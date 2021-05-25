Kramer hits line in disbelief for 300 hurdle win

OMAHA - When he crossed the line, his hands immediately went to his forehead as if to say, 'What just happened?'
What just happened was a gold medal in the 300-meter hurdles, the final high school event of Boone Central senior Ryan Kramer's career. In a personal-best time that also set a school record. Kramer came around the track in 39.66 seconds and won the gold medal.
It was his third event of the 2021 state meet and the second time he had earned his way to Burke Stadium in the event. Two years ago there wasn't much fanfare to his results. Kramer was 17th as a sophomore and ran 42.92.
On Saturday, he shaved .77 off of his preliminary time and was crowned the first boys champion in Boone Central history. The last boys gold medal for the program was in 2000 when Les Hinze won the 110 hurdles and Kyle Wyatt was the champ in the 1600 for Albion/Petersburg.
Kramer also collected a medal in the high hurdles, was 10th in the high jump and was the second leg of the 400 relay that scored a sixth-place medal
"From where I was at the beginning of the year, I was like, 'I have a good chance to run a decent time this year.' Then, running a 39.66, new PR, breaking the school record, state champ; it's crazy to think about right now," Kramer said. "Everybody dreams of stuff like this. I'm just really blessed to be here this year and to do it in my last race ever for Boone Central. It's a great feeling."
Kramer topped the results for a Cardinal track and field team that qualified 23 times for the state meet. The boys were in 10 events with seven athletes while the girls totaled 13 entries consisting of 10 Cardinal girls.
Kramer accounted for three of the five medals won between the boys and the girls. Jackson Roberts was the other Boone Central boy to pick up hardware in an individual event when he was a few steps behind Kramer in the 300 for seventh at 41.85.
Parker Borer, Seth Wright, Wyatt Nissen and Kramer came to the line in the 400 relay at 43.94 seconds and were sixth.
The girls 3200 relay made up of Jordan Soto-Stopak, Alicia Weeder, Autumn Simons and Samantha Weeder took fifth at 10:00.88.
The boys scored a total of 20 points and were 13th in the team standings. Hastings was one point better than Waverly 47-46 for the boys Class B title. It was even closer for the girls. York squeezed by Elkhorn North 63-62.5.
Kramer's time bested Wayne's Layne Evans in silver. The regular challenge the two have had against each other the past two years, plus the emergence of Roberts on the Boone Central roster, have both been sources of encouragement to reach a new level.
"He's pushed me. Layne is a great hurdler and a great guy, too," Kramer said. "My buddy, sophomore Jack Roberts, who was in the finals, having him in practice to push me every day has been amazing."
Roberts was also a qualifier in the low hurdles where he ran 15.36 and was 10th. Other Cardinal boys in Omaha included 15th for Wyatt Nissen in the 200 and 17th in the 100, James Fogleman taking 22nd in the triple jump and the group of Borer, Nissen, Roberts and Dustin Andreasen finishing 13th in the mile relay.
"When you come around about the fifth hurdle and you don't see anyone in your peripheral, it's like, 'All right, finish it now; finish it hard; get to the end,'" Kramer said.
Also finishing hard were seniors Samantha Weeder and Jordan Soto-Stopak. That duo collected a medal as members of the 3200 relay that took fifth and were both in the field for the 3200 and 1600. Over the years, Weeder and Soto-Stopak have combined for six state track medals and back-to-back cross country team titles.
As they walked away from their final event, they declared themselves victors in the sibling comparison to older sisters. Cristina Soto-Stopak, a 2017 Boone Central grad, was on the 2014 and 2015 back-to-back cross country state title teams. Catherine Weeder, a 2015 grad, was on the 2014 roster. She also won five state track medals.
Together, the younger sisters, Jordan and Samantha, had one more state track medal and matched their elders' championships from the fall.
"That was my whole goal. That was part of my motivation as a freshman," Jordan said. "I was so excited to go after my sister's things and make a name for myself."
Weeder put it more bluntly: "We destroyed them," she said, while letting out a laugh.
Soto-Stopak and Weeder were unable to add to their individual medal totals but leave the program pleased overall with their four-year run. Soto-Stopak was 12th in the 3200 and 20th in the 1600. Weeder came in 19th in the 2 mile and 21st in the mile.
Ava Buhlman had the best Boone Central girls individual finish when she was 10th in the 300 hurdles, Alicia Weeder took 12th in the 400, Ava Duerksen was 20th in the 100 and 20th in the 200 and Ashlyn Krohn was 23rd in the 200. Shalee Grape and Sierra Kravig were unable to record a height in the pole vault.
Krohn, Duerksen, Alicia Weeder and Mara Ranslem put together a mark of 50.70 seconds in the 400 relay and were 10th.
"I'm definitely going to miss the family-like atmosphere with the team," Soto-Stopak said. "They're the reason I think everyone goes out because of how close we get."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.