Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic track and field competed at the Fred Arnold Invite Thursday at Schuyler. The Lady Vikes took home the runner-up plaque as they finished with 124 points, just 4.5 back of the champions Blair.

The Viking boys placed third with 96 points as Blair took home the title with 121. Wahoo finished in second with 108.

Scotus boys placed fourth with 82 points and the Shamrock girls ended the day in fifth with 36 points.

Blake Barcel and Molly Frenzen won two gold and one silver in individual events. Barcel sprinted across the line in the 200-meter dash in 27.51 seconds, finishing 0.48 seconds ahead of Aquinas Catholic senior Ava Hilger. The junior also won the high jump, clearing the bar at 4 feet, 9 inches.

Frenzen won the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.87 seconds and the triple jump with a distance of 31-6.25. The senior placed second in the 300 hurdles clocking in at 50.47 seconds.

Landon Ternus collected two gold and one bronze medal on Thursday. Ternus finished as the best thrower, completing a discus toss of 139-2 and a shot put throw of 55-2. On the track, he finished third in the 100 at 11.23 seconds.

Owen Lindhorst and Jude Maguire finished as individual champions for Scotus. Lindhorst won the 400 by 0.59 seconds with a time of 51.3 seconds. It's his third gold medal in the race this season. The sophomore also earned bronze in the 200 with a time of 24.16 seconds. He finished 0.01 seconds back of silver.

Maguire won the 1600 with a time of 4 minutes, 46.3 seconds. He beat out Blair's Ted Lueders at the finish by 0.37 seconds.

The Shamrock boys swept all three relays. Luke Wemhoff, Lindhorst, Evan Kiene and Cohen Pelan comprised the winning 400 team with a time of 44.81 seconds. They won by 0.05 seconds over Blair.

In the 1600, Scotus defeated Lakeview as Pelan, Jackson Heng, Maguire and Lindhorst raced to a time of 3:31.97. Turner Halvorsen, Blake Rathbone, Braxton Borer and Ternus posted a time of 3:33.09.

Ian Karges, Heng, Kamren Kudron and Maguire completed the 3200 in 8:47.27, defeating Blair by a second.

Borer hurdled to a pair of silver medals. The senior recorded a 110 time of 14.8 seconds and a 300 time of 50.47 seconds. Wyatt Fraundorfer recorded his best high jump placement of the season, finishing in second with a mark of 5-7.

Halvorsen claimed two medals with a silver in the 800 and a fourth-place medal in the high jump. He ran two laps around the track in 1:59.61 and he cleared the bar at 5-5.

Erinn Briggs continued her strong campaign with a silver in the shot put and a bronze in the discus. Briggs posted a shot put throw of 34-7.5 and a discus throw of 99-4.

Taryn Molt, Barcel, Frenzen and Katie Rowe claimed silver in the 400 relay with a time of 53.77 seconds. Aquinas won the race finishing in 53.09 seconds.

Pelan ended the morning as the long jump runner-up, leaping to a mark of 19-4.5. He also rounded out the medalists in the 100 with a sixth-place time of 11.53 seconds.

Kyra Bowen and Hailey Steffensmeier brought home silver in the long jump and discus, respectively. Bowen posted a mark of 15-3 and Steffensmeier tossed a disc 107-6.

Kensey McKay, Whitney Klug, Joanna Rusher and Josie Sliva placed second in the 3200 relay with a time of 11:25.08.

Eli Escen, Owen Bargen and Rathbone earned individual bronze medals. Escen completed the 3200 in 11:23.83. Bargen posted the third-best pole vault at 11 feet and Rathbone finished the long jump with a mark of 19-3.25.

Laura Bargen and Alena Hruska also captured bronze medals in the field. Laura cleared the high jump bar at 4-7, tied for the second-best mark. Hruska recorded a shot put throw of 31-9.25.

Max Wemhoff joined Lindhorst as the lone Shamrock bronze medalist as the sophomore finished with a triple jump distance of 38-7.75.

Adrianna Kush and Evan Steffensmeier placed fourth in the long jump. Kush recorded a mark of 14-1 while Evan completed the event with a distance of 18-11.

The Shamrock 400 and 1600 girls relays each medaled with a fourth-place finish. Bowen, Raya Kluever, Annie Weber and Rebecca Kosch clocked in with a 400 time of 56.13 seconds. The 1600 team of McKay, Isabel Zaruba, Neve Pavlik and Rusher posted a time of 4:43.19.

Jordyn Loseke, Elle Badstieber and Ali Mueller collected a fourth and sixth-place medals on Thursday for Lakeview. Loseke's triple jump of 31-2 was good for fourth and she sprinted to a medal in the 100 with a time of 14.07 seconds.

Badstieber earned another medal in the 3200 with a fourth-place time of 13:50.79. The freshman joined Taryn Molt and Morgan Finecy on the pole vault medal stand with a mark of 6-6. Molt and Finecy tied for fourth at 7 feet.

In the throwing events, Mueller recorded a discus toss of 96-4 and a shot put throw of 30-3.75. Cherish Moore brought home a medal in the high jump with a mark of 4-5, tying for fourth.

Both Lakeview 3200 relay teams placed fourth. Moore, Badstieber, Rowe and Cora Bartos completed the race in 12:08.92. Halvorsen, Rathbone, Caleb Sloup and Kendon Henk clocked in at 8:53.97.

Kiene and Kudron placed fifth in the 100 and 3200, respectively. Kiene dashed to a time of 11.42 seconds and Kudron crossed the finish at 11:35.82.

In the 110 hurdles, Sam Olmer rounded out the podium with a time of 17.1 seconds. Caleb Schumacher joined Maguire with a medal in the 1600, placing sixth at 5:08.95. Henry Ramaekers earned a medal for the Shamrocks with a sixth-place long jump of 18-4.

Rowe and Isabelle Arguello finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the long jump. Rowe recorded a mark of 14-0.5 and Arguello posted a jump of 13-11.

Molt collected a medal alongside Frenzen and Loseke in the triple jump after leaping to a distance of 30-7.5. Sloup claimed a medal in the triple jump after a mark of 37-7.5, good for sixth.

Juan Rodriguez, Levi Hrouda, Will Hrouda and Derek Line raced on the 400 relay time where they posted the fifth-fastest time of 47.46 seconds. Rowe, Moore, Arguello and Ella Divis recorded a 1600 relay time of 4:47.0, good for sixth.

Both the Shamrocks and Vikings will compete at Tuesday's Lakeview Invite.