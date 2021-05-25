Jarecki finishes with a flourish

OMAHA - There wasn't much Twin River Tony Jarecki could do about his performance Friday at the state track meet. The Titan senior was miffed about his times in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
His 100 time of 11.28 seconds was .15 slower than his district time and left him in ninth - one spot away from making the final. Later in the day he crossed the line in the 200 at 22.66, was .18 behind his time from a week earlier but fortunate to be .06 ahead of ninth-place and secure a medal.
Though he was frustrated, he took a determined approach to the next day. Jarecki said he's always better when he runs angry. All he could look forward to was the next day and letting that anger release.
That seemed to be the case when, though he was again slower than his district mark, he hit the line in the 200 final at 22.63 seconds and was fourth.
"I had a little chip on my shoulder coming into today," Jarecki said. "I knew I had it in me. I just had to tell myself I could do it if I run my race."
Jarecki was one of four Titans at the state meet, all boys, and one of five area Class C athletes to finish the season in Omaha.
Kadren Miller ran in the 100 prelims on Friday and was 19th. Jackson Strain was in the field for the 3200 also on Friday and came in 10th. Ethan Engstrom competed in the shot put on Saturday and was 16th on a top throw of 46 feet, 11 and ½ inches. he made his top toss in his first attempt and was about 20 inches behind eighth place.
Cross County's Haileigh Moutray was 13th in the discus on Saturday at 110-9. She was beyond 100 feet with each throw and made her best in the second of three attempts. Teammate Josi Noble had a full schedule the day before that included 23rd in the 200, 20th in the 300 hurdles, 16th in the 400 and ninth in the triple jump. She missed a medal by an inch and a quarter.
Jarecki has had quite the career. He considers his freshman year the only normal of the four. As a sophomore the March 2019 flooding took out a bridge between Silver Creek and Genoa and forced those on the south side, Jarecki included, to practice running around a pond. His junior year was canceled due to COVID. Having all the success he's enjoyed as a senior is completely unexpected.
"This year I placed in every event at every meet. It's all new to me, so just to be here is satisfying enough," Jarecki said.
In the first two days of state, High Plains sent one individual and one relay to Burke Stadium - Tanner Wood in the pole vault and the 400 relay team of Wood, Lane Urkoski, Javier Marino and Trevor Carlstrom. Brianna Wilshushen was the lone Storm representative for the girls, competing in the shot put.
Wood missed out on a medal by six inches. He cleared 10 feet, 10-6, 11, 11-6 and 12 before missing three times at 12-6. Two ahead of him finished at that mark and accounted for the seventh and eighth-place medals.
The High Plains boys 400 relay team ran a time of 45.84 seconds and and were short of a medal by .07. Wilshushen's best throw in the shot put was 32 feet, 9 inches - 18 inches back of the final medalist.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.