Flyer girls eye track trophy

"I am really hoping (they) take us over the top," Korus said. They compete in multiple events. It's just finding the right ones to get us the points."

Caitlin Jarsoz and Leah Podliska were the two seniors who were not able to compete at districts. Both qualified for state in their sophomore year.

"The girls are both individually strong in events, but also have the numbers to do well as a team," Korus said. "I really think this would have been our year.

"The boys have a couple of individuals who will do well at most meets, and we have good numbers to have won some of our smaller meets."

Of course, for now, everything is on hold. Spring sports are suspended until at least May 1. Whether or not the Flyers will have their opportunity it remains to be seen. For the Saint Francis girls, after two runner-up trophies, having the chance to end a season with a state title might have blunted some of the frustration.