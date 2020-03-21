Columbus boys return 8 of 10 state qualifiers

But personal success is only one part of his focus.

"As a senior, you’re more a leader and example to the other athletes," he said. "Whether you realize it or not, they look up to you. You’re setting an example to the rest of the team and the future of Columbus High track. I think the biggest part of being a senior for me this year is being a leader to the best of my ability for those guys."

Hoard was the lead on the 3200 and the anchor leg on the 1600. Of course, bringing those two events back to Omaha would be a start. Besting CHS records from 1972 in the 1600 and 1995 in the 3200 would be the finish.

Hoard would also like to take home some state hardware, a goal he has yet to realize.

As a team, the Columbus High boys believe they've got what it takes to win at South Sioux City for the fifth year, win the Norfolk dual and best last year's number of state qualifiers.

"We want to get as many if not more kids to state (than last year)," Bethune said. "That’s the ultimate goal, is the state track meet. Get down there, place, do well and end the season on a good note.