Lakview takes home six golds at Wayne

Tuesday in Wayne, Stock was the fastest in the 100 prelims by a second then edged out Ava Duerksen of Boone Central 13.05 seconds to 13.10 for the title. Stock led Barcel by .03 in 200 qualifying before the freshman bested her older teammate 26.47-26.76 in the finals.

"Stock and Barcel put in a lot of work in the offseason, and we make a point for our kids to sprint year round. This is paying off for these two," Nielsen said. "Stock had a nice freshman season but she hit all time best last night at Wayne in both the 100 and 200....

"Both girls have been running with a tremendous amount of courage and guts! They are fun to watch."

Van Cleave was fourth in qualifying then won in the finals by cutting .35 off his time and hitting the line first at 11.32. He was fourth in 200 prelims, shaved off more than a half second but was again fourth behind a tandem from Boys Town and Boon Central's Wyatt Nissen in third.

Ternus landed his best discus throw at 131 feet, 4 inches and was third. His top shot put throw 48-2 and second by 22 inches.