap and fended off a late push from Lexington's Oscar Aguado to defend his conference title. Halvorsen crossed the line in 1 minute, 59.72 seconds.

"Those usual suspects kind of lead us. When they're doing things, it builds confidence for everybody else," Clark said. "We really appreciate their leadership. Braxton (Borer) had an outstanding day, Landon (Ternus) had an outstanding day, Turner (Halvorsen) had an outstanding day."

Barcel ran in the 100 and 400 on Tuesday. She completed the 400 in 1:01.13 for silver. After a timing issue led to a re-run of the 100 final, the junior secured a bronze medal with a time of 12.73 seconds. She ended the race 0.01 second back of Seward's Eden Schultz for silver.

"Blake (Barcel) was absolutely awesome in the 400. She PR'd in her open time there," Clark said. "She improved it by a whole second and she beat a number of girls that she was seeded behind, so she's on an upswing right here before districts in the 400."

Frenzen recorded her highest conference placement in the 100 hurdles, earning bronze with a time of 16.19 seconds. The senior also took home a fifth-place medal in the 300 hurdles at 49.65 seconds and a sixth-place medal in the triple jump at 32-5.

"Molly (Frenzen) continues to do well," Clark said. "Our district is going to be tough, but she might have faced tougher competition here at the conference than what she'll see at districts. (Today) was a great test and warm-up getting ready for that competition we're going to see a week from now."

Erinn Briggs, in her first conference championship, claimed bronze in the discus with a toss of 111-11. The freshman rounded out the medal stand in the shot put with a sixth-place tally of 34-11.

"Erinn (Briggs) won't be pleased with how she did (today), but she continues to score and continues to help the team and do those things," Clark said. "It's been so fun to watch her have success."

Wyatt Fraundorfer tied for a bronze medal in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-8. Greysen Strauss of Lexington won gold at 6-2 with Ethan Ramaekers of Aurora taking home silver at 6 feet.

Along with Borer, Hrouda placed fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.6 seconds.

Lakeview featured four relay teams that placed fourth in their respective events. Taryn Molt, Barcel, Frenzen and Jordyn Loseke posted a 400 relay time of 51.81 seconds. In the boys 1600, Halvorsen, Rathbone, Will Hrouda and Levi clocked in at 3:37.9.

Cherish Moore, Elle Badstieber, Katie Rowe and Lacy Lemburg ran the 3200 relay in 11:03.52. Halvorsen, Rathbone, Kenden Henk and Caleb Sloup completed the boys 3200 relay in 8:38.62.

Lakeview will head to Boone Central on Tuesday for the District B-4 meet. The top three individuals and top two relays in each event will automatically qualify for the NSAA Class B State Track and Field Championships.

"Districts is going to be tough. I think we're going to be in the mix for top three for both boys and girls. You never know what's going to happen," Clark said. "If things go our way, we'll be able to bring some hardware home in terms of a runner-up or championship. We're excited. As we added up, we're anywhere from five to 10 or more kids qualifying next week, but you still got to run the meet. You still got to go through the motions and see what happens."