For the second straight week, Columbus High track and field competed at an indoor meet, this time at the Doane University Invite Friday in Crete.

Discoverers senior Alex Ienn, junior Heath Dahlke and sophomore Elizabeth Wemhoff led the team with silver medals.

The boys team placed fifth with 47 points as nine athletes earned a total of 10 medals. The girls team claimed five medals and finished the meet in eighth with 27 points.

"The meet showed us some new teams than last week and we saw a little tougher competition. Despite the increase in the competition, our boys still competed hard and we came away with a lot of placers," Discoverers boys head coach Scott Bethune said. "We had eight guys best their marks from last week, which is showeing us that they still continue to work hard and not be satisfied with howthey did at the previous meet."

Ienn crossed the finish line in the 800 at 2 minutes, 4.24 seconds. He finished behind Millard West junior Jack White by about 5 seconds. The senior beat last week's time of 2:05.11.

"He (Ienn) runs hard in every race he is in and his determination to do well drives him in his races," Bethune said. "It is fun to watch him run because you know he is giving you 100% every time."

Dahlke secured his second medal in the 400 Friday with a time of 53.31 seconds. Omaha Central junior Andrew Brown won the race, clocking in at 52.19.

"He is determined to do well week in and week out," Bethune said. "Proud of his efforts the last two weeks and excited see what is to come from Heath (Dahlke)."

Wemhoff finished the day as one of two Discoverers to bring home two medals. The sophomore finished as the runner-up in the 200 at 26.38 seconds, missing out on a gold by 0.05 seconds against Papillion-La Vista South freshman Katie Shafer.

In the 60, Wemhoff earned bronze with a time of 7.96 seconds. Hadassah Davies of Omaha Westside sprinted to the fastest time of 7.69.

Jaden McFarland finished the 60 hurdles behind a pair of Omaha Central runners in Brown and Ian Young. After both recorded a time 8.494 and 8.499 seconds, respectively, McFarland crossed the line at 8.61 seconds for his second bronze in as many meets.

"This shows he (McFarland) is one that is never satisfied with his results and works to improve each week," Bethune said. "He has great determination and focus that will carry him far this season."

Eric Slusarski and Mallory Brittenham took home bronze medals in the pole vault. Slusarski cleared the bar at 11 feet, tied for the second-best mark in the boys event. Landon Scott of Waverly took home gold at 13 feet, 8 inches.

Brittenham recorded a mark of 8-6, finishing behind a pair of Wavery Vikings in sophomore Avery Scott (9-6) and senior Jolee Wiese (9-0). The sophomore improved last week's mark by 6 inches.

Addi Johnson collected her second medal in the 800, finishing in third with a time of 2:31.1. Elkhorn South junior Lindsey Neill won the race at 2:28.63.

Liam Blaser was the lone Discoverer boys to win two individual medals, placing in both throwing events. Blaser posted a shot put throw of 50-2, good for fourth. In his first discus event of the season, the senior recorded a toss of 34-1.5 for fifth.

Israel Daniels and Dylan Crumley earned medals in the long jump. Daniels lept to a fourth-place mark of 20-11 while Crumley recorded a sixth-place mark of 19-11.25. Daniels improved his first mark of the season by 1 feet, 4.5 inches.

Taytum Miller earned her second shot put medal of the season following a throw of 34-3. Delaney Burge of Elkhorn South won gold with a throw of 39-1.5.

Tyler Hyde, after placing eighth in the long jump, earned a medal in the triple jump with a sixth-place mark of 39-4.5. Adoriyan Daniels placed sixth in the 400 finishing the race in 54.4 seconds.

The Columbus boys 3200 relay team of Isaiah Eilers, Daniel Rodriguez, Noah Edwards and Erick Alarcon placed fourth with a time of 9:09.52. In the 1600 relay, Ienn, Laitenn Braithwait, Eilers and Isaiah Kibalya placed fifth ending the race with a time of 3:47.25.

The Discoverers will host their home meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Pawnee Park Memorial Field.

"We are looking forward to moving to the outdoor meets and taking the marks and times from indoor season to make some waves on the outdoor track," Columbus girls head coach Julie Kreikemeier said.