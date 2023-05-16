Columbus High, Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic embark on Omaha Burke Stadium Wednesday for the first day of the NSAA State Track and Field Championships.

The first two rounds of field events, the boys 3200-meter relay and running prelims highlight day one as the top eight in each even collect medals.

In total, 26 athletes qualified for individual events along with seven total relays competing for a medal on Wednesday and Thursday.

Discoverers

Columbus qualified 11 athletes for individuals and four relays to Burke Stadium.

The boys team features four individual returning state qualifiers and three of the four members of the 3200-relay team.

Blaser qualified for the state shot put and discus toss for the second consecutive year. Last year, the senior placed 14th in the shot put with a throw of 49-3.5 and 20th in the discus at 135-10.

Blaser enters the shot put as the No. 9 seed with a district throw of 51 feet, 5.5 inches and as the No. 10 seed in the discus after a district mark of 151-9.

Sophomore Cooper Buxton will compete alongside Blaser in the shot put after a district throw of 49-10.25. He qualified as an additional qualifier and will debut at Burke on Wednesday.

Blaser and Buxton will look to become the first Discoverer boy to medal in a throwing event at state since Zackery Lindsley and Dean Shurter medaled in the discus in 2009.

Byron Arevalo will run at Burke for the third consecutive year. The senior qualified for the 200-meter dash as an additional qualifier following a district time of 23.24 seconds. Last year, Arevalo

He will also run in the 400 relay for the second time and first in two years alongside juniors Jaden McFarland and Dylan Crumley and sophomore Edgar Guerrero. They placed third at districts with a time of 43.93 seconds.

Crumley qualified for the long jump for the second straight year. He qualified as an additional qualifier with a district jump of 20-8.5. Last year, the senior placed 14th with a mark of 20-5.5.

Sophomore Israel Daniels qualified alongside Crumley with the same mark as he'll debut at state for the first time. They'll jump back-to-back in flight two on Thursday.

For the first time, Crumley qualified for an individual running event. He booked his spot in the 100 with a time of 11.19 seconds.

McFarland, after running in the 110 hurdles last year in Omaha, qualified for both hurdle races for the first time. The junior tied for the ninth-fastest district time in Class A in the 110 at 15.06 seconds. In the 300 hurdles, McFarland recorded a time of 41.87 seconds.

Last year, McFarland ended the 110 race in 13th with a time of 15.34 seconds.

Senior Adoriyan Daniels will run in Omaha for the first time this week in the 400 and in the 1600 relay. Adoriyan posted a 400 time of 51.4 seconds to earn a spot as an additional qualifier.

The Discoverer boys 1600 relay team of Heath Dahlke, Alex Ienn, Isaiah Eilers and Adoriyan placed third at districts with a time of 3:25.33. It's the fifth-fastest time in the state field.

Ienn, Eilers and Noah Lawrence all return in the 3200 relay with Dahlke filling the spot left by graduate Carter Braun. They posted an additional qualifying time of 8:15.95, the eighth-fastest time in the 16-team field.

Thee of the four Discoverer girls who qualified for individual events will debut at Burke this week in sophomores Elizabeth Wemhoff and Taytum Miller and freshman Paighton Erb.

Wemhoff qualified for the 100 and 200 with times of 12.34 and 25.78 seconds, respectively. The sophomore enters with the seventh-fastest time in the 100 and tied for the eighth-fastest in the 200.

She'll also anchor the girls 400 relay with Hannah Dahlke, Erb and Addi Johnson. They posted a time of 50.03 seconds at districts.

For the third straight year, Johnson secured her spot in the 800 for the Discoverers after a district time of 2:24.16. After placing eighth at state in 2021, she finished last year's race in 13th with a time of 2:25.2.

Erb and Miller will compete in the high jump and shot put, respectively. Erb won the district title after clearing the bar at 5-1. Miller secured the final spot in the state field after a district throw of 35-1.5.

Lakeview

The Vikings feature a contingent of 10 athletes at the state track and field meet.

Landon Ternus will compete in a full slate at Burke for the second straight year after qualifying for the shot put, discus, 100 and 200. Ternus posted the best shot put throw in Class B at districts with a mark of 59-10. In the discus, he recorded the second-longest throw of 165 feet.

On the track, the senior sprinted to a 100 time of 10.89 seconds, the fourth-fastest time at Class B districts. Ternus returns to state in the 200 after clocking in at 23.12 seconds.

Ternus will look to improve his positioning on the state podium after placing second in the discus, fourth in the shot put and eighth in the 200.

Blake Barcel leads the Lady Vikes with three events, qualifying for all three sprint races. The junior won the district title in the 400 with a time of 1:00.39, finished as the runner-up in the 200 with a time of 26.61 seconds and she collected bronze in the 100 at 12.65 seconds.

Barcel will look to increase her medal total this year after claiming sixth in the 400 last year.

Braxton Borer and Molly Frenzen qualified for both hurdle races. Borer qualified a 110 time of 14.5 and a 300 time of 41.53 seconds. The senior will look to get on the medal stand after finishing 10th in the 110 and 13th in the 300.

Frenzen, after only running in the 400 relay last year, returns to Burke in the 100 hurdles after placing 20th in 2021. The senior placed second at districts in the 100 with a time of 15.46 seconds before finishing third in the 300 with a time of 48.9 seconds.

Turner Halvorsen is another Lakeview senior looking to make his mark in his final high school competition. Halvorsen qualified for the 800 and 1600, winning the district title with an 800 time of 2:00.49 and placing second in the one mile at 4:50.17.

Halvorsen finished just 1.74 seconds back of a medal in the 800 last year at state, crossing the line in 10th with a time of 2:01.99.

Freshmen Elle Badstieber and Erinn Briggs will make their debuts in Omaha this week. Badstieber won the district title in the 800 with a time of 2:29.94 and Briggs earned her spot in the discus as an additional qualifier following a mark of 116-10.

Senior Wyatt Frauendorfer will compete in the high jump Wednesday in his first state meet. He posted a personal record height of 5-9 at districts.

Owen Bargen and Morgan Finecy will both debut at state in the pole vault. Bargen cleared 13 feet for a personal record and Finecy broke the school record at districts with a mark of 9 feet.

Scotus

Kyra Bowen and Jude Maguire lead the Shamrocks as returning state qualifiers.

After competing in the triple jump last season at Burke, Bowen punched her ticket in the long and triple jump. The junior posted personal records at districts with a long jump of 16-3.5 and a triple jump of 33-7, good for silver in both events.

Last year, Bowen placed 18th in the triple jump with a mark of 32-6.25.

Maguire, who ran in the 1600 at state last season, qualified for the 400 and 800 as a district runner-up. The junior completed the 400 in 52.26 seconds and the 800 in 2:02.37.

Owen Lindhorst will debut at state in two individual events, the 200 and 400. The sophomore earned bronze in the 200 at districts with a time of 23.25 seconds. In the 400, Lindhorst crossed the line as the district champion with a time of 51.54 seconds.

Evan Kiene and Cohen Pelan secured entries in the 100 as additional qualifiers. Pelan placed fourth at districts with a time of 11.14 seconds with Kiene finishing 0.02 seconds behind him.

For the first time since at least 1997, the Shamrock boys qualified three relays for state. The last time Scotus medaled three relays at a single state meet was in 1978.

Pelan, Jackson Heng, Maguire and Lindhorst won the district title in the 1600 relay with a time of 3:28.46. They enter Omaha as the No. 10 seed.

The 400 and 3200 relay teams placed second at districts. Luke Wemhoff, Lindhorst, Kiene and Pelan posted a time of 43.9 seconds. Heng, Ian Karges, Kamren Kudron and Maguire completed the 3200 relay in 8:28.07.