Columbus High track and field qualified for 15 individual events and four relays to the NSAA Class A State Track and Field Championships following Tuesday's District A-1 meet at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.

The Discoverer boys featured seven state qualifiers in addition to all three relays punching their ticket to the state meet.

"I'm excited. I'm happy for these kids. They deserve everything," Columbus boys head coach Scott Bethune said. "They worked all season for this and to see their happiness and how they're cheering. I couldn't be prouder."

Jaden McFarland qualified for the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, becoming the first Discoverer since Nicholas Stoeckle in 2019 to qualify for both events in a single state meet.

McFarland finished the 110 as the district runner-up with a time of 15.06 seconds. In the 300 hurdles, the junior earned the final automatic qualifying spot with a fourth-place time of 41.87 seconds.

"I ranked first in districts for the 110s and I had the fastest prelims time. In the finals, I wasn't first. I hit the last two hurdles and I leaned too soon so I lost by .004 (seconds)," McFarland said. "In the 300s, I wasn't supposed to be close to making it. I was in lane one, seventh place and I was out by a second. It was a little luck and a little bit of just PRing. I PRed by a second and two kids next to me fell and I got fourth."

McFarland will compete for the second time in Omaha after running in the 110 hurdles last year placing 13th. While the 110 is his premier event, Bethune said he was proud of McFarland to qualify for both hurdle events.

"As his coach in that, I couldn't be more proud of him (McFarland) because that was a race last year he really wasn't excited about but this year he got a little bit more excited about it," Bethune said. "To come back from that injury and run like 41, that's amazing."

Dylan Crumley secured his second straight trip to Burke following a bronze medal in the 100-meter dash and a fifth-place mark in the long jump.

Crumley sprinted to a time of 11.19 seconds, a personal record, to qualify for the event at state for the first time.

"It's a great feeling being able to compete and get top four and automatically qualify," Crumley said. "My hamstring has been a problem for a while, so I went a little bit easier during the prelims. Made it to finals and just went all out."

The junior qualified for the long jump for the second straight year, snagging an additional qualifier spot with a mark of 20 feet, 8.5 inches. Crumley posted a long jump of 20-5.5 for 14th at state last spring.

"It's a great feeling doing it two years in a row qualifying even through all the struggles and stuff just being able to make it to state in that event is a great feeling," Crumley said.

McFarland and Crumley ran the first half of the 400 relay, giving the Discoverers a strong start in the race handing the baton to senior Byron Arevalo and sophomore Edgar Guerrero.

Guerrero fended off a late push in the final 100, crossing the line in 43.93 seconds for third place and the final automatic qualifying spot. They punched their ticket to Omaha by 0.01 seconds.

"Great feeling getting that teamwork to finally come together," Crumley said. "All clean handoffs all around the track. Just a great feeling."

In addition to the 400, the Discoverer boys 1600 and 3200 relays secured their spot at state. Heath Dahlke, Alex Ienn, Isaiah Eilers and Adoriyan Daniels automatically qualified in the 1600 with a time of 3 minutes, 25.33 seconds.

Ienn, Dahlke, Noah Lawrence and Eilers earned an additional qualifier spot after placing fifth Tuesday with a time of 8:15.95.

It's the first time since 2002 the Discoverer boys qualified all three relay teams for the state meet.

"We knew the 4-by-1 had a chance if they were clean with their handoffs," Bethune said. "They were just clean and they ran hard getting that 43 (seconds). They deserved that."

Liam Blaser qualified for both throwing events for the second straight year after earning bronze in the shot put and discus. Blaser posted a shot put throw of 51-5.5 and a discus toss of 151-9.

"He (Blaser) was kind of like how he was all season. He's been performing for us," Bethune said. "We know that he's going to step up and he's going to perform every meet. To see him to well (today), that's what we expected. He earned it."

Four Discoverer boys earned their spot in Omaha as an additional qualifier. Arevalo and Daniels placed fifth in the 200 and 400, respectively. Arevalo crossed the line in the 200 in 23.24 seconds and Daniels ran the 400 in 51.4 seconds for a personal record.

Buxton joined Blaser as a shot put state qualifier with a throw of 49-10.25. Israel Daniels will compete alongside Crumley in the long jump after recording a mark of 20-8.5.

"We've gotten more kids every year to state," Bethune said. "The program is just building and the younger kids keep seeing these older kids and the enthusiasm and the hard work they put in. For this program, it means the world to me. As their coach, I couldn't be any more proud of these guys. They're tremendous."

Discoverer girls

The Columbus girls qualified four individuals and the 400 relay to the state meet. Elizabeth Wemhoff qualified for the 100 and 200 as the sophomore will compete at Burke for the first time.

Paighton Erb and Taytum Miller also qualified for their first state meet while Addi Johnson returns to Omaha in the 800.

"I was pretty pleased," Discoverer girls head coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "Lots of PRs, so some of those girls didn't make it to state but a lot of them ran their best and that's what we ask them to do."

Wemhoff captured the lone district title for Columbus, tying Lincoln Southwest sophomore Nonic Oelling in the 200 with a time of 25.78 seconds.

The sophomore also punched her ticket in the 100 with a district runner-up time of 12.34 seconds. She finished 0.16 seconds back of Papillion-La Vista South junior Zaidah Lightener.

"I'm just excited to go because last year I did get hurt. A lot of emotions came out (today)," Wemhoff said. "I was crying at the end of my 100 for some reason. I was just so happy to be able to qualify. I ran really good today, especially in our 4-by-1. I really kicked it. I'm just really excited to go."

Paighton Erb qualified for her first state track and field meet after clearing the high jump bar at 5-1.

"I'm really, really happy knowing that throughout the season my hard work has finally paid off. I'm excited because a lot of freshmen don't usually make it and I wanted to represent Columbus," Erb said. "I could've done better (in the high jump), but throughout the season I've had a lot of ups and downs. I haven't mentally been there a lot of the times, so (today) I made sure I was focused to get what I needed to get done."

Erb and Wemhoff also competed in the 400 relay with juniors Hannah Dahlke and Addi Johnson. The freshman ran the second leg with Wemhoff kicking it into high gear in the final 100 to earn bronze at 50.03 seconds.

"It's incredible," Wemhoff said. "I didn't know if we were going to go because I knew we were supposed to get fourth, but we weren't that sure because that was our best time we've had all season. Our time was incredible and I'm just really happy for our team. We did so good (today)."

Johnson earned her spot as an additional qualifier following a fifth-place 800 time of 2:24.16. The junior will look to get back on the medal stand after placing eighth in the event last year.

"We're hoping to get a medal. That's what she's (Johnson) done the past few seasons down there. We have a couple seconds we want to take off," Kreikemeier said. "Really wants to be down in those 22s so just work on a few things in practice this week to really focus on that ending part and kind of the middle of her race to break that down for her."

All eight shot put finalists in Tuesday's A-1 district secured a spot in the state meet, including Miller who placed eighth with a throw of 35-1.5 battling rainy conditions.

"She's (Miller) just really improved throughout the season. We're hoping she can go to state and continue to work on that technique," Kreikemeier said. "She really wants to get back up in those 37s, 38s so hoping this week of practice she can get up there and that's huge for her as a sophomore to be able to go."

Wemhoff and Erb said it will be beneficial for them to get that experience at state next week as first-time state qualifiers as they progress further in their track and field careers.

"It's definitely going to give us a lot of experience for next year knowing that we don't have to be so nervous because I know both of us were really, really nervous (today) because we just wanted to qualify," Wemhoff said.

"I'm glad I got the experience later on so there's not as much pressure when I get older," Erb said. "Right now I'm a freshman. No one really expects very much out of me so when I'm older, I have that experience to know what it's like."