Columbus boys return 8 of 10 state qualifiers

Editor's Note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.
Columbus High boys track and field had a successful season last year under first-year head coach Scott Bethune. Bethune is hoping to build off of that year and continue the group's upward trajectory in 2020.
In 2019, the Discoverers had over 90 athletes out for track and field. Of those 90, 34 earned a varsity letter and 10 qualified for the state tournament.
Columbus returns six who were at Burke Stadium in 2019 including lone returning medalist Nick Stoeckle. The senior scored nine points after placing sixth in the 110-meter high hurdles and third in the 300 lows. He was also a member of the 1600 relay.
Also back is brother Noah, who qualified in long and triple jump, Isaiah Hoard, Blake Edzards and Abel Lemus-Leon from the 3200 relay and Caleb Mulder, Hoard and Stoeckle on the 1600 relay.
"We’re excited that the spring season has come upon us," Bethune said. "We did a lot of good things last year. We’re looking to build off of that this season.
... "I always want them to be more successful than they were last year. I want them to grow and build off of what they did last year; going to our track meets, always try to score more, and place higher than we did last year."
Three of the athletes that Columbus will be looking to lead this year's squad include the Stoeckles and Hoard.
Noah was 15th in the long jump a season ago and 14th in the triple jump. His trip to Omaha as a junior was his first at the state meet. In addition to a return trip, Stoeckle is aiming at rewriting the school record book.
"I have three goals coming into my senior season," he said. "First one is to place at state. The second one is to break the long jump record and the third one is to get over 44 feet in the triple jump."
Just over 44 feet would have put Noah third in Class A. The current school record, at least according to the board in the northwest hallway, lists Marcus Middleton at 22 feet, 5 and 3/4 inches from 2003 as the top all-time Discoverer distance.
Brother Nick is also setting some high goals coming into his last season. He's looking to run the 300 hurdles in 37 seconds and hit a mark of 13 seconds in the 110s.
Thirteen seconds easily wins last year's state title in the highs, as does 37 seconds in the lows.
But personal success is only one part of his focus.
"As a senior, you’re more a leader and example to the other athletes," he said. "Whether you realize it or not, they look up to you. You’re setting an example to the rest of the team and the future of Columbus High track. I think the biggest part of being a senior for me this year is being a leader to the best of my ability for those guys."
Hoard was the lead on the 3200 and the anchor leg on the 1600. Of course, bringing those two events back to Omaha would be a start. Besting CHS records from 1972 in the 1600 and 1995 in the 3200 would be the finish.
Hoard would also like to take home some state hardware, a goal he has yet to realize.
As a team, the Columbus High boys believe they've got what it takes to win at South Sioux City for the fifth year, win the Norfolk dual and best last year's number of state qualifiers.
"We want to get as many if not more kids to state (than last year)," Bethune said. "That’s the ultimate goal, is the state track meet. Get down there, place, do well and end the season on a good note.
"I at least want to see the guys that went last year make it again. They’ve all got a taste of it, so I think they know how to get there. I think we’re going to be set up to get to that position. I always say that if we can get one more than we did last year, then we’ve built off that."
While the team is full of returning veterans, there are some new faces that hope to make a splash.
In order to get the younger athletes to a state meet level, returning leaders have been sharing advice.
"If you’re going to show up to practice, you might as well try and if you actually like the sport do your best and be a leader," Hoard said. "If you take this for real, you can get pretty far in life with it."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com