Lakeview at Central City Invite

Brock Mahoney

Lakeview senior Brock Mahoney comes down the runway in the pole vault last month at Pawnee Park. Mahoney won the event and was fifth in the long jump on Thursday in Central City.

Lakeview track and field challenged itself to two events in a week when the Vikings competed Thursday in Central City just two days after traveling to Albion for the Boone Central Invite.

As could be expected, several parts of the lineup were altered to account for the short rest time and many of the athletes took on a less grueling schedule. That prevented Lakeview from challenging for the team trophy, but both the boys and girls produced several highlights that included 22 total medals, three gold and four silvers.

Seniors Brock Mahoney and Macy Stock each won an event while junior Landon Ternus kept rolling in the shot put.

The boys team collected hardware in every event but six of 17 and scored 73 team points for fifth place. The girls won nine medals and posted a total of 43.33 for sixth. Wavelry earned the boys championship with 141 points while Grand Island Northwest took the girls title with 151.

Mahoney was coming off a runner-up pole vault performance in Albion when he came to Central City and became the only vaulter to clear 11 feet, 11 feet, 6 inches, and 12 feet. That's where he ended as the winner by a foot and a half. He picked up a second medal in the long jump where he was just a foot behind his best mark of the year at 19-3 and took fifth.

Other multiple medal winners for the boys included Ternus, Braxton Borer and Eli Osten. Ternus won shot put with a best toss of 53 feet - 6 inches back of his best for the season. Osten was second at 49-8. Ternus was the discus runner-up at 140-2 while Osten earned bronze at 136-8.

Borer put together a third-place run in the 110-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles. He was a step off in the prelims for the 110s and made the finals on a mark of 18.14 seconds - sixth overall. He then cut more than a second off at 16.85 in the final. Halvorsen was also just about a second behind his top 300 time at 44.18.

Cooper Tessendorf was fourth in the triple jump and Juan Rodriguez was sixth in the 100.

Stock's 100 dash time of 13.25 in the prelims went down to 12.99 in the final and pushed her past Northwest's Samantha Roby by just .02 for the win.

Frenzen took sliver in the 100 hurdles by qualifying second at 17.52 then coming to the line at 17.04 in the final. In the 300 she set a new season best of 53.53 - .43 better than her previous mark - and was fourth.

Blake Barcel was the runner-up in the 200 at 27.33. She ran 27.81 in qualifying but couldn't hold off Northwest's Avyn Urbanski and her 27.11 mark in the final.

Autumn Gibbs was fifth in the high jump and Morgan Finecy took sixth in the pole vault.

Molly Frenzen

Lakeview's Molly Frenzen leaps into a triple jump at Pawnee Park last month. The junior won medals in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles last week in Central City.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

CENTRAL CITY INVITE (LAKEVIEW)

CENTRAL CITY --

Central City Invitational

Thursday at Central City High School

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Grand Island Northwest 151, 2. Waverly 95.33, 3. York 79, 4. Platteview 73, 5. St. Paul 46.33, 6. Lakeview 43.33, 7. Central City 37.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Kate Roseland (Platteview) 4-10.00, 5. Autumn Gibbs 4-08.00, 12. Olivia Bahnk 4-04.00, 13. Cherish Moore 4-04.00.

• Long jump - 1. Samantha Roby (Northwest) 17-00.00, 12. Ella Divis 12-07.00, 13. Isabelle Arguello 12-06.00, 15. Delani Kula 11-03.00.

• Triple jump - 1. Macie Middleton (Northwest) 33-08.50, 7. Molly Frenzen 31-08.00.

• Shot put - 1. Kelly Erwin (York) 36-00.00, 14. Alena Hruska 31-03.00, 17. Ali Mueller 30-04.00, 20. Paxton Lusche 28-00.00.

• Discus - 1. Olivia Poppert (St. Paul) 117-04, 10. Paxton Lusche 85-00, 18. Alena Hruska 73-11, 19. Ali Mueller 73-09.

• Pole vault - 1. Chloe Koch (York) 9-06.00, 6. Morgan Finecy 7-06.00.

• 100 - 1. Macy Stock 12.99, 12. Autumn Gibbs 14.50.

• 200 - 1. Avyn Urbanski (Northwest) 27.11, 2. Blake Barcel 27.33, 14. Autumn Gibbs 31.68.

• 400 - 1. Alonna Depalma (Waverly) 1:00.51.

• 800 - 1. Brynn Hirschfeld (York) 2:26.68, 12. Samia Muhle 3:06.89.

• 1,600 - 1. Olivia Lawrence (Platteview) 5:47.25.

• 3,200 - 1. Kassidy Stuckey (York) 11:36.88.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Aizlynn Krafka (Northwest) 16.19, 2. Molly Frenzen 17.04.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Anna Clarke (Waverly) 50.16, 4. Molly Frenzen 53.53, 9. Cherish Moore 57.30, 14. Isabelle Arguello 1:02.85.

• 400 relay - 1. Northwest 51.70, 2. Lakeview (Gibbs, Barcel, Frenzen, Stock) 52.51.

• 400 weight relay - 1. Waverly 1:00.02.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Waverly 4:14.46, 6. Lakeview (Divis, Arguello, Moore, Behnk) 4:59.92.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Waverly 10:43.48, 5. Lakeview (Arguello, Moore, Kula, Muhle) 13:01.55.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Waverly 141, 2. St. Paul 85, 3. Grand Island Northwest 83, 4. Platteview 78, 5. Lakeview 73, 6. York 36, 7. Central City 24.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Landon Scott (Waverly) 6-02.00, 9. Wyatt Fraundorfer 5-04.00.

• Long jump - 1. Jonah Paulsen (St. Paul) 20-06.75, 5. Brock Mahoney 19-03.00, 6. Juan Rodriguez 19-01.00, 13. Cooper Tessendorf 17-00.25.

• Triple jump - 1. Zach Hartman (Waverly) 40-01.75, 4. Cooper Tessendorf 38-02.25.

• Shot put - 1. Landon Ternus 53-00.00, 2. Eli Osten 49-08.00, 10. Travis Schoch 40-09.00.

• Discus - 1. Luke Porter (St. Paul) 151-04, 2. Landon Ternus 140-02, 3. Eli Osten 136-08, 6. Jorge Garcia 125-07.

• Pole vault - 1. Brock Mahoney 12-00.00, 11. Dustin Molt 8-00.00.

• 100 - 1. Grant Schere (Waverly) 11.22, 6. Juan Rodriguez 12.08.

• 200 - 1. Mitchell Rudie (Platteview) 23.38. 

• 400 - 1. Conner Wells (St. Paul) 50.03, 10. Khyler Shortridge 54.71, 12. Will Hrouda 57.10.

• 800 - 1. Conner Wells (St. Paul) 1:58.21, 3. Turner Halvorsen 2:03.69, 14. Jack Burns 2:39.17, 15. Christopher Howland 2:49.57.

• 1,600 - 1. Aaron Raszler (Platteview) 4:56.62, 12. Kendon Henk 5:37.46, 13. Eli Escen 6:01.08, 14. Trey Hill 6:22.76.

• 3,200 - 1. Aaron Raszler (Platteview) 10:29.48, 8. Kendon Henk 12:39.43, 9. Eli Escen 12:43.01, 11. Trey Hill 14:02.70.

• 110 hurdles - 1. Hogan Wingrove (Waverly) 14.89, 3. Braxton Borer 16.85.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Hogan Wingrove (Waverly) 40.40, 5. Braxton Borer 44.18.

• 400 relay - 1. Waverly 44.40.

• 400 weight relay - 1. Waverly 49.60. 2. Lakeview 51.48.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Waverly 3:26.34, 3. Lakeview (Halvorsen, Van Cleave, Ternus, Janssen) 3:31.84.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Waverly 8:53.03, 5. Lakeview (Hill, Howland, Henk, Letjuluche) 10:52.07.

