Both Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview track and field competed in the Boone Central Invitational on Tuesday.

The Shamrock and Lakeview boys each claimed one individual first place finishes as Owen Lindhorst won in the 400-meter dash for Scotus and Turner Halvorsen took the top spot in the 800-meter dash for the Vikings.

Scotus would add another top finish in the 1600 relay.

Overall, the Lakeview boys claimed 11 top-three finishes and the Shamrock boys finished with four top-three spots.

Leading Lakeview was Halvorsen as he claimed his gold with a time of 2:03.74 in the 800.

Halvorsen also took a top-three finish in the 400. In the event, Halvorsen earned a time of 52.46.

Braxton Borer took second in the 110-meter hurdles, third in the 300-meter hurdles and second in the long jump and helped the 400-meter relay team claim second.

"He is a workhorse and never disappoints," Lakeview track coach Patrick Clark said.

In the 110 hurdles, Borer finished the race in 14.92 seconds, in the 300 hurdles he recorded a time of 41.94 and in the high jump Borer had a mark of 21-07.50. Borer narrowly edged out teammate Blake Rathbone for second in the high jump and Rathbone took third with a mark of 20-05.

"Braxton Borer had a record-breaking day setting a new school record in the 110s at 14.92," Clark said. "He also tried long jump for the first time and got second with just one jump."

Borer's final top-three finish came alongside Rathbone, Will Hrouda and Landon Ternus as the four finished second in the 400 relay in 44.70 seconds.

Ternus' day was not done however as he would add three more finishes in the top three.

In the shot put, Ternus took second with a mark of 56-10. He would also take second in discus with a throw of 160-00 and his final silver came in the 100-meter dash as he finished the race in 11.08 seconds.

"He (Ternus) went up against the Battle Creek athletes that are probably the favorites in Class C, so (Tuesday) was a good day against great competition," Clark said. "He’ll stay hungry and motivated to keep improving."

The final top three finish for the Lakeview boys came from the 401 relay team of Parker Osten, Kayden Epley, Caleb Stubbert and Sebastian De La Cruz. The four Vikings recorded a time of 52.52 to claim third in the race.

For the Shamrocks, the team took five top-three finishes including the two events in which they claimed gold in.

Leading Scotus was Lindhorst in the 400 as he took first with a time of 51.61.

Lindhorst would also help lead the 1600 relay team to gold along with Cohen Pelan, Jude Maguire and Jackson Heng. The team finished the race with a time of 3:30.72.

Both Lindhorst and Maguire would add top three finishes in individual competition as Lindhorst took second in the 200 and Maguire claimed silver in the 1600.

Lindhorst finished the 100 in 22.91 seconds as Maguire recorded a time of 4:59.05 in the 1600.

Maguire was also a part of the final top three finish on the day along with Ian Karges, Caleb Schumacher and Heng. The four took second in the 3200-meter relay with a time of 9:05.04.

"Our boys went out and had 11 PR's on the day," Scotus boys track coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "The coaching staff was very proud with everyone's effort today."

Scotus and Lakeview girls

For the Lady Vikes and Shamrock girls, Lakeview finished fourth in the girls team score with 85.5 points and Scotus took sixth with 39.5 team points.

The Lakeview girls combined to take 11 top-three finishes including golds with Blake Barcel taking gold in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.71.

Barcel would add silvers in the 100-meter dash, high jump and helped the 400-meter relay team take second.

"She’s (Barcel) a versatile athlete that can do well in many different events," Clark said. "We gave her a break from the 400 and went after the 100 and she did awesome."

Barcel recorded a time of 12.93 in the 100-meter dash, she had a mark of 4-10 in the high jump and Laura Bargen took third with a mark of J4-10.

The team of Autumn Gibbs, Barcel, Molly Frenzen and Katie Rowe finished with a time of 52.14 in the 400 relay.

Frenzen would add silver in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.90.

"She (Frenzen) continues to fight through adversity and improve, so we’re proud of her," Clark said.

The other gold for the Lady Vikes came from Erinn Briggs in the discus throw. Briggs recorded a throw of 116-01.

The final top three spots went to Morgan Fincey, Elle Badstieber and the 401 relay team.

Fincey took third in the pole vault recording a mark of J8-06. Badstieber placed third in the 3200 as she finished with a time of 15:23.98. The team of Briggs, Alena Hruska, Kaylie Blahak and Hannah Ogan also took third with a time of 1:02.41.

The Scotus girls finished with two top-three finishes as Kensey McKay, Whitney Klug, Joanna Rusher and Josie Seifert placed second in the 3200-meter relay with a time of 11:21.65.

The other top two finishes for Scotus came from Kyra Bowen in the girls long jump, Bowen finished the event with a mark of 16-03.25.

"I'm excited about the improvements our girls have made, and hope those continue through the next month," Scotus girls track coach Alex Meyer said. "Hopefully with those improvements in times and distances, we can start to place higher as individuals and thus help out our team score a bit."