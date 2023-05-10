Both Lakeview and Scotus took part in the NSAA B-4 District Championship meet Thursday at Boone Central with the two teams each advancing to state in over 10 events.

For Lakeview, the Viking boys claimed state qualifications in 10 events and the girls qualified in eight events. Overall the Vikings finished with 92 team points to claim third and the Lady Vikes took seconds with 74 points.

The Shamrock boys finished in fourth place overall with 69 team points while advancing to state in nine events. The Scotus girls finished eighth with 29 points as they qualified in two events.

Lakeview track

The Vikings were led by senior Landon Ternus with him qualifying in four events and winning a district title in three events.

"Landon (Ternus) is unlike any athlete in the state of Nebraska," Lakeview coach Patrick Clark said. "He's a once in a generation type of athlete."

Ternus took the top spot in the 100, shot put and discus. In the 100, he finished the race in 10.89 seconds. For the two throwing events, Ternus recorded a toss of 59-10 in the shot put and 165-00 in discus.

The mark of 59-10 in the shot put not only breaks Ternus' previous school record but also is the best throw in Class B this season.

Ternus' final qualifying event was the 200, where he finished as the district runner-up with a time of 23.12 seconds.

The Lakeview boys would finish the day with gold in one more event as Turner Halvorsen took the top spot in the 800 after completing the race at 2:00.49.

Halvorsen also qualified for the state meet in the 1600 with a time of 4:50.17 to take second place.

The final Viking boy to qualify in multiple events was Braxton Borer in both hurdle events.

"Braxton (Borer) is a senior leader for us," Clark said. "He didn't win any event but he's been a champion for us."

In the 300-meter hurdles, Borer claimed silver after finishing the race in 41.53 seconds. He would take third in the 110 hurdles in a time of 14.50 seconds.

The final two state qualifying spots went to Owen Bargen and Wyatt Frauendorfer.

Frauendorfer took silver in the high jump with a leap of 5-09 and Bargen punched his ticket to state with a mark of 13-00 in the pole vault.

"Owen Bargen provided some of the best drama of the day qualifying in the pole vault," Clark said. "He came back from injury that kept him out of practice for the past two weeks to PR."

For the Lady Vikes, Blake Barcel qualified in three events and took home the district title in the 400.

"She had an unbelieve day, she had a high work load," Clark said.

Barcel finished the 400 at 1:00.39 to claim the gold. She also qualified in the 100 and 200.

In the 100, Barcel finished in third place in 12.65 seconds and took second in the 200 with a time of 26.61 seconds.

The only other gold for the Lady Vikes went to Elle Badstieber in the 800.

Badstieber only qualified in the 800 after recording a time of 2:29.94 in the race.

"With her winning, we swept the 400 in both boys and girls," Clark said. "That was really fun."

Molly Frenzen qualified in both hurdle events by taking second in the 100 and third in the 300.

"Molly Frenzen is our big senior leader," Clark said. "She qualified in both the hurdles."

Frenzen completed the 100 hurdles in 15.46 seconds and the 300 in 48.90.

The final two state qualifiers for the Lady Vikes were Morgan Finecy and Erinn Briggs.

Finecy placed second in the pole vault with a mark of 9-00 and Briggs had a toss of 116-10 in discus.

"Finecy had her best jump of the year at the right time," Clark said.

Scotus track

Owen Lindhorst led the charge for the Scotus boys with an individual district title in the 400 while also helping the 1600 relay team win a title.

"Owen takes pride in the 400, his goal is to break 50," Scotus boys track coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "It's good to see his success."

Lindhorst won the 400 in 51.54 seconds. In the 1600 relay, he was joined by Cohen Pelan, Jackson Heng and Jude Maguire.

Pelan and Lindhorst also helped the 400 relay team qualify for state after coming in second place. The two were joined by Luke Wemhoff and Evan Kiene.

Lindhorst's final event was the 200 where he took third to once again qualify for state after completing the race in 23.25 seconds.

The Shamrock boys would also qualify for state five more times starting with Pelan and Kiene in the 100. Pelan took fourth and finished the race in 11.16 seconds which was .02 seconds faster than Kiene's time which placed him in fifth.

"The two both ran their fastest 100 time ever," Schoenfelder said. "They snuck in as additional qualifiers."

Maguire would add three more events to his state trip after placing second in the 400, second in the 800 and he helped the 3200 relay team take silver.

In the 400, Maguire finished with a time of 52.26 to finish as the district runner-up behind Lindhorst.

He would also finish with silver in the 800 after finishing the race at 2:02.37.

Maguire's final qualifying event was with Heng, Ian Karges and Kameron Kudron in the 3200 relay. The four boys would finish the race at the 8:28.07 point to claim the district runner-up title.

The 3200 relay also marked a trip for all three of the Scotus boys relay teams earning their trip to state.

"For us to get all three relays down was a big goal of ours," Schoenfelder said. "We challenged the kids in the 4x800 and they cut six seconds off to qualify."

For all nine events that the Scotus boys qualified in none of the boys were seniors and can participate with the Shamrocks again next year.

"After (Thursday) I think Scotus track and field took a big step forward," Schoenfelder said. "Getting all these young guys down to state and build the experience."

The Scotus girls finished with one state qualifier with Kyra Bowen qualifying in both the long jump and the triple jump.

Bowen placed second in the long jump with a leap of 16-03.50 and in the triple jump, she finished with a mark of 33-07 to again finish in second place.

Qualifiers from both schools are set to compete Wednesday and Thursday at Burke High School in Omaha.