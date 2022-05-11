 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lakeview boys win district title, Vikings send 12 athletes and three relays to Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0
Landon Ternus

Landon Ternus throws a shot put in Tuesday's Class B-4 District Championship at Pawnee Park in Columbus. Ternus returns to Omaha as the returning state bronze medalist.

The Lakeview boys track and field team claimed the Class B-4 district title Tuesday at Pawnee Park and Memorial Field in Columbus. The Vikings totaled 116 points as eight boys and two boys relay teams punched their ticket to the state meet next week.

Landon Ternus and Eli Osten qualified for the boys shot put and discus throw. Ternus and Osten were first and second, respectively, in the event. Ternus tossed 159 feet, 6 inches while Osten's runner-up mark was 141-10. In the shot put, Ternus was the district champion with a throw of 52-7. Osten placed third with a mark of 49-6.25.

Eli Osten

Eli Osten releases a shot in the boys shot put Tuesday in Columbus. Osten qualified for the state shot put and discus throw events.

Ternus qualified for his third individual event in the 200-meter dash. He was the runner-up with a time of 22.67 seconds, finishing only behind teammate Adam Van Cleave. The senior posted a time of 22.40 seconds. In the same event, Khyler Shortridge earned the final additional qualifier spot in Omaha with a time of 22.93 seconds.

Before the 200, Van Cleave qualified for the 100 with a second-place time of 11.17 seconds. He finished 0.05 seconds behind Blair's Ethan Baessler.

People are also reading…

Braxton Borer qualified for both hurdle races. In the 110 hurdles, Borer's fourth-place time of 15.50 seconds was the second-best time in Class B among non-automatic qualifiers, earning him a spot in Omaha. The junior earned an automatic spot at state in the 300 hurdles, placing third at 41.53 seconds.

Simon Janssen

Simon Janssen (middle) runs down the home stretch in the 400 Tuesday at Memorial Field in Columbus. Janssen automatically qualified for state with a third-place time of 52.58 seconds.

Simon Janssen and Turner Halvorsen secured their spot at state in the 400 and 800, respectively. Janssen placed third in a hotly-contested 400. The top five runners were separated by just 0.80 seconds. The senior crossed the finish in a 52.58 seconds. Halvorsen ran two laps around the track in 2 minutes, 2.18 seconds.

Brock Mahoney was the lone Viking boy to qualify in a field event, placing second in the pole vault with a mark of 12 feet, 8 inches. He had the same mark as the district champion Jax Jacobsen of West Point-Beemer and third-place Austin McCulloch of Schuyler.

Simon Janssen and Brock Mahoney

Brock Mahoney hands the baton to Simon Janssen in the first exchange of the 400 relay at Tuesday's Class B-4 District Championship in Columbus.

The Vikings also qualified their 400 and 1600 relay teams. Mahoney, Janssen, Van Cleave and Shortridge won the 400 district championship with a time of 43.75 seconds. They were first by almost a second over Blair.

The 1600 team of Halvorsen, Van Cleave, Janssen and Ternus posted the best time among the additional qualifiers. They were third on Tuesday with a time 3:28.61.

Blake Barcel

Blake Barcel runs down the home stretch in the 400 during Tuesday's Class B-4 District Championship in Columbus. Barcel was the district champion in the 200 and 400.

Blake Barcel, Macy Stock and the girls 400 relay team secured spots at Burke Stadium next week. Blake Barcel qualified for three individual events - the 200, 400 and high jump. The sophomore was the district champion in the 200 and 400. She won the 200 by 0.02 seconds with a time of 25.95 seconds. In the 400, Barcel posted a time of 1:00.19. Barcel's high jump of 5 feet, 1 inch was good for runner-up.

Stock was the district runner-up in the 100 with a time of 12.58 seconds. She finished 0.05 seconds behind South Sioux City's Emily Penne. In the 200, the senior clocked in at 26.04 seconds.

Autumn Gibbs and Blake Barcel

Autumn Gibbs hands the baton to Blake Barcel in the girls 400 relay Tuesday at Memorial Field in Columbus. Gibbs will make her first appearance in Omaha next week.

Autumn Gibbs, Barcel, Molly Frenzen and Macy Stock comprised the 400 relay team. They finished second with a time of 50.71 seconds, finishing 0.19 seconds behind South Sioux City.

The NSAA Class B state track and field meet will take place next Wednesday and Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Adam Van Cleave

Adam Van Cleave sprints towards the finish in the 100 Tuesday at Memorial Field in Columbus. Van Cleave will compete in the 100, 200 and the 400 and 1600 relays in Omaha next week.

Ternus returns to Omaha after winning the bronze medal in the shot put. Van Cleave, Janssen, Halvorsen, Osten and Mahoney all return to Omaha for the second time. Shortridge will compete in an individual event for the first time after running in the 400 relay last year.

Barcel and Stock will compete in individual events for the second straight year. Frenzen returns to Omaha for the second straight year as a member of the 400 relay and Gibbs will make her debut at state.

Braxton Borer

Braxton Borer jumps over the final hurdle in the 110 hurdles Tuesday in Columbus. Borer earned an additional qualifier spot in the event with a time of 15.50 seconds.
Brock Mahoney

Brock Mahoney cleared the bar after a pole vault Tuesday at Pawnee Park in Columbus. Mahoney placed second to clinch his second-straight appearance at state.
Khyler Shortridge

Khyler Shortridge crosses the finish line, placing fourth in the 200 in Tuesday's district meet in Columbus. Shortridge earned the final additional qualifier spot to punch his ticket to Omaha.
Macy Stock

Macy Stock sprints to the finish line in the 100 during Tuesday's Class B-4 District Championship in Columbus. Stock qualified for the 100 and 200 runs in Omaha.
Molly Frenzen

Molly Frenzen jumps over a hurdle in the 100 hurdles Tuesday at Memorial Field in Columbus. Frenzen will compete in the 400 relay at state next week.
Turner Halvorsen

Turner Halvorsen completes the first lap of the 800 Tuesday in Columbus. Halvorsen finished third in the event to qualify for state for the second-straight year.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

CLASS B-4 DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP (LAKEVIEW AND SCOTUS CENTRAL CATHOLIC)

COLUMBUS --

Class B-4 District Championship

Tuesday at Pawnee Park/Memorial Field

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Pierce 110, 2. Arlington 82, 3. Blair 75, 4. Lakeview 56, 5. South Sioux City 49, 6. Scotus Central Catholic 40, 7. West Point-Beemer 34, 8. O'Neill 33, 9. Wayne 22, 10. Schuyler 14, 11. Boone Central 12.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Kailynn Gubbels (Arlington) 5-07.50, 2. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 5-01.00, 7. Kyra Bowen (Scotus) 4-09.00, 11. Cherish Moore (Lakeview) 4-05.00, 11. Autumn Gibbs (Lakeview) 4-05.00.

• Long jump - 1. Keelianne Green (Arlington) 17-10.50, 2. Grace Mustard (Scotus) 17-09.00, 4. Audrey Sprunk (Scotus) 15-07.50, 18. Ella Divis (Lakeview) 13-02.00, 19. Isabelle Arguello (Lakeview) 13-00.50.

• Triple jump - 1. Keelianne Green (Arlington) 34-10.00, 3. Kyra Bowen (Scotus) 33-03.25, 7. Molly Frenzen (Lakeview) 31-08.00, 13. Lindsay Ohnoutka (Scotus) 29-04.50, 16. Raya Kluever (Scotus) 28-01.00.

• Shot put - 1. Elly Piper (Pierce) 44-10.00, 8. Chloe Walker (Scotus) 34-07.50, 10. Hailey Steffensmeier (Scotus) 33-05.50, 13. Berlin Kluever (Scotus) 31-11.75, 14. Alena Hruska (Lakeview) 31-09.50, 19. Ali Mueller (Lakeview) 30-06.25, 30. Paxton Luche (Lakeview) 26-00.75.

• Discus - 1. Elly Piper (Pierce) 140-06, 3. Chloe Walker (Scotus) 124-01, 6. Hailey Steffensmier (Scotus) 120-07, 20. Berlin Kluever (Scotus) 93-02, 21. Alena Hruska (Lakeview) 89-06, 26. Ali Mueller (Lakeview) 82-06, 27. Paxton Luche (Lakeview) 81-02.

• Pole vault - 1. Zelie Sorensen (O'Neill) 9-10.00, 4. Morgan Finecy (Lakeview) 8-10.00, 11. Sierra Kravig (Scotus) 7-04.00, 11. Addison Schoenfelder (Scotus) 7-04.00.

• 100 - 1. Emily Penne (South Sioux City) 12.53, 2. Macy Stock (Lakeview) 12.58, 11. Ashley Hoffman (Scotus) 13.54, 18. Audrey Sprunk (Scotus) 14.20, 21. Autumn Gibbs (Lakeview) 14.28, 22. Annie Weber (Scotus) 14.29, 23. Olivia Behnk (Lakeview) 14.42.

• 200 - 1. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 25.95, 3. Macy Stock (Lakeview) 26.04, 15. Audrey Sprunk (Scotus) 29.15, 17. Sierra Kravig (Scotus) 30.06.

• 400 - 1. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 1:00.19, 13. Ella Divis (Lakeview) 1:10.35.

• 800 - 1. Keelianne Green (Arlington) 2:18.59, 11. Kensey Micek (Scotus) 2:40.17, 14. Kirsten Sucha (Scotus) 2:45.62, 17. Samia Muhle (Lakeview) 2:57.83, 19. Delani Kula (Lakeview) 3:03.35, 20. Lily Dohmen (Scotus) 3:04.62.

• 1,600 - 1. Alexus Sindelar (Pierce) 5:28.14, 12. Whitney Klug (Scotus) 6:17.61, 13. Josie Sliva (Scotus) 6:19.64.

• 3,200 - 1. Alexus Sindelar (Pierce) 11:53.02, 12. Emma Klug (Scotus) 15:01.43.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Kailynn Gubbels (Arlington) 14.83, 2. Grace Mustard (Scotus) 15.36, 5. Molly Frenzen (Lakeview) 16.68.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Kailynn Gubbels (Arlington) 45.20, 4. Grace Mustard (Scotus) 49.22, 7. Molly Frenzen (Lakeview) 49.72, 10. Isabel Zaruba (Scotus) 51.33, 13. Cherish Moore (Lakeview) 53.37, 17. Isabelle Arguello (Lakeview) 56.87.

• 400 relay - 1. South Sioux City 50.52, 2. Lakeview (Gibbs, Barcel, Frenzen, Stock) 50.71, 6. Scotus (Sprunk, Hoffman, Kravig, Mustard) 52.53.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Arlington 4:05.29, 8. Lakeview (Behnk, Divis, Arguello, Moore) 4:51.61, 8. Scotus (Hoffman, Micek, Zaruba, Kluever) 4:51.61.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Pierce 9:47.89, 5. Scotus (Micek, W. Klug, Sucha, Sliva) 10:56.33, 7. Lakeview (Muhle, Arguello, Kula, Moore) 12:03.03.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Lakeview 116, 2. Boone Central 79, 3. Pierce 67, 4. Blair 59, 5. South Sioux City 51.33, 6. O'Neill 35, 6. West Point-Beemer 35, 8. Arlington 33, 9. Wayne 21.33, 10. Schuyler 15.33, 11. Scotus Central Catholic 15. 

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Jaxon Lipker (Boone Central) 6-01.00, 3. Tim Sliva (Scotus) 5-11.00.

• Long jump - 1. Kaden Foust (Arlington) 21-07.50, 8. Juan Rodriguez (Lakeview) 20-00.50, 10. Brock Mahoney (Lakeview) 19-08.00, 21. Cooper Tessendorf (Lakeview) 17-11.50, 24. Henry Ramaekers (Scotus) 17-03.00, 28. Madden Saenz (Scotus) 16-02.00.

• Triple jump - 1. Gavin Sullivan (Pierce) 42-07.25, 11. Landyn Maschmeier (Lakeview) 38-02.00, 14. Cooper Tessendorf (Lakeview) 37-01.00, 16. Henry Ramaekers (Scotus) 36-10.00, 17. Max Wemhoff (Scotus) 36-05.50, 20. Evan Steffensmeier (Scotus) 34-05.00.

• Shot put - 1. Landon Ternus (Lakeview) 52-07.00, 3. Eli Osten (Lakeview) 49-06.25, 11. Travis Schoch (Lakeview) 40-09.50, 19. Alex Evans (Scotus) 38-05.00, 20. Nick Ehlers (Scotus) 37-08.00, 24. Henry Ramaekers (Scotus) 34-10.00.

• Discus - 1. Landon Ternus (Lakeview) 159-06, 2. Eli Osten (Lakeview) 141-10, 8. Jorge Garcia (Lakeview) 130-04, 19. Max Lancaster (Scotus) 109-11, 22. Nick Ehlers (Scotus) 104-11, 25. Caleb Cameron (Scotus) 93-04.

• Pole vault - 1. Jax Jacobsen (West Point-Beemer) 12-08.00, 2. Brock Mahoney (Lakeview) 12-08.00, 5. Owen Bargen (Lakeview) 11-08.00, 14. Dustin Molt (Lakeview) 9-02.00.

• 100 - 1. Ethan Baessler (Blair) 11.12, 2. Adam Van Cleave (Lakeview) 11.17, 10. Juan Rodriguez (Lakeview) 11.76, 18. Evan Kiene (Scotus) 12.04, 21. Luke Wemhoff (Scotus) 12.14, 24. Ben Sueper (Scotus) 12.22, 27. Will Hrouda (Lakeview) 12.47.

• 200 - 1. Adam Van Cleave (Lakeview) 22.40, 2. Landon Ternus (Lakeview) 22.67, 4. Khyler Shortridge (Lakeview) 22.93, 17. Evan Kiene (Scotus) 24.51, 18. Luke Wemhoff (Scotus) 24.58, 19. Austin Long (Scotus) 24.75.

• 400 - 1. Sedjro Agoumba (Wayne) 52.03, 3. Simon Janssen (Lakeview) 52.58, 4. Turner Halvorsen (Lakeview) 52.81, 5. Owen Lindhorst (Scotus) 52.83, 8. Khyler Shortridge (Lakeview) 53.57, 17. Jackson Heng (Scotus) 57.33, 18. Cohen Pelan (Scotus) 57.45.

• 800 - 1. Nolan Slominski (Blair) 2:00.34, 3. Turner Halvorsen (Lakeview) 2:02.18, 11. Ian Karges (Scotus) 2:19.12, 17. Sam Olmer (Scotus) 2:27.88, 21. Jack Burns (Lakeview) 2:31.01, 23. Chris Howland (Lakeview) 2:33.66.

• 1,600 - 1. Mesuidi Ejerso (South Sioux City) 4:36.22, 3. Jude Maguire (Scotus) 4:43.15, 16. Kendon Henk (Lakeview) 5:23.48, 19. Caleb Schumacher (Scotus) 5:28.11, 23. Evan Jelinek (Scotus) 5:45.15.

• 3,200 - 1. Mesuidi Ejerso (South Sioux City) 9:53.22, 9. Eli Escen (Lakeview) 12:10.94, 12. Logan Erickson (Scotus) 12:45.93, 14. Rudy Brunkhorst (Scotus) 13:14.10, 15. Noah Kuhl (Scotus) 13:35.76.

• 110 hurdles - 1. Jackson Roberts (Boone Central) 14.72, 4. Braxton Borer (Lakeview) 15.50.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Jackson Roberts (Boone Central), 3. Braxton Borer (Lakeview) 41.53, 13. Landyn Maschmeier (Lakeview) 44.70. 

• 400 relay - 1. Lakeview (Mahoney, Janssen, Van Cleave, Shortridge) 43.75, 7. Scotus (Kiene, Lindhorst, Sueper, Wemhoff) 46.02.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Boone Central 3:27.79, 3. Lakeview (Halvorsen, Van Cleave, Janssen, Ternus) 3:28.61, 8. Scotus (Heng, Cameron, Maguire, Lindhorst) 3:47.25.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Blair 8:19.33, 6. Scotus (Karges, Maguire, Schumacher, Erickson) 9:17.30, 7. Lakeview (Burns, Henk, Howland, Fraundorfer) 9:55.75.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crumley wins long jump in Fremont

Crumley wins long jump in Fremont

Columbus High boys track and field followed up one of its toughest performances of the season with one of its best in a fifth-place finish on …

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News