Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic competed in Friday's Central City Invite with the Viking boys placing fourth and the girls finishing in fifth. The Scotus girls placed sixth and the boys ended the day in seventh.

Shamrocks junior Kyra Bowen secured the team's lone gold medal, winning the long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 3 inches. She beat out Grand Island Northwest senior Keyara Caspar by 0.5 inches for her second long jump gold of the season.

The Vikings featured three gold medalists in seniors Landon Ternus and Turner Halvorsen and freshman Erinn Briggs.

"We had another solid day against great competition," Lakeview head coach Patrick Clark said. "The weather cooperated and many of our athletes were able to achieve their best performances of the year."

Ternus completed the meet with the medal collection. He won the shot put with a throw of 54-3, a winning margin of 6 feet, 3 inches. The senior finished as the discus runner-up by 2 inches to St. Paul senior Luke Porter with a toss of 152-3.

On the track, Ternus earned bronze medals in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. He clocked in at 11.09 seconds in the 100 and 22.6 seconds in the 200.

Halvorsen earned his fourth gold medal in the 800 this season, posting a personal record time Friday of 2 minutes, 0.64 seconds. He won the race by nearly 8 seconds.

"He is fun to watch because he is strategic and attacks every race exactly the way he should," Clark said. "He's confident, he's aggressive and he never disappoints."

Briggs won her second gold medal in a row in the discus with a throw of 123 feet. The freshman also secured a fourth-place medal in the shot put with a 35-10.

"Erinn Briggs had another outstanding day with personal records in the discus and shot," Clark said. "It's been a lot of fun watching her compete and improve each week. Her smile is contagious when she succeeds and we love seeing her rewarded for her hard work."

Braxton Borer took home three medals, including silvers in both hurdle races. He completed the 110 in 15.09 seconds and the 300 in 42.9 seconds. Central City senior Tyler Carroll won gold in both races. Borer also placed fifth in the long jump with a distance of 20-9.

Molly Frenzen completed the 100 hurdles in 15.93 seconds, good for second. Northwest junior Aizlynn Krafka finished 0.6 seconds ahead of Frenzen. The senior also took home a medal in the 300 hurdles, placing fourth with a time of 51.5 seconds.

The Shamrock boys 3200 relay team of Ian Karges, Jackson Heng, Caleb Schumacher and Jude Maguire won silver with a time of 8:49.26. Waverly finished in first at 8:39.88.

Joanna Rusher collected the lone bronze for Scotus in the high jump. She cleared the bar at 4-10, finishing 2 inches behind the top two jumpers.

Lakeview freshman Elle Badstieber finished the 3200 in third with a time of 14:14.17.

Blake Barcel brought home two fourth-place medals. She posted a 400 time of 1:04.69 and a high jump mark of 4-10. Laura Bargen joined Barcel on the high jump medal stand, placing fifth with the same height.

Owen Lindhorst, Heng and Hailey Steffensmeier placed fourth in their respective individual events for the Shamrocks.

Lindhorst medaled in the 400 with a time of 51.28 seconds. Heng completed the 800 in 2:11.36 and Steffensmeier recorded a discus toss of 103 feet.

The Scotus boys 1600 relay and girls 3200 relay team finished the race in fourth. Cohen Pelan, Heng, Maguire and Lindhorst raced to a time of 3:36.84 in the 1600 relay. Kensey McKay, Whitney Klug, Rusher and Josie Sliva completed the 3200 relay in 11:07.29.

Lakeview finished 0.13 seconds behind Scotus in the boys 1600 relay with a time of 3:36.97. The team was comprised of Halvorsen, Blake Rathbone, Will Hrouda and Borer.

Taryn Molt, Barcel, Frenzen and Katie Rowe placed fifth in the 400 relay with a time of 53.65 seconds. Parker Osten rounded out the Lakeview medalists, placing sixth in the shot put with a throw of 44-0.5.

Maguire medaled in the 1600 with a time of 4:54.04, good for fifth. Giselle Chilapa joined Maguire in the distance medalists group with a sixth-place 3200 time of 15:51.75.

Sam Olmer and Isabel Zaruba placed sixth in the 110 and 300 hurdles, respectively. Olmer clocked in at 17.45 seconds and Zaruba recorded a time of 54.81 seconds.

"I was very happy with our performance at Central City on Friday. Once again we had quite a few new PRs which was wonderful," Scotus girls head coach Alex Meyer said. "Central City ran a great meet and the competition was by far the best overall that we have seen this season. I have no doubt that is what helped us get so many new PRs."

Pelan sprinted to a medal in the 100 with a sixth-place time of 11.28 seconds. He was also the anchor of the boys 400 relay team that placed sixth, joining Austin Long, Luke Wemhoff and Evan Kiene. They finished sixth with a time of 46.51 seconds.

Lakeview's next meet is Tuesday at the Centennial Invite while the Shamrocks will compete at the Schuyler Invite on Thursday.