Josi Noble wins five gold medals and one silver

Josi Noble, a state qualifier last season, has had quite the start to the new season. The senior won four medals at the Thayer Central Invite on March 31 and added three golds at the Wood River Invite on April 5.

In the Wood River Invite, Noble won the triple jump with a mark of 34 feet, 9 inches. The senior won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.04, winning by nearly 2 seconds. Noble also came out on top in the 300 hurdles, clocking in at 50.38 seconds. Her margin of victory was 0.64 seconds.

At Thayer Central, Noble took home two golds, one silver and one fifth-place medal. She won the 400 with a time of 1:01.23 seconds. She beat out Lincoln Christian's Jacie Rexilius by 0.02 seconds.

Noble's other win came in the triple jump, where she recorded a mark of 35-10.50. In the 300 hurdles, Noble was second with a time of 49.50 seconds. She finished 0.18 seconds behind the winner. Noble's fifth place medal was in the 200.

Just like Noble, Cory Hollinger won three medals at Wood River. He won gold in the 110 hurdles. His time of 17.11 seconds was 0.04 seconds better than second-place Bladen Garcia of Centura. In the shot put, he won silver with a mark of 44-9 and he placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 124 feet, 7 and 1/2 inches. In the shot put event at Thayer Central, he placed fifth.

Other Wood River medalists include Jackson Lindburg winning silver in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.24 seconds and a silver for the girls 1600 relay team of Kylee Krol, Lindee Kelley, Lilly Peterson and Noble. In addition to the relay medal, Krol won bronze in the 100 with a time of 13.53 seconds.

Kelley and Haileigh Moutray each won a bronze at Thayer Central. Kelley placed third in the triple jump with a mark of 33 feet. Moutray's bronze was in the shot put as she completed a throw of 33-10.

The boys 400 relay team claimed gold with a time of 49.97 seconds. Izaac Dickey, Damon Mickey, Alex Noyd and Hollinger comprised the team.

Cross County's next track and field meet will be next Tuesday at the Friend Invite.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.