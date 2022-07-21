Grace Mustard continues successful track career at UNO

Even though Scotus Central Catholic graduate Grace Mustard put pen to paper on signing to run track and field at Nebraska-Omaha on Jan. 17, the excitement is palpable for Mustard as the calendar closes in on August and the start of her freshman year in college.

"It's really exciting. Even though it's been a while, it's still really exciting especially now since it's almost the end of July and things are getting real," Mustard said. "We're getting emails and practice things and everything we need to figure out before we actually start so it's really exciting now."

At the start of the recruiting process, Mustard said she didn't really know what she was doing. She knew she wanted to stay in-state and to continue her track career in college. It was when Concordia attended a home track meet and reached out to Mustard that she began reaching out to other schools.

"I obviously wanted to learn more about other schools so I landed on UNO. UNO was a top pick for me from the beginning because Omaha is like an hour away from where I live, so I was really interested," Mustard said. "I loved the coaches, loved the facilities and I'm going to be a teacher. I'm going into education and they have a great program for me there so it just all kind of clicked together."

Although her dad ran the hurdles at Doane, she had no intention of running track in high school. Mustard said she played soccer all throughout her childhood, but with the urging of a couple friends, she was shown the hurdles.

"I just did track in junior high because that's what everyone did. A couple of my friends actually pulled me over to the hurdles and I was like 'this is a waste of time.' I just want to sprint and I fell in love with it so now here we are," she said. "Even in high school, I didn't know what was going to come for me because I also play volleyball and basketball. I knew that high school activities was in the picture, but I didn't ever think that it was going to be track."

Mustard said she enjoyed being around the track team and the other hurdlers. She said she had the most at practice and led to a tough decision for Mustard of whether to stick with soccer or run track.

"It was the hardest decision of my life, but I found success right away because the only reason I was good at soccer was because I was fast," she said. "I chose track, it went from there and made it to state my freshman year, so I just kept finding that success so I just kind of rolled with it."

Four years later, Mustard completed a decorated high school track career. She was a three-time state qualifier in the 100-meter hurdles, including a state runner-up medal in 2021. She also qualified for the state meet in the 300 hurdles and the long jump. Her success in the hurdles was because of her routine.

"I have the same warmup, same thought process. The mental side is really important for me, envisioning me going over the hurdles and see it in my head over and over again," Mustard said. "I can tell the day before if I was doing what I should be doing at practice the day before because my body tells me exactly what it's thinking and what it feels. I think that not only is my race day is important, but the day before is the most important for me because I can tell right away if I was doing what I was supposed to be doing."

Another key to Mustard's track success is having confidence. She said if you go into a race thinking you're not going to do well or something is going to go wrong, it's going to go wrong.

"I always have confidence in myself, confidence in my ability because it's obviously not just the day of the race that matters," Mustard said. "It's your training beforehand, not just the day before but everything you trained and worked hard for, that's what makes the race day possible."

Mustard said she's really proud of everything she achieved, but she acknowledged that she has a lot of people to thank, like the coaches who helped her and gave her confidence.

"I am really proud of myself because I did push myself," Mustard said. "I worked really hard. I'm proud of myself for that, staying with it and pushing myself because not a lot of other people have that mindset. I accomplished a lot in my four years."

Right now, Mustard said, the plan is to run indoor and outdoor track at UNO. She plans on doing the 60-meter short hurdles indoors and the 100 outdoors with the possibility of adding the long jump. She's said she's already been in touch with some of her new teammates.

"I'm actually rooming with three of my other teammates, so that's super exciting for me just talking with them and getting to know them better even now before we move in together," Mustard said. "I'm definitely most excited about, meeting all my teammates and having that immediate family. It's what I've been told by a lot of other college athletes is the best thing. You don't even have to try and find people. They are just there and they're family to you."