Joselyn Olson caps Discoverers career with state medal

OMAHA - Columbus High senior Joselyn Olson earned her second straight state medal in the long jump Wednesday at Burke Stadium.

Olson finished the event in fifth place with a mark of 17 feet, 4 and 3/4 inches. Omaha Westside's Hadassah Davies won the gold with a jump of 17-4.75.

For the Discoverer senior, it was an improvement from last year's state tournament where she finished seventh though last year's mark was slightly longer.

"It wasn't my best performance this season. It was good though," Olson said. "I'm pretty pleased with that. It was a beautiful day, so I was glad about that,too"

Olson completed her high school career with three state appearances, going from 19th place in the long jump in 2019 to fifth this year. Her previous experiences on the infield at Burke in front of a big crowd helped her stay calm.

"I feel like I just approach it the same," she said. "I try not to get too nervous because I was telling myself I've already made it. Just want to have fun and finish the year on a good mark."

Olson admitted she was a little nervous not knowing if she was going to make the final, but also said she was really happy to medal for the second time, marking the end of her career.

"I'm a little sad because I've had a great four years," Olson said. "I wouldn't change anything about my time on the track team at Columbus High. I've had great coaches, great teammates. It's been a great time."

Despite the overall success of her career, the road to Omaha hasn't always been easy for Olson. She started slowly last year and had second thoughts about continuing in the event. Perseverance and some advice from a coach helped her stick with it.

"Last year was my greatest growth phase. At the beginning of the season, I was doing really bad at our indoor meets and I was honestly thinking about quitting long jump, but I just stayed with it," she said. "Coach (Matthew) Bills really helped me out, really motivated me and I ended up doing really good at the end of season."

Olson said her proudest achievement was winning the two state medals.

"It's one thing to come here, but it's another thing to just medal and say you're one of the best in Nebraska," she said.

The senior will be attending Wayne State to study prepharmacy. She'll said she'll cherish the memories made with her teammates and the impact CHS coaches have had on her career.

"They've (coaches) always been motivating. They want me to try new things like the four-by-four. They've just been great motivation throughout the whole season. If I'm down on myself, they'll pick me up. They're just really good coaches."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.