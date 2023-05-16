Columbus senior Alex Ienn departs from the Discoverer track and cross country teams for college as an athlete to remember.

"The impact that he's left on our program just speaks volumes," Columbus' boys track coach Scott Bethune said. "It kind of shows with his teammates that camaraderie that he talked about, it brings a wholeness to our group."

Ienn made his college decision official on Thursday signing with Nebraska Wesleyan University for track and cross country.

"This opportunity means a lot, it's a big deal going from a high school to college athlete," Ienn said. "I'm glad that they've taken me in and accepted me."

Ienn's fellow teammates, coaches and family were all in attendance to see him put pen to paper and sign with the Prairie Wolves.

"It means a lot that all these people came to the signing and were able to help me out," Ienn said.

Ienn plans to study business while he's in school at NWU.

"First off I want him to get that college degree," assistant Columbus track coach Chris Sander said. "He's definitely a kid that can balance athletics, school and work."

In his time at Columbus, Ienn has been a distance runner and distance relay runner.

"He's our number two or three cross county runner but he's actually a faster 400 and 800 kid," Sander said. "I'm excited for him, I think this is a great fit. I think he'll do well."

NWU and Ienn have a connection with Bethune being a graduate of the university and a former track athlete with the Prairie Wolves.

"Being a former track athlete on that team I know what he's getting into," Bethune said. "He's going to fit in, the coaches down there are going to love his work ethic."

The goal for any athlete is to keep improving and for Ienn that's no different.

"In track and cross country I'd love to make my marks better," Ienn said. "I feel like going into college I can put myself to a high standard with some of the people I'd be running with in college and being able to have better goals."

At the next level, Ienn hopes to continue to show leadership to his future coaches.

"I love working with everybody, I'm a pretty good leader," Ienn said. "I feel like they can put a lot of trust into me."

Moments that will stick with Ienn have been with his teammates.

"A lot of moments that have stood out to me have been with the relay teams," Ienn said. "Being able to be with them has felt like family, working as a team and it's a fun environment."

Ienn has one more track meet with Columbus as he joins a few Discoverers on Wednesday and Thursday in Omaha for the state track meet.

"Being a senior and being able to bring it home at state is the goal," Ienn said. "It'd probably make me the happiest I've been in the four years, it's been a goal ever since starting high school track."