OMAHA - When Landon Turnus stepped into circle Wednesday for the NSAA Class B State competition, the recently graduated Viking thought about what kind of legacy he would be leaving behind.

"I feel like it's going to leave a pretty decent footprint, that's all I've been looking for throughout sports," Ternus said. "People are going to remember me for years to come and that's all I want."

And remember him they will as Ternus claimed the NSAA Class B State title in shot put. His goal all season has been able to reach state and compete for a title.

"I've been working for it all season," Ternus said. "I feel like I finally put together the tools I needed to be successful."

Ternus competed during the first day of the NSAA Class A and B State Championship meet along with numerous athletes from Lakeview, Columbus High, Scotus Central Catholic, Schuyler and Boone Central.

To claim the state title, Ternus not only broke his previous school record of 59-10 in his second throw of the day with a mark of 61-00 but he would break it again in his final shot put throw of his Viking career with a toss of 61-07.75.

"It meant the world to me, I always try to push for an even further throw," Ternus said. "To really get after it just meant a lot."

The shot put state title just adds to a long list of accolades that Ternus has been able to string together in his time at Lakeview.

On Thursday, Ternus will look to add to that extensive list of accomplishments with him competing in the Class B discus throw.

"It's put me in a confident spot," Ternus said. "I already got past the first event and now I'm just ready to keep pushing forward."

Also competing in the Class B shot put finals was Boone Central's Trent Patzel. Patzel also medaled in the event after an eighth-place finish with a throw of 52-10.

In the Class A shot put finals, Columbus' Liam Blaser squeaked in as the ninth thrower but no medal was guaranteed. Blaser would finish on the podium with the fourth-place medal to add to his athletic accolades.

"I knew if I got ninth I was going to get into the finals and have a chance," Blaser said. "I'm usually a finals thrower and I need a couple of warm-ups."

Blaser claimed the medal on his second to last throw where he finished with a mark of 53-01.25.

"I snuck in the finals, last one in," Blaser said. "I knew there was more, I've thrown farther than that and then I popped a 53 at the end of the day."

A state medal for Blaser has been greater than a goal for him throughout the season as it was more of an expectation.

"We said at the beginning of the year it was an expectation to be here," Blaser said. "As the year went on as I started placing higher in meets and I used the momentum to keep throwing further before getting down here."

Despite it being an individual medal, Blaser didn't just win the medal for himself.

"You don't do it for yourself," Blaser said. "You do it for the coaches and all the hours they put in for you, it felt good."

The state meet marks the final athletic event that Blaser will take part in with the Columbus Discoverers. He entered the day knowing his final competitive throws were ahead of him.

"After districts I was counting down how many throws I had left in high school and probably ever in competition in my life," Blaser said. "I walked in knowing I had a max of 12 throws left in my life."

After six throws in the shot put Wednesday Blaser is also set to partake in the Class A discus event on Thursday for what could be his final three throws and six if he qualifies for the finals.

"It's the same strategy, sneak in the final and just go get it," Blaser said. "I got six more throws, it's an expectation to medal in discus."

Blaser was joined by teammate Cooper Buxton in the shot put event. Buxton would miss out on a medal as he finished 13th with a mark of 49-01.50.

The final three field medals for the five schools went to Lakeview's Erinn Briggs, Scotus' Kyra Bowen and Boone Central's Lipker.

Briggs' medal came in the Class B discus throw. She finished with a mark of 120-05 to claim eighth.

Briggs kicked off the discus throw as the first thrower in the opening flight. Her first throw ended as a foul.

"The first one was probably my worst one because I scratched it," Briggs said. "I just felt really nervous and after I got it done I fell into my normal routine."

Briggs, a freshman, hopes to get back to this spot in the years to come.

"It was absolutely insane, I have such high hopes for my future," Briggs said. "If I can make this far as a freshman then I can make way farther as a senior."

Briggs opened the season with just the hope of getting to state.

"I certainly wasn't expecting that I would get a medal, I was hoping to make it to state," Briggs said. "I had good highs and I peaked."

Bowen earned her medal in the girls Class B long jump.

"It honestly feels awesome, I never thought I'd be here," Bowen said. "I did offseason work and that definitely helped me."

Bowen claimed the seventh-place medal with a leap of 16-08 in her second attempt.

"I feel so amazing, it's a huge accomplishment honestly," Bowen said.

Bowen, a junior, qualified for the state meet in 2022 in the triple jump.

"It helped to understand how my nerves were going to be," Bowen said.

The medal in the long jump sets up an opportunity to leave Omaha with two medals as Bowen will compete in the triple jump Thursday.

"I'm just going to think positively, anything that happens I'm just going to let happen," Bowen said. "If something bad happens I'm just going to brush it off and take it into my next jump."

Joining Bowen in the Class B long jump was Schuyler's Natalie Yrkoski who claimed 23rd with a mark of 13-11.75.

The final medalist, Lipker claimed third in the Class B high jump with a mark of 6-04. Competing in the high jump alongside Lipker was Lakeview's Wyatt Frauendorfer who finished with a no-height mark.

The final competitor for Schuyler in the field events on Wednesday was Julian Morales. Morales finished in 16th place with a mark of 40-05.

The final two competitors for field events on Wednesday were Morgan Finecy, of Lakeview, and Elle Webster, of Boone Central.

The two each took part in the Class B girls pole vault with Finecy taking 20th with a mark of 9-00 and Webster claiming 17th with a mark of 9-06.

The Class A and B field events are set to resume on Thursday at 9 a.m. from Burke Stadium in Omaha.