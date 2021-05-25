Kramer hits line in disbelief for 300 hurdle win

OMAHA - When he crossed the line, his hands immediately went to his forehead as if to say, 'What just happened?'

What just happened was a gold medal in the 300-meter hurdles, the final high school event of Boone Central senior Ryan Kramer's career. In a personal-best time that also set a school record. Kramer came around the track in 39.66 seconds and won the gold medal.

It was his third event of the 2021 state meet and the second time he had earned his way to Burke Stadium in the event. Two years ago there wasn't much fanfare to his results. Kramer was 17th as a sophomore and ran 42.92.

On Saturday, he shaved .77 off of his preliminary time and was crowned the first boys champion in Boone Central history. The last boys gold medal for the program was in 2000 when Les Hinze won the 110 hurdles and Kyle Wyatt was the champ in the 1600 for Albion/Petersburg.

Kramer also collected a medal in the high hurdles, was 10th in the high jump and was the second leg of the 400 relay that scored a sixth-place medal