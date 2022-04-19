Lakeview at Central City Invite

Lakeview track and field challenged itself to two events in a week when the Vikings competed Thursday in Central City just two days after traveling to Albion for the Boone Central Invite.

As could be expected, several parts of the lineup were altered to account for the short rest time and many of the athletes took on a less grueling schedule. That prevented Lakeview from challenging for the team trophy, but both the boys and girls produced several highlights that included 22 total medals, three gold and four silvers.

Seniors Brock Mahoney and Macy Stock each won an event while junior Landon Ternus kept rolling in the shot put.

The boys team collected hardware in every event but six of 17 and scored 73 team points for fifth place. The girls won nine medals and posted a total of 43.33 for sixth. Wavelry earned the boys championship with 141 points while Grand Island Northwest took the girls title with 151.

Mahoney was coming off a runner-up pole vault performance in Albion when he came to Central City and became the only vaulter to clear 11 feet, 11 feet, 6 inches, and 12 feet. That's where he ended as the winner by a foot and a half. He picked up a second medal in the long jump where he was just a foot behind his best mark of the year at 19-3 and took fifth.

Other multiple medal winners for the boys included Ternus, Braxton Borer and Eli Osten. Ternus won shot put with a best toss of 53 feet - 6 inches back of his best for the season. Osten was second at 49-8. Ternus was the discus runner-up at 140-2 while Osten earned bronze at 136-8.

Borer put together a third-place run in the 110-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles. He was a step off in the prelims for the 110s and made the finals on a mark of 18.14 seconds - sixth overall. He then cut more than a second off at 16.85 in the final. Halvorsen was also just about a second behind his top 300 time at 44.18.

Cooper Tessendorf was fourth in the triple jump and Juan Rodriguez was sixth in the 100.

Stock's 100 dash time of 13.25 in the prelims went down to 12.99 in the final and pushed her past Northwest's Samantha Roby by just .02 for the win.

Frenzen took sliver in the 100 hurdles by qualifying second at 17.52 then coming to the line at 17.04 in the final. In the 300 she set a new season best of 53.53 - .43 better than her previous mark - and was fourth.

Blake Barcel was the runner-up in the 200 at 27.33. She ran 27.81 in qualifying but couldn't hold off Northwest's Avyn Urbanski and her 27.11 mark in the final.

Autumn Gibbs was fifth in the high jump and Morgan Finecy took sixth in the pole vault.

