Josie Garrett to continue family legacy at Doane

Track and field runs through the Garrett family; at this point it's almost a birthright.

Mom and dad, Pat and Lisa Garrett, were All-American track and field athletes at Doane University, older sister, Jaidyn, was a three-time state pole vault champion and current South Dakota track and field athlete. Following in those footsteps is Columbus High senior Josie Garrett - a two-time state qualifier and seventh-place medalist last year in the 100-meter hurdles.

Josie will follow in mom and dad's footsteps directly after she earns her diploma from CHS. On Wednesday she signed her National Letter of intent to join track and field at Doane.

"It's really great because my parents went here, so it's kind of like a tradition," Garrett said. "I'm real excited because I'm pretty close with the girls there and the coaches, so it will be a fun atmosphere to run it."

Garrett said she looked at other schools during the recruiting process, but she ultimately decided Doane was best for her. Not only is it a chance to compete at the next level, but there's an excitement to continue the legacy established by her parents.

"It's pretty cool because everyone knows who they are, so they'll have expectations for me," Garrett said. "It's just cool to bring home what they had."

Garrett said she's been running track and field since she was young, competing in several youth tournaments. Even though Jaidyn was a pole vaulter, like dad, she followed the path of her mom, a hurdler.

"My Mom was a hurdler and my Dad was a pole vaulter, so we kind of just split that," Garrett said with a chuckle.

As a freshman, Garrett reached state in the 100-meter hurdles. She fell just short of qualifying for the final by 0.11 seconds. Then her sophomore year, the track and field season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbus High head coach Julie Kreikemeier said Garrett displayed tremendous growth between her freshman and junior years.

A big reason why was because Garrett never stopped training even when there were no meets to see how that training paid off.

"She was asking me or the hurdle coach for workouts she can do, or her dad was helping her in the garage to do different things," Kreikemeier said. "From her freshman year to her junior year, making it to state her freshman year and not even qualifying for the finals to her junior year with a season missed and placing seventh, you can just see that she worked hard through the season off as well."

Doane track and field head coach Ed Fye said the recruiting process started because of Garrett's parents and their connection to the program. Fye said he's going to make her a heptathlete when she gets to campus because of Garrett's wide range of talent.

"She's got an explosion, she's a great hurdler, she's a good sprinter, she long jumps. She came up and worked on the javelin a little bit. Throwing came pretty natural to her," Fye said. "When you work with kids and you're doing different events, it's how fast they kind of picked that up and how coachable they are. She's very coachable and picks things up pretty quick, so that's why I think the heptathlon is going to be a really good event for college."

Expanding her horizons will be nothing new. Garrett has competed in a multitude of events since youth and said she brings the same enthusiasm and drive to whatever is on her schedule. The love of competition pushes her to be the best no matter what event.

"In middle school, I did high jump, pole vault, hurdles, everything like that, and sprints," Garrett said. "Then, they would just throw me in like the 400 and stuff like that, so I've always been doing every event for fun."

When she visited Doane's campus, Garrett met some of her soon-to-be heptathlete teammates. She said she's looking forward to working with them. There was an instant connection personally and athletically. The same is true with the coaching staff.

Kreikemeier said Garrett will continue with the 100 hurdles this spring with the possibility of adding her to the 300 hurdles to build up that strength she'll need when she gets to Doane.

Fye wouldn't be surprised to see Garrett have an immediate impact once she arrives next year.

"I think she can compete at the national level right away," he said. "After training in the fall, we've got four months before we can start track at the college level, and going through that phase with what she's already had done, I think she'll be competing at the national level in the multi-events for us right away."

Before she gets to Doane's campus, Garrett is still out to achieve goals in her senior season with the Discoverers. Her primary goal is to get back to state.

"Hopefully, run in the 14s (seconds) this year, maybe go back to long jumps since I didn't do it last due to injury and then four-by-100," Garrett said.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him by email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

