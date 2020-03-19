Garrett, Gerber, CHS girls track aim high

Garrett isn't the only athlete on the team aiming for gold. Senior thrower Abby Gerber is hoping to finish atop the podium in shot put at state after winning silver as a junior

She came into the 2019 state meet as the No. 1 seed in but couldn't improve in the finals on her top mark from preliminaries. She settled for second behind Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier. Squier was 8 and 3/4 inches better at 41-10 and 1/2.

"I really want to get first at state because I was seeded first at state last year and should have been able to get it, but I didn’t," Gerber said. "I got second. It’s good still, but I really want first this year.

"Distancewise, I really want to break the school record we have here, which is going to be a jump. I’m going to have to gain like four feet on my PR. I’m really going to try."

As a team, the Discoverers also hope to be competitive. Last year, CHS had 12 girls qualify for the state meet. Nine of those are competing this year. Columbus has 55 girls out in total.