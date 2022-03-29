 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbus grabs gold, three silvers at Doane

  • Updated
  • 0
Carson Marking

Columbus High's Carson Marking clears the bar at the state meet last season. Marking brought home gold in the pole vault last week at the Doane Indoor meet in Fremont.

Columbus High track and field earned medals in 23 events, won one and took runner-up in three others on Friday at the Doane Invitational in Fremont.

Senior Carsen Marking had the top pole vault mark of the day and led a boys team that won medals in 14 events. The girls had two silvers from freshman Elizabeth Wemhoff and one from senior Josie Garrett on a day in which the Discoverer girls collected nine top six finishes.

No team results were released. Columbus competed in a field that included Bellevue West, Elkhorn South, Lincoln North Star, Millard West, Omaha Westside and Papillion-La Vista South.

Wemhoff opened her career the previous week in Seward with a win in the 200 to go with a silver in the 60 dash. Garrett now has back-to-back silvers after running to second in the 60 hurdles in Fremont and Seward. Marking settled for silver at Concordia then was more than a foot better than the field for gold in the pole vault.

"Overall, I was really pleased with how the team performed today.  Everyone continues to work hard and work to improve each and every week; today was no different," boys coach Scott Bethune said. "The guys were focused and competed well. We came away placing in 10 of the 15 events, which is what we want to see if we want to place in the top half of each meet."

Marking won the pole vault at exactly 13 feet. He was second at 12-6 in Seward and already ahead of his pace from last season when he was seventh at the state meet.

Caleb Mulder in the 200-meter dash, Jaden McFarland in the 60 hurdles, Eric Slusarski in the pole vault and Dylan Crumley in the long jump all took home bronze.

Josie Garrett

Josie Garrett clears a hurdle at Pawnee Park last year in the district meet. Garrett was second Friday in Fremont in the 60-meter hurdles, her second silver medal of the season in the event.

Mulder hit the line at 23.55 seconds in the 200, was .03 away from second and .27 back of Wesley Okafor, the winner from Westside. He was third in the prelims of the 60 dash at 7.18 then ran 2.71 in the finals and was fourth. Preston Okafor, also of Westside, led the field at 7.08.

McFarland qualified second in the 60 hurdles and repeated his time of 8.94 seconds in the final but was edged by .04 and took third. Connor Plahn of North Star crossed at 8.58 for gold. McFarland's time was a personal best.

Slusarski reached a final height of 11-6 in the pole vault, missing out on second by 6 inches. The mark is an improvement of a foot from his performance at Concordia.

Crumley landed his best leap at 20 feet and 1/2 inch on his final attempt for third in the long jump. Jessie Cauble of Millard West was more than six inches ahead of second place and took gold at 21-1.75. Crumley was an inch behind his best jump from the week before.

The 3200 relay team of Alex Ienn, Carter Braun, Heath Dahlke and Noah Lawrence cut just about 10 seconds off and made it five total bronze medals.

"These guys got our team scoring going in the track events with running a season best; each guy ran a sub-2:10 split," Bethune said. "They were good times considering they were running on an indoor track. We are excited to see what this quartet will do outside."

Wemhoff ran 8.08 seconds in the 60 prelims then maintained that time and went from second to third in the finals. Chloe Green of Westside posted figures of 8.01 then 8-05 for gold. 

Wemhoff was .40 behind Lademi Davies of Westside for 200 gold when she came across at 26.48. The Discoverer newcomer ran 8.90 and 26.42 last week.

Garrett settled for silver at Concordia at 9.64, led the field at Doane on a time of 9.58 then came in at 9.63 in the final. Grace Pham of Papio South edged her out at 9.60 for the top spot.

Senior Hannah Kwapnioski landed her best shot put toss at 33 feet, 7 inches and was third behind Danielle Coyer of Bellevue West (35-8.50) and Kinsley Ragland of North Star (41-3) in the top three. Kwapnioski's best throw was a foot past last week's mark.

Columbus has its first chance at outdoor competition on Friday when CHS hosts a home invite starting at 11:30 a.m. that also includes seven other schools.

"We had a great meet with tremendous competition," girls coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "Almost every athlete on the team improved from the meet last week, which is what we're looking for."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

DOANE INVITATIONAL (COLUMBUS)

LOCATION -- Fremont

Doane Invitational

Friday at Fuhrer Field House

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Layla Hopkins (Millard West) 5-5.

• Long jump - 1. Lademi Davies (Westside) 18-4.

• Triple jump - 1. Grace Henry (Elkhorn South) 35-4.50.

• Shot put - 1. Kinsley Ragland (North Star) 41-3, 3. Hannah Kwapnioski 33-7.

• Discus - 1. Elly Thiem (Elkhorn South) 104-2.

• Pole vault - 1. Maria Kimpson (Papio South) 11-2.

• 60 - 1. Grace Pham (Papio South) 8.01, 2. Elizabeth Wemhoff (Columbus) 8.03.

• 200 - 1. Lademi Davies (Westside) 26.08, 2. Elizabeth Wemhoff 26.48.

• 400 - 1. Sadie Millard (Millard West) 1:00.72, 4. Addie Johnson (Columbus) 1:04.21.

• 800 - 1. Jaci Sievers (Elkhorn South) 2:18.60, 4. Addie Johnson 2:30.38, 5. Grayson Gentile 2:36.08.

• 1,600 - 1. Stella Miner (Westside) 4:57.63.

• 3,200 - 1. Sydney Beaudin (Millard West) 11:44.43.

• 60 hurdles - 1. Grace Pham (Papio South) 9.60, 2. Josie Garrett (Columbus) 9.63.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Elkhorn South 4:24.87, 6. Columbus 4:39.00.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Millard West 10:06.82, 4. Columbus 10:45.53.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Jessie Cauble (Millard West) 6-4, 5. Connor Martinez (Columbus) 5-10.

• Long jump - 1. Jessie Cauble (Millard West) 21-1.75, 3. Dylan Crumley 20-0.50.

• Triple jump - 1. Travis Hines (Bellevue West) 40-8, 6. Tyler Hyde (Columbus) 38-7.25.

• Shot put - 1. Arden Jenkins (Bellevue West) 51-10.

• Discus - 1. Caiden Frederick (Papio South) 153-5, 5. Liam Blaser 120-2.

• Pole vault - 1. Carsen Marking (Columbus) 13-0, 3. Eric Slusarski (Columbus) 11-6.

• 60 - 1. Preston Okafor (Westside) 7.08, 4. Caleb Mulder (Columbus) 7.21.

• 200 - 1. Wesley Okafor (Westside) 23.28, 3. Caleb Mulder (Columbus) 23.55. 

• 400 - 1. Wesley Okafor (Westside) 52.34.

• 800 - 1. Sam Kirchner (Millard West) 2:00.90.

• 1,600 - 1. Gabe Hinrichs (Elkhorn South) 4:18.51.

• 3,200 - 1. Grant Wasserman (North Star) 10:05.98, 6. Erick Alarcon (Columbus) 11:22.85.

• 60 hurdles - 1. Connor Plahn (North Star) 8.58, 3. Jaden McFarland (Columbus) 8.94.

• 1,600 relay - 1. North Star 3:37.76, 5. Columbus 3:44.72.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Millard West 8:10.47, 3. Columbus (Alex Ienn, Carter Braun, Heath Dahlke, Noah Lawrence) 8:31.11.

