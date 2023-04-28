The Discoverers track and field teams bounced back from a tough Norfolk Invite Thursday at the South Sioux City Invite. The boys brought home the runner-up plaque with 149 points, finishing five points back of champion Elkhorn South.

"We scored in all but two events and we came away with 15 personal bests and a lot of medals," Discoverer boys head coach Scott Bethune said. "Having 15 personal bests this time of year right before conference and districts shows the work ethic of the boys and how determined they are to continue to improve."

The girls scored 84 points, good for third. Elkhorn South won the meet with 154 points and South Sioux City was second at 118.

"The CHS girls track team had a tremendous day at the South Sioux City track meet. We had 16 season bests," Columbus High girls head coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "The girls have been working hard this season and it is showing when we need it to happen. This makes me hopeful going into our championship part of the season."

Heath Dahlke and Liam Blaser led the Discoverer boys with one gold medal each. Dahlke won the 400-meter dash with a personal-best time of 52.21 seconds, beating teammate Adoriyan Daniels by 0.2 seconds.

Dahlke and Daniels also teamed up for another gold-medal-winning performance in the 1600 relay. Alongside Laitenn Braithwait and Daniel Rodriguez, they posted a time of 3 minutes, 35.44 seconds for a margin of victory of about 6 seconds over Elkhorn South.

"Heath (Dahlke) ran a strong race," Bethune said. "The kid continues to improve and is a key piece of the winning 1600 team as well. He will continue to chop down that time down and just in time for districts."

Blaser finished the day as the shot put champion and the discus runner-up. The senior threw the shot put 55 feet, 8.75 inches and the discus 151-2. It's the first shot put gold of the season for Blaser as he set a new personal record and moved up to fifth all-time in school history.

"Liam (Blaser) is progressing at the right time heading into the final stretch of the season," Bethune said. "It was a big throw and I know he has more in him."

Elizabeth Wemhoff added two more gold medals, once again winning the 100 and 200. The sophomore sprinted to a 100 time of 12.24 seconds and a 200 school-record time of 24.97 seconds.

Alex Ienn and Byron Arevalo claimed two medals each. Ienn completed the 800 with the second-best time of 2:05.3. Elkhorn South's Luke Johnson won the race at 2:00.97.

Arevalo and Ienn finished the 200 in second and third, respectively. Arevalo clocked in at 23.06 seconds and Ienn crossed the line at 23:38 seconds. Avan Salas of South Sioux City won the race with a time of 22.8 seconds. In the 100, Arevalo took home a medal after placing fourth with a time of 11.33 seconds.

Jaden McFarland hurdles to a silver medal in the 110 with a time of 15.04 seconds, finishing 0.13 seconds back of Bishop Heelan's Hunter Wauhob. Israel Daniels finished as the long jump runner-up at 20-4.25.

In the field, Paighton Erb and Taytum Miller took home silver medals. Erb placed in the high jump clearing the bar at 5 feet. Miller threw the shot put 37-0.5. She also medaled in the discus with the sixth-best toss of 95-5.5 with Michell Jimenez placing fifth at 106 feet.

Hailey Kropatsch secured a silver medal in the 3200 with a time of 13:00.8. The sophomore finished 0.71 seconds back of Sioux City East's Emma Scott for first.

Each Discoverers team had a relay win silver. The girls 400 team of Hannah Dahlke, Erb, Lauren Vasicek and Wemhoff completed the race in 50.84 seconds finishing 1.11 seconds back of Elkhorn South. Isaiah Eilers, Rodriguez, Ienn and Cooper Duranski ran the 3200 relay in 8:45.69.

Tyler Hyde and Isaiah Kibalya finished the triple jump in third and fourth, respectively. Hyde's bronze medal mark was 39-9 while Kibalya leaped 39-2.25.

Cooper Buxton solidified a bronze in the shot put at 51-11.75. In the discus, he placed fourth with a toss of 141-4. Michael Voichoskie ended the event right behind Buxton in fifth at 127-7.5.

"It was good to see Cooper (Buxton) finally crack the 50-foot mark because he works alongside Liam (Blaser) and those two push each other," Bethune said. "It is good to see two 50-footers on the team. Buxton, as a sophomore, throwing 50 with more to go is exciting to see."

Two Discoverer boys medaled in the pole vault with Eric Slusarski taking home bronze at 11 feet. For the first time this season, Jaeston Delano took home a medal placing fifth with the same height.

Conrad Renteria and Noah Lawrence reached the podium in the 800. Renteria earned bronze at 2:07.85 and Lawrence crossed the line in fifth at 2:09.77.

Hannah Kropatsch, Hailey, Maria Ortega and Citlaly Ramirez completed the 3200 relay in 11:14.74, the third-fastest in the field.

Keagan Wemhoff finished the meet as the lone Discoverer to win three medals. The freshman placed fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.28 seconds, fifth in the 110 hurdles at 16.77 seconds and sixth in the high jump at 5-8.

Erick Alarcon and Noah Edwards finished back-to-back in the 3200. Alarcon ended the race in fourth with a time of 11:01.53 and Edwards placed fifth at 11:08.78.

In the girls 300 hurdles, Calista Kumm completed the race in fourth at 53.21 seconds. Danica Taylor's time of 53.64 seconds was good for fifth.

Vasicek and Edgar Guerrero medaled in the long jump. Vasicek posted a distance of 15-9.5 for fifth. Guerrero also placed fifth with a mark of 19-8.5.

Braithwait joined Heath and Adoriyan on the 400 podium with a fifth-place time of 54.61 seconds.

"Overall I am super proud of the team and all the work they are putting in. They are still improving as we get close to the end of the season which is putting them in a great spot to help them get to state.," Bethune said. "We will continue to put in the time to prepare and the boys will come into the last weeks of the season hungry as ever."

Hannah and Ruby Shea rounded out the Columbus medalists with sixth-place medals. Hannah ran the 800 in 2:38.66 and Shea recorded a triple jump of 32-2.

Columbus heads to Grand Island on Tuesday for the Heartland Athletic Conference meet in the final meet before districts.

"Both our conference and district meets are tough, but if the girls can improve on their times and distance they put out there, we will hopefully be able to score some points at conference and districts," Kreikemeier said.