Jarecki finishes with a flourish

OMAHA - There wasn't much Twin River Tony Jarecki could do about his performance Friday at the state track meet. The Titan senior was miffed about his times in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

His 100 time of 11.28 seconds was .15 slower than his district time and left him in ninth - one spot away from making the final. Later in the day he crossed the line in the 200 at 22.66, was .18 behind his time from a week earlier but fortunate to be .06 ahead of ninth-place and secure a medal.

Though he was frustrated, he took a determined approach to the next day. Jarecki said he's always better when he runs angry. All he could look forward to was the next day and letting that anger release.

That seemed to be the case when, though he was again slower than his district mark, he hit the line in the 200 final at 22.63 seconds and was fourth.

"I had a little chip on my shoulder coming into today," Jarecki said. "I knew I had it in me. I just had to tell myself I could do it if I run my race."

Jarecki was one of four Titans at the state meet, all boys, and one of five area Class C athletes to finish the season in Omaha.