Lakeview track and field hosted its home invite on Tuesday with the Lady Vikes capturing the home team title. The girls finished with 130 points, three ahead of runner-up Aquinas Catholic.

The boys finished the day as the meet runner-up with 89 points as Scotus Central Catholic won the title with 106.

In total, Lakeview claimed 10 gold medals with senior Braxton Borer winning all three of his individual events. Junior Blake Barcel and senior Molly Frenzen won two gold medals each.

"The girls are on a roll right now, finishing runner-up at Schuyler last week and now champions of the Lakeview Invite," Vikings head coach Patrick Clark said. "Going into the meet, we thought the boys had a good chance to win, but the girls would need some people to step up in order to win. Injury and illness prevented the boys from winning, but the girls got exactly what they needed, people stepping up."

Borer swept the hurdle races and won the long jump. In the 110-meter hurdles, Borer broke the meet record with a time of 14.87 seconds. The previous record was 14.9 seconds set in 2005.

The senior added gold in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.72 seconds and in the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 0.25 inches. Borer finished ahead of silver medalist Blake Rathbone, who posted a distance of 19-9.

Frenzen stood atop the podium in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.95 seconds. In the triple jump, Frenzen leaped to a mark of 33-1, winning by 3.5 inches. The senior finished with a silver in the 300 hurdles at 49.04 seconds.

Barcel edged out Aquinas senior Ava Hilger in the 100 and the 200. The junior won the 100 by 0.04 seconds with a time of 12.89 seconds. In the 200, Barcel crossed the finish line in 26.83 seconds.

Erinn Briggs brought home two more medals in the throws. The freshman won the shot put with a throw of 36-11 and earned bronze in the discus with a toss of 114-9.

Turner Halvorsen shattered the meet record in the 800 with a time of 1 minute, 58.72 seconds. Anton Rice of Omaha Gross sported the previous record of 2:02.9 in 2007.

Taryn Molt, Barcel, Frenzen and Jordyn Loseke raced to gold in the 400 relay with a time of 51.93 seconds, winning by 0.41 seconds.

In the distance events, freshman Elle Badstieber finished second in the 1600 and 3200. Badstieber completed the mile in 6:07.38 and two mile in 13:28.18.

Laura Bargen and Wyatt Fraundorfer claimed silver in the high jump. In the girls event, Bargen cleared the bar at 5 feet while Fraundorfer's best mark was 6 feet.

Cherish Moore took home two medals on Tuesday. The junior collected bronze in the high jump at 4-10 and she placed fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.17 seconds.

Levi Hrouda and Morgan Finecy took home bronze medals in the field. Hrouda recorded a triple jump of 39-8.25 and Finecy vaulted clear of the bar at 8-6.

Lakeview featured three relays that won bronze in the boys 400 and 1600 and the girls 3200. Juan Rodriguez, Levi, Will Hrouda and Jack Burns crossed the finish in 46.67 seconds in the 400.

Halvorsen, Rathbone, Will and Levi comprised the 1600 team that completed the race in 3:42.11. In the 3200, Moore, Badstieber, Katie Rowe and Cora Bartos posted a time of 11:08.3.

Eli Escen and Parker Osten secured a fourth-place medal in the 3200 and the shot put, respectively. Escen ran the two mile in 11:22.26 and Osten threw the shot put 42-7.5. Rowe also placed fourth in the long jump with a mark of 14-7.5.

Caleb Sloup, Kenden Henk, Levi Lutjelusche and Burns ran the 3200 and recorded a time of 9:19.79, good for fourth.

Will sprinted to a medal in the 200 with a time of 24.22 seconds. Alena Hruska and Ali Mueller joined Briggs on the shot put medal stand. Hruska placed fifth with a throw of 34 feet and Mueller was sixth at 33-6.

Moore, Rowe, Isabelle Arguello and Lacy Lemburg medaled in the 1600 relay with the fifth-fastest time in the field at 4:48.65. Loseke captured a medal in the triple jump with a distance of 32 feet, good for sixth.

Lakeview will head to Schuyler on Tuesday for the Central Conference meet in its final meet before districts.

"Overall we had 43 PRs from the girls and boys, so it was a blast celebrating those achievements with our kids," Clark said. "Next up is the Central Conference meet in Schuyler. It'll be a tough meet, but a great opportunity for our kids to compete against some of the best in Class B."