Flyer girls eye track trophy

Humphrey St. Francis is no stranger to championship success, historically, and especially over the past year.
In football, the Flyers capped a 13-0 season ending in a state championship. The St. Francis volleyball team finished runner-up in the state tournament with a 24-5 record. Both the boys and girls basketball teams also made it to the state championship game.
The Flyers are hoping track is no exception. Multiple athletes are hoping to repeat as state champions after winning events last year.
The girls collectively believe they've got a shot at a state title, and at the very least, a runner-up trophy. The Flyer girls were fifth a year ago.
Both the boys and girls teams have returning state champions. Senior Trevor Pfeifer won the high jump after clearing 6 feet, 6 inches. He has placed every year in the event.
Junior Allison Weidner added three state championships in 2019. She won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:20.41 and the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.02. She ran a 58.98 in the prelims.
She was also on the state championship 3200-meter relay which ran a 10:07.93. That squad consisted of Weider, graduates Tara Foltz and Sydney Engel and sophomore Jalyssa Hastreiter.
Weidner also placed 10th in the 1600-meter run with a 5:47.13.
On top of returning a handful of champions, St. Francis brings back a few more with state experience.
Senior Evan Foltz threw the discus 116 feet, the Flyer boys return all four legs of the boys 3200-meter relay and senior Taylor Wemhoff ran a 53.33 in the 400, taking 17th.
On the girls team, Hastreiter also qualified for the 1600 where she ran a 5:55.80.
"The girls this season will have had a legitimate shot at the top two this season," head coach Dean Korus said. "We have some new people, freshmen, who could really help us in several areas. Plus, we have two seniors out that couldn't compete last year at state because of a knee injury, and one got extremely ill at districts. She would have qualified for two events last year.
"The boys have pretty much everyone back from last year. Trevor was looking really good all year, and his little brother Tanner, I think, would have been a force for us. Plus we have some good throwers coming back for the boys."
The freshmen girls Korus mentioned are Hannah and Emma Baumgart and Kylee Wessel.
"I am really hoping (they) take us over the top," Korus said. They compete in multiple events. It's just finding the right ones to get us the points."
Caitlin Jarsoz and Leah Podliska were the two seniors who were not able to compete at districts. Both qualified for state in their sophomore year.
"The girls are both individually strong in events, but also have the numbers to do well as a team," Korus said. "I really think this would have been our year.
"The boys have a couple of individuals who will do well at most meets, and we have good numbers to have won some of our smaller meets."
Of course, for now, everything is on hold. Spring sports are suspended until at least May 1. Whether or not the Flyers will have their opportunity it remains to be seen. For the Saint Francis girls, after two runner-up trophies, having the chance to end a season with a state title might have blunted some of the frustration.
"I just hate to see the seniors not get the opportunity to showcase for the last year their athletic talents," Korus said. "But, Then they will forego there prom, awards banquet, possibly their graduation and just closure for their high school career. It's a very unfortunate situation."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
