Columbus High track and field team starts another spring campaign on Saturday at the Concordia University Invite in Seward. The boys return an experienced group of state qualifiers while the girls usher in a young group looking to make their mark.

The Discoverer boys return eight state qualifiers with six of them qualifying for state for the first time last year.

"We qualified 15 guys for the state track meet last year, which was just a huge accomplishment. This year we have eight of them returning, so we got a good crew back," Columbus boys head coach Scott Bethune said. "One of our goals this year is to get these guys back down to the state meet and have them improve and possibly medal down there and then just get a lot more with them down there."

Columbus' 3200-meter relay team of Alex Ienn, Noah Lawrence, Isaiah Eilers and Carter Braun placed 13th in Omaha with a time of 8 minutes, 23.36 seconds. Braun was the lone runner graduate of the group and the expectation for Ienn and Lawrence is to get back to Burke.

"The amount of people we're going to have that spot that can compete, it's going to push not only the team to be better but it's going to push us to be better," Lawrence said. "A lot of them can fight and take my spot on that team. It pushes me, pushes Alex (Ienn) to be better knowing we still have to compete for that spot."

Along with the relay, Ienn qualified in the 400 as an individual. The senior crossed the finish line with a mark of 53.08 seconds.

"Something things we've been working on as a team is pushing each other. I feel like the teammates I have this year have been helping me a lot with that," Ienn said. "(Chris) Sander has been a good coach for me helping with my form running and being able to push me a little bit more in practices."

Liam Blaser competed in the shot put and discus at state last year. He placed 14th in the shot put with a throw of 49-3.5. In the discus, Blaser finished in 20th with a toss of 135-10.

"Last year, I had something to prove not just to myself, but to everyone. I was one of those kids that were short in both shot and discus last year and I was really pushing myself," Blaser said. "I had a goal to place in all of the meets and I ended up doing that. The transition from last year to this year is just striving for greatness. The biggest thing is placing higher in those meets and getting points."

Byron Arevalo was the lone Columbus boy who earned a spot at the state meet for the second time last year. After experiencing Burke as a member of the 400 relay in 2021, Arevalo qualified for his first individual event running in the 200. The senior posted a time of 23.05 seconds, good for 20th.

"I feel like getting faster times, getting back to state, those aren't really goals of mine. It's just something I'm going to do," Arevalo said. "It's just mandatory in my books, but I feel a really big goal of mine is these younger athletes, I really want them to learn from my mistakes. Know what I wished I knew when I was their age. I really just want to pass down that wisdom and experience I've gained throughout the years."

Jaden McFarland and Dylan Crumley were the youngest Discoverer boys to compete at Burke. As a sophomore, McFarland placed 13th in 110 hurdles with a time of 15.34 seconds. He missed the final cut by 0.21 seconds.

Crumley took part in the long jump. The junior finished 14th with a mark of 20 feet, 5.5 inches.

A common theme from the athletes was the culture they built within the team. All of the seniors are leaders in their respective groups, lifting the team and helping the younger athletes behind them.

"We have such a great family, especially our track team. You come into our meetings before practice and everyone's smiling," Blaser said. "Everyone's laughing. It's just a great group of guys. No one's tearing each other down. We're all building each other up.

"I just think that's years of progress and that's why we're succeeding in the track and field events. I think family pushes each other. In the future, being able to push these kids and give them guidance and come back and see them achieve greatness and maybe even achieve stuff we didn't is the greatest feeling you can feel."

The Columbus girls team return just one individual state qualifier and one relay team this season in junior Addi Johnson and the 3200-meter relay team.

Discoverers girls head coach Julie Kreikemeier said she's trying to figure out the best events for each athlete given the youth of the squad.

"We have five seniors, six juniors and the rest are the sophomores and freshmen and we have about 50 girls out. We're kind of novice," Kreikemeier said. "We're kind of just learning and we're excited because the girls this year have just been really excited to try new things and see where they can help the team."

Johnson competed down in Omaha for the second time last year after earning a medal in the 800 in 2021. Last season, Johnson finished 13th in the same event with a time of 2:25.20.

Alongside Johnson in the 3200 relay last year were three freshmen in Hannah Kropatsch, Hailey Kropatsch and Citlaly Ramirez. All four runners are back from the team that finished in 14th with a time of 10:37.49.

"That was the second time I made it to state, hoping obviously to make it to state again and bring home another medal," Johnson said. "Just hoping to keep improving that time, maybe widening some of my events. Last year, we made the 4-by-8 relay and just growing on that will be a lot of fun."

Elizabeth Wemhoff is looking to take a big jump in her sophomore season after running in the 100 at districts last year. Wemhoff reached the finals but finished in eighth place with a mark of 13.24 seconds.

"Last year was a rollercoaster for me, but I proved to myself that I can run really fast. I did times that I thought I could never do and I just thought it was a pretty good season, first half, for me," Wemhoff said. "I'm definitely going to try to work on my technique more this year and, especially at practice, try to lay back and not fully go full speed at all times."

Ashton Thoms enters her junior season as the veteran thrower. Thoms placed sixth in the shot put and discus last season at districts. The junior's discus throw was 98-7, but it was the shot put where she narrowly missed qualifying for state.

Thoms posted a district throw of 35-6.75, missing the final additional qualifying mark by a quarter of an inch. That's been added motivation for her entering this season

"I've definitely been wanting to just improve my marks that I've been making. Definitely discus way more than shot. I need to get my technique down," Thoms said. "Last year at districts, I didn't even full turn. I did halves because I was not confident at all, so I definitely need to just put in work on that and just keep working hard."

Despite the youth and inexperience, Krekemier said the goal is to place in the top four at every meet this year along with getting as many girls to state as possible.

"I would like more than 10 for this year to go to state. The more we can get there, the better it is. We really focused on your personal best last year. That's how they continued to grow and you got to beat yourself all the time," Kreikemeier said. "Continue to grow individually because that's what helps our team. Even they just knock off a few seconds, it could put them a little bit closer to getting that medal to help the team points."