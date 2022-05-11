Lakeview boys win district title, Vikings send 12 athletes and three relays to Omaha

The Lakeview boys track and field team claimed the Class B-4 district title Tuesday at Pawnee Park and Memorial Field in Columbus. The Vikings totaled 116 points as eight boys and two boys relay teams punched their ticket to the state meet next week.

Landon Ternus and Eli Osten qualified for the boys shot put and discus throw. Ternus and Osten were first and second, respectively, in the event. Ternus tossed 159 feet, 6 inches while Osten's runner-up mark was 141-10. In the shot put, Ternus was the district champion with a throw of 52-7. Osten placed third with a mark of 49-6.25.

Ternus qualified for his third individual event in the 200-meter dash. He was the runner-up with a time of 22.67 seconds, finishing only behind teammate Adam Van Cleave. The senior posted a time of 22.40 seconds. In the same event, Khyler Shortridge earned the final additional qualifier spot in Omaha with a time of 22.93 seconds.

Before the 200, Van Cleave qualified for the 100 with a second-place time of 11.17 seconds. He finished 0.05 seconds behind Blair's Ethan Baessler.

Braxton Borer qualified for both hurdle races. In the 110 hurdles, Borer's fourth-place time of 15.50 seconds was the second-best time in Class B among non-automatic qualifiers, earning him a spot in Omaha. The junior earned an automatic spot at state in the 300 hurdles, placing third at 41.53 seconds.

Simon Janssen and Turner Halvorsen secured their spot at state in the 400 and 800, respectively. Janssen placed third in a hotly-contested 400. The top five runners were separated by just 0.80 seconds. The senior crossed the finish in a 52.58 seconds. Halvorsen ran two laps around the track in 2 minutes, 2.18 seconds.

Brock Mahoney was the lone Viking boy to qualify in a field event, placing second in the pole vault with a mark of 12 feet, 8 inches. He had the same mark as the district champion Jax Jacobsen of West Point-Beemer and third-place Austin McCulloch of Schuyler.

The Vikings also qualified their 400 and 1600 relay teams. Mahoney, Janssen, Van Cleave and Shortridge won the 400 district championship with a time of 43.75 seconds. They were first by almost a second over Blair.

The 1600 team of Halvorsen, Van Cleave, Janssen and Ternus posted the best time among the additional qualifiers. They were third on Tuesday with a time 3:28.61.

Blake Barcel, Macy Stock and the girls 400 relay team secured spots at Burke Stadium next week. Blake Barcel qualified for three individual events - the 200, 400 and high jump. The sophomore was the district champion in the 200 and 400. She won the 200 by 0.02 seconds with a time of 25.95 seconds. In the 400, Barcel posted a time of 1:00.19. Barcel's high jump of 5 feet, 1 inch was good for runner-up.

Stock was the district runner-up in the 100 with a time of 12.58 seconds. She finished 0.05 seconds behind South Sioux City's Emily Penne. In the 200, the senior clocked in at 26.04 seconds.

Autumn Gibbs, Barcel, Molly Frenzen and Macy Stock comprised the 400 relay team. They finished second with a time of 50.71 seconds, finishing 0.19 seconds behind South Sioux City.

The NSAA Class B state track and field meet will take place next Wednesday and Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Ternus returns to Omaha after winning the bronze medal in the shot put. Van Cleave, Janssen, Halvorsen, Osten and Mahoney all return to Omaha for the second time. Shortridge will compete in an individual event for the first time after running in the 400 relay last year.

Barcel and Stock will compete in individual events for the second straight year. Frenzen returns to Omaha for the second straight year as a member of the 400 relay and Gibbs will make her debut at state.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

