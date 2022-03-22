Gonzalez good as gold in Seward

Columbus High track and field opened the new season with two gold medals, seven silvers and a whole lot of momentum on Saturday in Seward at the Bulldog Track and Field Challenge hosted by Concordia University.

Junior Santos Gonzalez continue to rise in the discus after coming on late last season and making the state meet. Four other boys teammates came within one spot of joining him on the top step of the podium.

On the girls team, freshman newcomer Elizabeth Wemhoff claimed the first girls gold of the season, also earned a silver and gave what might have been a preview of big things ahead. Two other girls also picked up silvers.

Both the boys and girls were third in the team standings that includes five other teams in the girls competition and seven more for the boys.

"We placed in 12 of the 15 events. Of those 12 events we came away with one gold medalist, four silver medalists and a bronze medalist as well as other placers. This is a tremendous performance overall for the first meet of the year," boys coach Scott Bethune said. "This display really shows our depth and the hard work these boys have been putting in leading up to this point. I am very excited for them to build on this; very proud of everyone."

Gonzalez earned his way to state a year ago with a surprising throw of 143 feet at the district meet. As a runner-up he was an automatic qualifier to Omaha. Gonzalez wasn't as good at Burke Stadium, hitting a best of 132 feet, 2 inches, but it was clear he was finding a groove.

In his first official throws of the season, Gonzalez hit 137-1, 143-1 then 150-8 for gold. He was more than 15 feet ahead of the runner-up.

Sophomore Dylan Crumley was silver in the 60-meter dash at a preliminary time of 7.13 seconds then maintained that position in the finals on a mark of 7.15. Jaylen Lloyd took the title at an even 7.0.

Senior Caleb Mulder took second in the 400 when he came across the line at 53.03. Tyson Baker of Fremont bested him in first at 51.44.

Alex Ienn was the runner-up in the 800 when he ran 2:07.77. Braden Taylor, another runner from Fremont, won gold at 1:57.01.

Senior Carson Marking, a pole vault medalist at state last season, started his final varsity season with another medal - second in the vault at 12-6. Fremont's Drew Sellon was tops at 14-6.

Crumley also collected a bronze when he was third in the long jump on a top leap of 21-00.50.

Wemhoff edged out Jaida Rowe of Lincoln Southwest, a senior, for 200 gold when she was about a quarter-second ahead at 26.42 seconds. She almost nearly made it a double gold day when she qualified to the 60-meter dash finals in third at 8.11 then ran 8.09 in the finals and moved up a spot. Rowe won on a time of 7.94.

Josie Garret ended 2021 on the medal stand at state and starts 2022 the same way again in the hurdles when she ran 9.70 in prelims and 9.64 in finals and was second. Rowe won the event at 9.03.

Joselyn Olson, a state qualifier in the long jump, was three inches back of the winner from Omaha Skutt in the long jump when she hit 16-6.

Other boys medals in the top eight went to Noah Lawrence in the 3200 (fourth), Liam Blaser in the discus (fifth), Eric Slusarski in the pole vault (fifth) Jaden McFarland in the 60 hurdles (sixth), Liam Blaser in the shot put (sixth), Tytus Miller in the triple jump (sixth), Tyler Hyde in the pole vault (sixth) and the triple jump (seventh) and Bryon Arevalo in the 200 (seventh).

Other girls that came home with hardware were Hannah Kropatsch in the 800 (fourth), Isabelle Armstrong in the high jump (fifth), Bella Larsen in the 60 hurdles (fifth), Liberty Harris in the pole vault (sixth), Hannah Kwapnioski in the shot put (seventh), Hailey Kropatsch in the 800 (sixth), Erin Smith in the 400 (seventh), Alexa Matulka in the pole vault (eighth) Olson in the 60 dash (eighth) and Ashton Thoms in the discus (eighth).

The girls 3200 relay of Grayson Gentile, the Kropatsches and Gracie Wilcox were fourth. Aurora Bolten, Citaly Rameriez, Gentile and Wilcox were fifth in the 1600 relay.

The boys 3200 relay of Ienn, Carter Braun, Isaiah Eilers and Heath Dahlke were fourth. Mulder, Braun, Adoriyan Daniels and Ashton LaPointe were fifth together in the 1600 relay.

"We had a great start to the season. The majority of our athletes competed well," coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "They had times and jumps close to what the coaches were anticipating with great expectations to take these results and work on some weak areas in order to improve each week."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

