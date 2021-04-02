Johnson grabs two golds at home invite

Four gold medalists propelled Columbus High girls track to a second-place team finish on Thursday at Pawnee Park during the CHS Invite. Two of those came from sophomore Addison Johnson.
Columbus girls had the top marks in pole vault and triple jump and crossed the line first in the 400 and 800 meters. There were also six silver medalists and 23 medals total for the Discoverer girls. They scored 152 teams points and were second behind Omaha Burke with 203.5.
The boys were highlighted by a third-place run and a pair of fourth-place finishes and scored a total of 21 points in a sixth place final standing in the team race.
Columbus High girls winners included Emma Brownlow in the pole vault, Elena Batenhorst in the triple jump and a pair of gold medals for freshman Addison Johnson in the 400 and 800.
Johnson was third in the 400 at Concordia and second at Doane. She took gold on Thursday in a time of 1 minute, 3.46 seconds - edging out Anna Caniglia of Omaha Burke by more than a second and a half.
In the 800, she took the top spot in a time of 2:29.20 and finished nearly four seconds ahead of second place.
Brownlow was the champion in the pole vault with a mark of exactly 9 feet. Batenhorst leapt past the field in the triple jump at 34-0.5. Brownlow was more than two feet ahead of second place while Batenhorst won her event by more than a foot.
Coming close to gold in runner-up finishes were Josie Garrett in the long jump and 300 hurdles, Hannah Kwapnioski in the shot put, Joselyn Olson in the 200 and Nicole Hackett in the 1600.
The team of Maggie Luebbe, Grace Holys, Brooke Wickens and Hackett were third in the 3200 relay.
Isabelle Armstrong in the high jump, Genesis Izaguirre-Reyes in the shot put, Erin Smith in the 300 hurdles and Maggie Luebbe in the 1600 were all third.
Other medalists included Olson fifth in the long jump, Yeimi Ramirez fourth in the 100 hurdles, Hannah Dahlke sixth in the 200, Holys sixth in the 800, Aliya Ocegura sixth in the 300 hurdles and the 400 relay in fourth - names were unlisted.
Caleb Mulder took third in the 400, Eric Slusaerski reached 10 feet and was fourth in the pole vault and Santos Gonzalez had a best throw of 124 feet, 9 inches for fourth in the discus. Liam Blaser's 43-8 toss in the shot put was good enough for sixth. The 3200 relay team of Carter Braun, Alex Ieen, Abel Lemus-Leon and Noah Lawerence were fifth; so were Dylan Crumley, Dylan Marker, Byron Arevalo and Blaser in the 400 relay.
The girls travel to Bellevue East for a meet on Tuesday. Both are in action in Kearney on April 9.