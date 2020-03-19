Garrett, Gerber, CHS girls track aim high

Editor's Note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.
Columbus High senior Jaidyn Garrett is somewhat of a household name in Nebraska high school track and field circles. Because of she's accomplished - three-time state champion, two-time all-class gold medalist and state record holder - her performances at meets are always an attraction.
As long as she's done it at the varsity level, at least since probably her sophomore year, Garrett has been the standard and one of the faces of the sport.
This year, she faces a new challenge. No, it doesn't seem there are any new up and coming foes to grab her concerns, but more off the track elements that remain unknown.
Garrett, who competed with an injury last year, underwent surgery in July and missed the fall sports season.
Coming back from that ordeal has been more mentally challenging than physical.
"Coming into practices I was a little nervous," Garrett said at Columbus High Media Day last week. "It was more my mindset rather than my actual knee. Once you get back into it, it’s feeling a lot better. It’s just working through everything."
Garrett won a state title as a freshman at 11 feet, 8 inches, four inches better than the runner-up. She returned the next year and went 12-4 and 1/2, 6 and 1/2 better than second place.
Her junior season was a cakewalk as well. She didn't enter the competition until 11-2, the third place mark, and finished at 12-2, four inches better than silver.
But for the first time, she failed to claim the all-class gold when Josie Puelz of Lincoln Lutheran went 12-9. As frustrating as that was, and Garrett hates to lose, perhaps the injury has provided perspective about appreciating the ability to compete.
"I was really upset and definitely struggled mentally for a long time; missing senior year of volleyball and not really knowing how it was going to play out for track this year," she said. "Now that I did physical therapy and everything like that, it’s stronger. It’s going to be so much better in the long run. It was actually torn competing last year. Now I have no pain when I run or jump. It’s a big difference."
Garrett isn't the only athlete on the team aiming for gold. Senior thrower Abby Gerber is hoping to finish atop the podium in shot put at state after winning silver as a junior
She came into the 2019 state meet as the No. 1 seed in but couldn't improve in the finals on her top mark from preliminaries. She settled for second behind Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier. Squier was 8 and 3/4 inches better at 41-10 and 1/2.
"I really want to get first at state because I was seeded first at state last year and should have been able to get it, but I didn’t," Gerber said. "I got second. It’s good still, but I really want first this year.
"Distancewise, I really want to break the school record we have here, which is going to be a jump. I’m going to have to gain like four feet on my PR. I’m really going to try."
As a team, the Discoverers also hope to be competitive. Last year, CHS had 12 girls qualify for the state meet. Nine of those are competing this year. Columbus has 55 girls out in total.
CHS will look to seniors like Garrett and Gerber to lead the team and provide an example for the younger athletes about how tocompete at the highest level.
"With (Garrett and Gerber), definitely their work ethic (stands out)," CHS girls track head coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "Just showing their work ethic and that competitiveness is a huge thing for (underclassmen) to see. We always model that for them. This is what these girls are doing, this is how they succeeded."
The other returning state qualifiers this year are: sophomore Joselyn Olson in the long jump and 200-meter dash, juniors Kylie Wisehart and Amanda Czarnick in the 400-meter relay, sophomore Josie Garrett in the 100-meter hurdles, junior Trinity Tuls in the 400 and sophomore Erin Smith, junior Elena Batenhorst, senior Gracie Luebbe and Tuls in the 1600 relay.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com