After medaling three times in the UNK Indoor Invite on March 17 the Viking track team hosted Schuyler for a dual on Thursday where senior Landon Ternus broke his own school record in shot put.

Ternus placed first in shot put with a mark of 57-5.5 and in the 100 for the boys with a time of 11.27. He also took first in the discus with a throw of 149-3 as Lakeview was dominate against the Warriors.

The Lady Vikes would finish the meet with a 109-22 edge in the score column and the boys finished with a 106-30 edge.

Overall, Lakeview took the top spot in 24 of the 27 total events.

"We were able to get times and marks on all of our athletes. We're excited about our performance at this early stage in the season," Lakeview track coach Patrick Clark said. "With hard work and health, we are going to be in a good place come district time."

The three lone events in which Lakeview did not take first were the girls 100 with Jordyn Loseke taking second, the girls 800 with Cora Bartos taking second and the boys pole vault with Levi Lutjelusche finishing in second place.

In the 24 other events, Lakeview was well-represented at the top.

Erinn Briggs clinched first with a throw of 103-11 in the girls discus and a throw of 32-8 in shot put.

Molly Frenzen took first in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.79. she also took first in the 300-meter hurdles at 52.97 seconds and the triple jump with a mark of 32-3.

Braxton Borer took first in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.96. He also took first in the 200 with a time of 24.33 seconds and the 110 hurdles at 15.22 seconds.

In the girls 200, Blake Barcel won with a time of 27.19.

Blake Rathbone claimed first in the boys 400 with a time of 55.08 and the long jump with a mark of 19-11.

For the Lady Vikes, Katie Rowe took first in the girls long jump with a jump of 14-3.5 and Ella Divis won in the girls 400 at 1:16.00. Morgan Finecy took first in the girls pole vault and Cherish Moore claimed first in the girls high jump at 4-8.

In the boys 800, Kaden Henk claimed first with a time of 2:22.56.

For the boys 1600, Turner Halvorsen clinched first place at 4:46.90 and in the boys high jump with a mark of 5-10.

Lakeview was also able to take the top spot in both 3200 relay races. The Vikings finished with a time of 10:13.30 and the girls finished at 12:19.85.

The Lakeview track and field team's next outing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday as the team will participate in the Jim Puetz Memorial Track Meet at Pawnee Park Memorial Field.