Crumley wins long jump in Fremont

Caleb Mulder

Columbus High senior Caleb Mulder comes around the first turn in the 400 at home on April 1. Mulder earned two medals on Friday in Fremont.

Columbus High boys track and field followed up one of its toughest performances of the season with one of its best in a fifth-place finish on Friday in Fremont.

The Discoverers earned a top-six finish and a medal in 13 events and had three in the top three that included gold for Dylan Crumley in the long jump and silvers for Connor Martinez in the high jump and Caleb Mulder in the 200.

The boys were fifth overall with 50 points, 10 individual medals and one in each relay. The girls also finished fifth on a 30-point total, four individual medals and two in relays.

Host Fremont raised the boys trophy at 136.50 points - 25 more than Millard North. Southwest took the girls at 191.50 - nearly 60 ahead of Fremont.

Boys coach Scott Bethune called the meet in Kearney the week before a "learning experience." The lessons from out west took just a week to sink in. One of those was Crumley who failed to make the finals in Kearney.

"The focus for this week was to get back on track after last week's Kearney Invite. The athletes had a focused week of practice and today the performances showed that our goal was achieved," Bethune said. "Despite the cool temps, as a group we were focused and performed competitively. We came away with 11 new personal bests and some top finishers."

Crumley's long jump mark of 21 feet, 11 and 1/2 inch was 2 inches behind his best of the season but also good enough by 2 inches to make him the winner over Rowdy Bauer of Norfolk. The sophomore also helped lead the 400 relay to fourth on a team that also included Mulder, Bryon Arevalo and Dylan Marker.

Mulder was the runner-up in the 200 after running 22.56 seconds in the preliminaries - his fastest of the season - the hitting the line in 22.62 in the final. He went from fourth to second and was .21 behind Micah Moore of Fremont.

Joselyn Olson

Columbus High's Joselyn Olson makes an attempt at the long jump last year at state. Olson was bronze medalist in the event on Friday in Fremont.

He took sixth in the 100 by again running a season-best in the prelims (11.09). He was just a step slower in the final at 11.14 and settled for the final medal of the eight finalists. Moore also won that event at 10.82.

Junior Liam Blaser unleashed the longest discus throw of his career and for the team this season when he landed his best attempt at 151 feet, 8 inches. He was fourth by just under a foot from third, 2 feet back of silver and almost 12 feet short of gold. Millard North's Barrett Luce won at 163-6.

Blaser also found his way to the finals in the shot put at 47-10.25. It was a little more than a foot back of his top mark but good enough for sixth. Matt Rink of Lincoln Southwest took gold at 54-5 and 1/2.

Connor Martinez cleared 5-4 and 5-6 on one try, took two attempts at 5-8 and finished there for silver. Ben Hunzeker of Southwest made 5-10 and won gold. Martinez has also made that mark this season.

"Our focus is now to continue to build off of today and prepare ourselves for the Norfolk Invite next Thursday," Bethune said.

Girls medals went to Elizabeth Wemhoff, Joselyn Olson, Addison Johnson and Erin Smith.

Wemhoff continues to be consistent in the sprints. Friday she ran 12.68 in the prelims and took second. She then ran a season-best 12.40 in the final and maintained that position just .04 behind Tania Gleason of Fremont.

Olson and Johnson were bronze medalists. Olson grabbed her third straight outdoor long jump medal when she reached 16 feet, 11 inches. Her best on the year is 17-5.25. Johnson was back after a meet away and scored another medal in the 800 when she cut off nearly six seconds and hit the line at 2:24.91. Her previous best was 2:30.38.

Smith picked up her second outdoor hurdling medal of the year with a fifth-place performance in the 300. Her time of 51.69 was right around her top mark of the season and just .29 back of fourth.

Olson, Wemhoff, Lauren Vasicek and Hannah Dahlke in the 400 relay were third. Johnson, Olson, Smith and Wemhoff were fifth in the mile relay.

The Columbus girls normally has some distance points as well but most of those athletes are freshmen and were in a freshmen meet the day before. That group was part of a runner-up team finish. Coach Julie Kreikemeier held them back from consecutive days of competition.

She also switched up portions of the lineup including Wemhoff and Olson in the 1600 relay.

Liam Blaser

Columbus High junior Liam Blaser completes his windup and turns to make a throw in the discus on April 1 at Pawnee Park. Blaser medaled in the disc and shot on Friday in Fremont.
Addison Johnson

Columbus High's Addison Johnson keeps pace with the leaders in the 800 last year at state. Johnson won her second outdoor medal in the event last week when she was third in Fremont.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

PAT MURPHY INVITE (COLUMBUS)

FREMONT --

Pat Murphy Invitational

Friday at Fremont High School

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Lincoln Southwest 191.5, 2. Fremont 132, 3. Millard North 72, 4. Millard South 58, 5. Columbus 30, 6. Lincoln Southeast 28.5, 7. Norfolk 15.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Rachel Chambers (Millard North) 5-02.00, 9. Isabelle Armstrong 4-06.00, 12. Kendall Batenhorst 4-06.00, 13. Allison Baldwin 4-06.00.

• Long jump - 1. Lilee Kaasch (Millard South) 18-03.75, 3. Joselyn Olson 16-11.00, 13. Lauren Vasicek 14-10.50, 19. Calista Kumm 13-02.50.

• Triple jump - 1. Lilee Kaasch (Millard South) 36-11.00, 13. Lauren Vasicek 31-04.00.

• Shot put - 1. Kat Beachler (Millard North) 41-08.50, 13. Taytum Miller 32-03.00, 17. Hannah Kwapnioski 31-05.50, 18. Ashton Thoms 31-05.00.

• Discus - 1. Kat Beachler (Millard North) 132-02, 8. Hannah Kwapnioski 97-09, 15. Kassidy Hiesterman 78-11, 21. Ashton Thoms 63-04. 

• Pole vault - 1. Hailey Newill (Fremont) 10-00.00, 11. Mallory Brittenham 8-00.00, 15. Liberty Harris 8-00.00, 19. Ashlee Seim 7-00.00.

• 100 - 1. Tania Gleason (Fremont) 12.36, 2. Elizabeth Wemhoff 12.40, 14. Hannah Dahlke 13.67, 20. Marissa Anderson 15.07.

• 200 - 1. Tania Gleason (Fremont) 25.94, 11. Hannah Dahlke 28.82.

• 400 - 1. Lucy Dillon (Fremont) 58.78.

• 800 - 1. Brianna Rinn (Lincoln Southwest) 2:16.43, 3. Addison Johnson 2:24.91. 

• 1,600 - 1. Lily Schwartz (Lincoln Southwest) 5:22.10.

• 3,200 - 1. Brianna Rinn (Lincoln Southwest) 11:02.71.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Jaida Rowe (Lincoln Southwest) 14.52.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Jaida Rowe (Lincoln Southwest) 47.21, 5. Erin Smith 51.69, 11. Danica Taylor 55.40.

• 400 relay - 1. Fremont 50.33, 3. Columbus (Vasicek, Olson, Dahlke, Wemhoff) 51.36.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Fremont 4:08.78, 5. Columbus (Johnson, Olson, Smith, Wemhoff) 4:29.81. 

• 3,200 relay - 1. Fremont 9:57.58.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Fremont 136.5, 2. Millard North 111, 3. Lincoln Southwest 80.5, 4. Norfolk 59, 5. Columbus 50, 6. Lincoln Southeast 49, 7. Millard South 41.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Ben Hunzeker (Lincoln Southwest) 6-03.00, 2. Connor Martinez 5-08.00.

• Long jump - 1. Dylan Crumley 21-11.50, 14. Tyler Hyde 19-06.00, 18. Isaiah Kibalya 16-04.50.

• Triple jump - 1. Braytn Nespor (Millard South) 42-00.00, 5. Tyler Hyde 40-05.75, 10. Isaiah Kibalya 38-08.50, 11. Tytus Miller 38-05.50.

• Shot put - 1. Matt Rink (Lincoln Southwest) 54-05.25, 6. Liam Blaser 47-10.25, 18. Santos Gonzalez 41-01.50, 20. Carter Fedde 40-05.00.

• Discus - 1. Barrett Luce (Millard North) 163-06, 4. Liam Blaser 151-08, 12. Santos Gonzalez 131-04, 20. Carter Fedde 110-09.

• Pole vault - 1. Drew Sellon (Fremont) 14-09.00, 4. Carsen Marking 12-00.00, 10. Eric Slusarski 10-06.00.

• 100 - 1. Micah Moore (Fremont) 10.82, 6. Caleb Mulder 11.14, 11. Bryon Arevalo 11.47, 18. Dylan Marker 11.86.

• 200 - 1. Micah Moore (Fremont) 22.41, 2. Caleb Mulder 22.62, 9. Bryon Arevalo 23.34, 15. Dylan Marker 23.95.

• 400 - 1. Kalen Krohn (Norfolk) 51.55, 6. Alex Ienn 54.25, 10. Adoriyan Daniels 55.30, 13. Carter Braun 55.85.

• 800 - 1. Braden Taylor (Fremont) 2:00.22, 7. Isaiah Eilers 2:09.10, 17. Brandon Urkoski 2:20.79.

• 1,600 - 1. Carter Waters (Fremont) 4:28.11, 19. Eric Alacon 5:19.30, 20. Jacob Young 5:31.88, 21. Kevin Gomez 5:34.00.

• 3,200 - 1. Zackery Shultz (Millard North) 9:59.83, 7. Noah Lawrence 10:16.63, 15. Brandon Urkoski 10:54.81, 21. Cooper Duranski 11:50.82.

• 110 hurdles - 1. Matthew Stursma (Millard North) 15.41, 4. Jaden McFarland 15.56.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Ashton Sagehorn (Fremont) 41.33, 15. Jaden McFarland 48.19.

• 400 relay - 1. Lincoln Southwest 43.66, 4. Columbus (Mulder, Crumley, Arevalo, Marker) 44.82.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Fremont 3:27.20, 6. Columbus (Eilers, Braun, Dahlke, Daniels) 3:41.98.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Fremont 7:55.66, 6. Columbus (Ienn, Lawrence, Dahlke, Braun) 8:42.91.

