Lakeview senior Braxton Borer claimed two gold medals at Tuesday's Centennial Invite, sweeping both hurdle races for the first time this season.

Borer won the 110-meter hurdles by 1.07 seconds clocking in at 15.06 seconds. The senior followed that up with a 300 hurdles gold medal time of 41.35 seconds. Caden Nelson of Milford was the runner-up at 42.94 seconds.

Alongside Borer, collecting gold medals Tuesday was seniors Owen Bargen, Turner Halvorsen and Landon Ternus.

Bargen won the pole vault for the first time this season after reaching a height of 12 feet, 6 inches. He beat out Minden's Koltdyn Heath by 6 inches.

Halvorsen dominated the 1600 winning the race by almost 13 seconds with a time of 4 minutes, 37.77 seconds. Ternus recorded the longest discus throw with a mark of 159-11. The senior also placed second in the 100 at 11.06 seconds, finishing 0.2 seconds back of David City's Caden Denker.

The Lakeview girls featured three silver medalists in freshman Erinn Briggs, junior Blake Barcel and senior Molly Frenzen. Briggs recorded a discus toss of 117-8, finishing behind Malcolm's Keira Farritor's mark of 118-4.

Barcel sprinted to a 100 time of 12.76 seconds, finishing 0.4 seconds back of Centennial's Savanna Horne. In the 300 hurdles, Frenzen completed the race in 49.85 seconds.

Blake Rathbone and Will Hrouda earned bronze medals in the 200 and 400, respectively. Rathbone crossed the finish in 23.5 seconds and Hrouda posted a time of 56.12 seconds.

Juan Rodriguez, Levi Hrouda, Will and Derek Line raced to bronze in the 400 relay with a time of 47.07 seconds.

In the field, Laura Bargen and Alena Hruska placed third in their respective events. Laura recorded the third-best high jump of 5 feet while Hruska threw a shot put 34-3.5.

Katie Rowe was the only Lakeview girl to win two medals Tuesday, placing fourth in the long jump with a mark of 15-1.25 and fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:09.47. Elle Badstieber completed the 3200 in 14:09.9, good for fourth.

Morgan Finecy and Taryn Molt earned medals in the pole vault. Finecy placed fifth with a mark of 8 feet while Molt finished in sixth at 7-6. Jordyn Loseke earned a fifth-place triple jump medal at 31-8.

Kenden Henk, Caleb Sloup, Levi Lutjelusche and Jack Burns collected a medal in the 3200 relay, finishing fifth with a time of 9:39.97. Rodriguez rounded out the medal stand in the long jump with a sixth-place mark of 18-9.5.

Lakeview's next meet is Thursday at the Fred Arnold Invite at Schuyler.