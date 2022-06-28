Caleb Mulder blazes a future to Doane

Doane track and field head coach Ed Fye wouldn't give up on Columbus High sprinter/middle distance runner Caleb Mulder. Even when Mulder was unsure about his future, Fye never wavered in making Mulder a Tiger.

Fye first learned of Mulder through Pat Garrett, a Doane alumni who saw potential. That plus common relationships with members of Mulder's Olympus Club Track Track Team out of Lincoln gave Fye more than enough opportunities to see Mulder up close and personal.

And while it's Mulder's athletic abilities that opened the door, Fye said it was much more than just his speed that convinced him Doane had a place for the Columbus High runner.

"I kept telling him I thought he'd be a great teammate and have a great experience - that's the kind of culture we like to have at Done," Fye said. "He would make not only our team better because he can run fast, but he'll help our team be better, too, because of his work ethic and how he carries himself."

When Mulder finally put pen to paper on May 12, he said the moment was a weight off his shoulders. Although he had received interest from other programs, Doane was the most faithful in that regard. One major reason was Fye's regular communication and encouragement.

Fye first saw Mulder run as a sophomore, has seen him on his future track at Done as part of early season indoor meets and has witnessed him run outdoors several other times as part of the recruiting trail. Unlike many other potential programs and coaching staffs, Fye had been around for three years of development.

For those three years, Fye was sending messages or making calls to Mulder to acknowledge his success and congratulate is achievements.

When decision time came, even if it took a while, in the end it was obvious Doane was the right fit.

"I know Doane is a great program. They've been known for having a great program and they've had a lot of success in the past," Mulder said. "Choosing Doane was probably the best for me as an athlete and as a student. They have good athletics, good academics as well, which the two together makes a pretty good college."

Mulder was a three-time state qualifier at Columbus. This year, after just missing the finals as a junior in the 400-meter dash and placing 10th in the prelims, he claimed his first state medal with a seventh-place finish in the race.

"I was pretty emotional when I found out I made the finals for the 400. I've been looking forward to that for I don't know how long, probably since freshman year before track even started," Mulder said. "That was my biggest goal in high school was just to get a state medal. Just getting that was an amazing feeling. I don't think I could ever recreate something like that."

Mulder said his two goals in high school were to medal at state and break 50 seconds in the 400. He did both while posting a personal-best state prelims time of 49.92 seconds. Discoverers head coach Scott Bethune attributed the success, as Fye mentioned, to Mulder's dedication and hard work.

"He wanted that (to medal). That was his goal. We did everything we could trainingwise to get him there," Bethune said. "Just to see him medal. Just to see that smile on his face to end his career that way, it was awesome to see."

In addition to the 400, Mulder also qualified for the 200-meter dash this year, the 400 and 400 relay in 2021 and the 1600 relay in 2019. That versatility was important for Mulder's ability to contribute to Columbus High's point total in the team standings.

"I think it all just trickles down from the 400. If you could run the 400, you could run just about any race. Being versatile is definitely very important as an athlete, not just from a recruiting standpoint but also for helping the team out as well," he said. "If I was to only run the 400, I'm not contributing much even if I am winning. You have to be able to contribute more than just 10 points. Even if you're scoring 10 points at every single meet in only one event, there's someone else on another team that can be doing just as well as you but in more events."

Bethune said Mulder was willing to try everything to find the right events and maximize his contributions. He said Mulder was the type of athlete that would compete in eight events if he were allowed.

"He (Mulder) just shows you how well-rounded of a track athlete he is. He can step in almost any event," Bethune said. "You give him a little bit of training time and he can excel in that event, which when he goes to Doane, it's one thing they're going to look for to be that multi-event kind of guy, that decathlete if you will, because he's so versatile in every event."

Mulder began running track in sixth grade. It was initially just another sport to try out for, but he said he always enjoyed running. After breaking his hand and wrist junior year while playing basketball, Mulder made the decision to focus solely on track.

"That's when it really hit me track was the sport for me and I should devote my time to track and not have to worry about basketball, where I could be getting injured or something," he said. "In track, you're less likely to get injured, and you can probably push yourself to be a much better athlete than some other sports."

Mulder was pushed by Bethune and assistant coach Chris Sander to be the best athlete possible in challenging practices during his career.

"That's what you need as an athlete to be pushed to be stronger, faster, better. Just whatever they were doing at practice, I knew it might suck for the time being, but there was a purpose behind it," Mulder said. "That was every day at practice. There was always a purpose behind it."

Mulder said he hopes the underclassmen sees the hard work he put in and find the inspiration to chase their own goals.

"I know a lot of them don't really understand at first that sometimes you've got to bust your butt to be good. Some of those kids don't want to do that," he said. "I think after seeing me in practice and at meets getting put in so many events, I'm just exhausted, worn out at the end of the day. I think that those underclassmen seeing that, I hope it inspires them to work hard and try to be someone like me in that aspect."

