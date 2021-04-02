Johnson grabs two golds at home invite

Four gold medalists propelled Columbus High girls track to a second-place team finish on Thursday at Pawnee Park during the CHS Invite. Two of those came from sophomore Addison Johnson.

Columbus girls had the top marks in pole vault and triple jump and crossed the line first in the 400 and 800 meters. There were also six silver medalists and 23 medals total for the Discoverer girls. They scored 152 teams points and were second behind Omaha Burke with 203.5.

The boys were highlighted by a third-place run and a pair of fourth-place finishes and scored a total of 21 points in a sixth place final standing in the team race.

Columbus High girls winners included Emma Brownlow in the pole vault, Elena Batenhorst in the triple jump and a pair of gold medals for freshman Addison Johnson in the 400 and 800.

Johnson was third in the 400 at Concordia and second at Doane. She took gold on Thursday in a time of 1 minute, 3.46 seconds - edging out Anna Caniglia of Omaha Burke by more than a second and a half.

In the 800, she took the top spot in a time of 2:29.20 and finished nearly four seconds ahead of second place.