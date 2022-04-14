Lakeview boys win three golds and earn 13 medals but finish third at Boone Central

Lakeview boys track and field won three gold medals and 13 total on Tuesday at the Boone Central Invite but finished outside the top three for the first time in four meets.

The Vikings scored 95 team points and were edged out for second by Grand Island Central Catholic's 102-point total. The Crusaders won five events and earned 15 total medals. Battle Creek won the team title with 126 points.

Adam Van Cleave in the 200-meter dash, Landon Ternus in the shot put and Eli Osten in the discus each scored 10 team points with gold medals. Each also collected multiple medals.

Scotus Central Catholic was led by Jude Maguire earning another top-six finish in the mile. The Boone Central boys had two wins and 12 medals total.

Fresh after winning the 100 and 200 and helping the 400 relay to a gold medal in Wayne, Van Cleave earned another 200 gold in Albion when he ran to 23.70 in the prelims and 23 flat in the final, set a new season-best and narrowly defeated GICC's Brayton Johnson for the win.

He also ran 11.30 in the 100 prelim then 10.80 in the final but settled for second by .10 in a close finish with GICC's Gage Steinke.

Van Cleave, Khyler Shortridge, Simon Janssen and Landon Ternus were slightly off their 400 relay pace from a week earlier and took fourth in a time of 45.83. That was also true of the 1600 relay team that featured Van Cleave, Shortridge, Janssen and Turner Halvorsen. That group came to the line at 3 minutes, 40.80 seconds and were .70 back of the winners from Boone Central - Alex Christo, Parker Borer, Brant Benes and Jackson Roberts.

Junior Landon Ternus continued to roll in the shot put when he tied his season-best toss of 53-6 and made it a 1-2 finish in the event when senior teammate Eli Osten was second at 48-3. Ternus now has four shot put wins this season after taking third in the season-opening indoor meet in Seward.

Those two nearly reversed positions in the discus when Osten won at 143-6 and Ternus was third at 136-10. Osten was the runner-up last week in Wayne. He now has two wins in the event to go with one at the Puetz Memorial in Columbus on March 29.

Brock Mahoney in the pole vault and Turner Halvorsen in the 800 were runners-up. Halvorsen and Simon Janssen went 3-4 in the 400.

Maguire and Caleb Schumacher earned the Scotus boys their only two-medal event when Maguire was fourth and Schumacher sixth in the 1600. Both were slower than the last time out but also made four laps around a track that included fighting the win down one stretch or the other.

Kamren Kudron was fifth in the 3200 and Tim Sliva sixth in the high jump. The 3200 relay team of Kudron, Schumacher, Maguire and Jackson Heng was third.

Boone Central's Jackson Roberts won the 110 and 300-meter hurdle races. Harrison Dodds was second in the mile. Parker Borer earned bronze in the 100 and 200. Jaxon Lipker was third in the high jump.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.