The Discoverers traveled to Concordia University for Saturday's Bulldog Track and Field Challenge at the Bulldog Fieldhouse in Seward.

Columbus High featured four gold medalists, six silver medalists and four bronze medalists as the boys team took home runner-up and the girls finished the meet in third.

Lincoln Southwest beat out the Columbus boys with 137-81 for the team title. The Discoverer girls finished the meet with 66 points as the Silver Hawks completed the sweep with 171 points.

Of the four event winners, three were from the girls teams. Elizabeth Wemhoff was the lone two-time winner on the entire team with golds in the 60 and 200-meter dash.

Wemhoff sprinted to a time of 7.92 seconds in the 60, defeating Lincoln Southeast senior Kiarra Fennell by 0.02 seconds. The sophomore completed the 200 in 26.49 seconds to beat out Fremont junior Sydney Glause by 0.06 seconds.

The Discoverers comprised the top two spots on the podium in the boys 400 and the girls 800. Adoriyan Daniels took home gold in the 400 with a time of 53.77 seconds with junior Heath Dahlke finishing after him at 53.37 seconds.

Columbus boys head coach Scott Bethune said Daniels was the athlete of the day.

"Adoriyan (Daniels) is one of our hardest workers. He missed out on the state meet last season and has been focused ever since," Bethune said. "One of his goals is to make the state meet and (today's) performance shows that he is on the right track to accomplish that goal."

Addi Johnson won the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 29.63 seconds. Hannah Kropatsch claimed silver in the event finishing with a mark of 2:34.72. She edged out Lincoln Southwest sophomore Mya Kafka by 0.22 seconds to place second.

Paighton Erb collected a gold medal in her first varsity meet with a high jump of 5 feet, 4 inches. The freshman defeated Lincoln Southwest junior Jocelynn Oltman by 2 inches.

Taytum Miller and Liam Blaser earned silver medals in the shot put. Miller recorded a throw of 34 feet, 7 inches in the girls event and Blaser led Columbus with a personal-best mark of 52-6.5. Blaser beat his previous personal record by almost 3 feet.

"Liam (Blaser) is one of our team leaders and one of the hardest-working kids on the team," Bethune said. "He deserved it (today) and I know he will continue to improve."

In the boys pole vault, senior Eric Slusarski took home silver with a mark of 11-6, equaling his career high. Fremont junior Michael Dalton won the meet at 12 feet.

The Discoverer boys 3200 relay team of Alex Ienn, Noah Lawrence, Dahlke and Isaiah Eilers claimed a silver medal with a time of 8:37.05. They finished about 8 seconds behind Lincoln Southwest for the top spot on the podium.

"I was really impressed with Heath's (Dahlke) performance. Heath (today) looked much improved and much more focused than last year. He ran a strong race and the result was his best time in 400 by over 2 seconds," Bethune said. "He then ran about the same time in his 1600 relay. Heath has definitely inserted himself as a force to be reckoned with this season and he will definitely improve as the season goes on."

Jaden McFarland, Dylan Crumley and Ienn collected individual bronze medals in their respective events. McFarland posted a 60 hurdles time of 8.72 seconds, finishing 0.22 seconds of winner Ian Young of Omaha Central.

Crumley posted a 60 time of 7.25 seconds, beating out a pair of runners by 0.01 seconds for third. Silver Hawks senior Collin Fritton prevailed with a time of 7.14 seconds.

Ienn completed the 800 with a time of 2:05.11, good for third by 0.14 seconds over Omaha Central senior Tate Grabher.

Dahlke, Daniel Rodriguez, Isaiah Kibalya and Daniels comprised the 1600 relay team that earned bronze with a time of 3:44.50. Daniels posted the quickest split at 53.73 seconds.

Ashton Thoms joined Miller on the medal stand in the shot put with a fourth-place mark of 33-3. In the pole vault, Mallory Brittenham and Adrian Bice also took home fourth-place medals. Brittenham cleared the bar at 8 feet while Bice posted a mark of 9-6.

Byron Arevalo placed fifth in the 200 with a time of 24.02 seconds. Israel Daniels and Danica Taylor medaled in the long jump. Israel recorded a mark of 19-6.75 for fifth place in the boys event. Taylor placed sixth with a leap of 15-4.75. She finished just 2.75 inches back of third.

Kibalya and Tyler Hyde placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the boys triple jump. The junior tallied a mark of 38-7 and Hyde finished the meet at 37-6.75.

Erick Alarcon placed sixth in the 3200 crossing the finish in 11:30.12. Cooper Buxton joined Blaser with a medal in the shot put after a mark of 42-5.5.

"Overall, I was very pleased with the boys performance (today). We had a lot of guys best their career marks in the first meet of the year which shows the work they have put in up to this point," Bethune said. "We have a group of guys that are committed and focused. This, alongside their hard work mentality, season is going to be very successful for them. I am proud of all of them."

The Discoverers' next meet is Friday at Doane University.

"We had a great start to the season and got some marks that we will work on improving each meet," Columbus girls head coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "Looking forward to seeing what we can do at Doane on Friday."