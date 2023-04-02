The Discoverers track and field teams hosted their home meet on Saturday at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.

In the first outdoor meet of the season, Israel Daniels and the boys 1600-meter relay teams led Columbus with gold medals while Elizabeth Wemhoff took home a pair of golds and Ruby Shea finished first in the triple jump.

Both Discoverer teams placed third. The girls finished with 84 points as Papillion-La Vista South won the team title at 145 points. Elkhorn South was the runner-up at 104 points.

"I thought overall a little higher than expected because we did have a couple of girls that normally place couldn't compete with the date being changed," Columbus girls head coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "We had a younger crew coming in, but they all stepped up and performed well."

Millard West earned the boys team title with 137 points, edging runner-up Kearney by three points. Columbus was third with 62 points.

"My team competed fantastically. I was ecstatic after that meet the way they performed, some of the marks they did and some of the times they put in," Discoverer boys head coach Scott Bethune said. "It was just a great way to represent the Columbus Invite and placing third in that meet was awesome because it's a really tough meet with a lot of good teams there."

The Discoverer boys sat in fifth place entering the final event, the 1600 relay. Alex Ienn, Isaiah Eilers, Heath Dahlke and Adoriyan Daniels ended the meet with a bang as Adoriyan beat out Millard West at the finish by 0.27 seconds to claim first and catapult Columbus to third.

Their time of 3 minutes, 28.61 seconds was the ninth-fastest in school history.

"I went over to the guys and I was like do you see the team scores or did you hear them and they said yes. I said go get it," Bethune said. "I don't think we've ever won the 4-by-4 at our meet, so that's a lot of credit to them. What a great way to cap the day."

Israel claimed gold in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 10.75 inches. He beat out Millard West's Joshua Lima by 1.75 inches. Dylan Crumley placed third with a mark of 20-5.75.

"Israel Daniels almost went 21 feet again, so that was good for him to go back-to-back weeks medaling in the long jump," Bethune said.

Wemhoff took home gold medals in the 100 and 200 to lead the girls team. She sprinted to a time of 12.53 seconds in the 100 and a personal-best mark of 25.7 seconds in the 200. Saturday marked her second gold in the 200.

"She's (Wemhoff) been working really hard. We've been talking to her about the training perspective, trying to keep her healthy. She definitely has a different understanding of track this year," Kreikemeier said. "Last year, it was more I have to run hard all the time but now we've really talked to her about the strategy of track as well. Try to win your heat, but you don't have to leave it all out there in prelims. She's been really open to those ideas this year."

Shea claimed her first career varsity gold as the freshman recorded a triple jump of 33-0.5. It was her first time competing in that event as Kreikemeier said she'll compete in the next varsity meet on Thursday.

"She (Shea) said she surprised herself. She didn't know what to expect of it. She said she really loved it and wants to continue moving forward with it," Kreikemeier said. "There will be more competition there (Thursday), but if she can stay in the lower 30s she'll definitely be able to compete in a placing position."

Jaden McFarland completed the 110 hurdles as the runner-up with a time of 15.36 seconds. Jack Dahlgren of Kearney won the event at 14.87. He also just missed out on a medal in the 300 hurdles placing seventh.

The boys 3200 relay team of Ienn, Heath, Daniel Rodriguez and Eilers earned silver with a time of 8:26.21, finishing 2.12 seconds back of Fremont.

Mallory Brittenham claimed another medal in the pole vault with a mark of 8-6. It's her highest placement of the season after finishing fourth and third in the last two meets, respectively.

"We're hoping to get her (Brittenham) up to 9 feet or over. Definitely looking at possibly putting her on a different pole. I think that will help her as well if we can get her onto a new pole," Kreikemeier said. "I think she's just starting to build that confidence again. They've been vaulting inside mostly, so that was going being in those elements and meet what she's been doing indoors."

In the 400 relay, Wemhoff, Madison French, Aurora Vasicek and Hannah Dahlke raced to a time of 52.12 seconds for silver. Papillion-La Vista South won the event with a time of 51.16 seconds.

Liam Blaser posted top-five finishes in both throwing events. The senior earned bronze in the shot put with a throw of 50-11.25. In the discus, he recorded a toss of 138-4 for fourth place.

"He (Blaser) works hard every day. He's been consistently in the 50s, which is really good to see. He's going to pop one big one of these meets. We just know it. He always has it in him," Bethune said. "Discus, his mark is just a little bit off from his best last year. Once he gets that good wind, he's going to really launch one. He's put himself in the right spot this time of year to improve as we go."

Taytum Miller earned bronze in the shot put with a throw of 34-11.5, a season-best.

"Just progressively getting better. Each week she (Miller) keeps showing more improvement, which is great. Just working on that technique," Kreikemeier said. "It's been great to have that and being able to place and hopefully she can keep working on that technique and improving her throws."

Hannah Kropatsch took home bronze in the 800 with a time of 2:33.76. She also contributed to a third-place finish in the 3200 relay with Hailey Kropatsch, Gracie Wilcox and Melissa Gomez.

The girls 1600 relay of Hannah, Citlaly Ramirez, Rosario Rodriguez and Maria Ortega placed fourth with a time of 4:41.07. Hailey collected a medal in the 3200 with a fifth-place mark of 14:13.06.

Kreikemeier said the goal has been to just improve each meet and not peak too early and be in the top four in every meet. Those goals have been met so far.

"As you get better each meet, then that will put us in a good position to have a better place possibly and just to do better as a team," she said. "Our big push this year is to work on technique and form and get more miles in for my distance crew. Our goal is to really focus on getting better so we can reach our personal best by the end of the season."

Adoriyan, Crumley and Byron Arevalo claimed medals in the sprint events. Adoriyan placed fourth in the 400 with a time of 52.45 seconds. In the 100, Crumley crossed the line in fifth with a personal record of 11.36 seconds. Arevalo completed the 200 in 23.26 seconds for sixth place.

"Last year, he (Crumley) was kind of laboring with an injury at the end of the year so he didn't get to run the 100 much, so it's good to see him back in form and running well," Bethune said. "Long jump, he's still a little bit off from where he was last year but for him to get that 20 mark I think mentally is going to help him."

Arevalo, Crumley, Israel and McFarland collected a medal in the 400 relay with a fifth-place time of 45.35 seconds. In the triple jump, Isaiah Kibalya placed sixth with a mark of 38-9.

Bethune said he hasn't had a team start off this strong in the first outdoor meet of the season.

"They're going to keep working hard. I think we had 12 personal bests, but these guys aren't satisfied with that. They still think they can do better," he said. "They're going to work harder. What's going to come down the road is going to be exciting to see."

Columbus' next meet is Thursday at the Kearney Invite.