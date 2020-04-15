Cardinal boys needed track time

Kramer was one of just six freshmen or sophomores in the 300 hurdles field, finishing in 42.92 for 17th.

Roberts was anxious to see what both could do now a year leaner and older.

"Just with the little bit we got to see, he really got a lot stronger," Roberts said of Kramer. "He grew a lot as a freshman and a sophomore, and you could tell as a junior, he was finally getting his coordination and strength and everything together."

But there were many more questions than answers, most significantly where athletes fit in the lineup.

"The underclassmen were the majority of our squad. So, there was quite a few kids on the list of determining who would make up a relay and who would be our top 100, 200, 400," Roberts said. "We were really needing to have some meets to see where kids were going to land. It was the same in the field events. We had a lot of kids who were trying field events for the first time."

Nissen and Kramer were two of six state qualifiers from a year ago. That number was the highest for the program since 2016 when the Cardinals sent seven.