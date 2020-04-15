Cardinal boys needed track time

Boone Central boys track and field had a pair of returning athletes with proven ability but was planning on using 2020 as a season to gain experience for a largely inexperienced group when practices and competitions were suspended then cancelled.
The Cardinals welcomed back a duo of state qualifiers and letter winners in juniors Wyatt Nissen and Ryan Kramer. Nissen earned his way to Omaha and Burke Stadium in sprints while Kramer was in the state field of Class B 300 hurdlers.
Outside of that duo there was only one senior, a few more juniors then a large contingent of freshmen and sophomores still finding their way.
That will be the case again next season, though it appears the roster will continue to grow.
"We didn’t return near as many state qualifiers or letter winners for the boys team [compared to the girls], but we did bring back Wyatt Nissen and Ryan Kramer. They both qualified last year, and I think they both would have improved in time," coach Susan Roberts said. "I think Wyatt would have seen some faster times in the sprints. Ryan had a minor injury late last year but still got to state. From the little that we saw, he looked to have a chance in the 110s, 300 and high jump."
Both were first-time state qualifiers following strong sophomore campaigns. Nissen was one of just seven underclassmen to make state in the 100-meter dash and one of only six in the 200. He ran 11.47 seconds in the 100 for 23rd overall and posted a time of 23.86 seconds in the 200 for 20th.
Kramer was one of just six freshmen or sophomores in the 300 hurdles field, finishing in 42.92 for 17th.
Roberts was anxious to see what both could do now a year leaner and older.
"Just with the little bit we got to see, he really got a lot stronger," Roberts said of Kramer. "He grew a lot as a freshman and a sophomore, and you could tell as a junior, he was finally getting his coordination and strength and everything together."
But there were many more questions than answers, most significantly where athletes fit in the lineup.
"The underclassmen were the majority of our squad. So, there was quite a few kids on the list of determining who would make up a relay and who would be our top 100, 200, 400," Roberts said. "We were really needing to have some meets to see where kids were going to land. It was the same in the field events. We had a lot of kids who were trying field events for the first time."
Nissen and Kramer were two of six state qualifiers from a year ago. That number was the highest for the program since 2016 when the Cardinals sent seven.
Boone Central boys have produced five state medals over the last decade but no golds. All five medals have been in field events. The Cardinals are without gold during that time, coming closest with a runner-up discus toss of 163 feet, 3 inches by Jessie Sullivan in 2018.
Boone Central is also in a tough position in terms of numbers. If the Cardinals had 20 fewer boys enrolled, they'd be in Class C. But despite lacking in size compared to other Class B programs, Roberts said it's about developing the right contributors, something she believes is possible as more Boone Central athletes find their way to the track program.
"We only had about 20 boys on the team for a few years, and this year we were up to 35. The whole team, we had 70 kids out. So, I think our younger groups are intrigued with track and enjoy it. So, hopefully we’ll be more competitive, teamwise, as we go forward."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
