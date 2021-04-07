Lakview takes home six golds at Wayne

Lakeview athletes won three of the four sprinting gold medals, the Vikings had six wins total and both the boys and girls were fourth overall on Tuesday at the Blue Devil Invite in Wayne.
Juniors Macy Stock and Adam Van Cleave took gold in the 100-meter dash while freshman Blake Barcel added a third gold in the 200. Van Cleave was also fourth in the 200 for the boys.
Grace Hatcher and Brock Mahoney scored wins in the pole vault. Turner Halvorsen was the champion in the 1600.
It all added up to 81 points for the Lakeview boys, 24 behind Boone Central in third place. Pierce won the boys team standings with a 134-point total. The Lakeview girls put together 77.5 and were 30 behind Pierce in third. The Boone Central girls took the Wayne title by 11 points over Scotus.
"Our track teams are off to a fun start to the season," coach T.J. Nielsen said. "We have had some great performances from a lot of athletes, and I'm excited to see where they can go."
Stock, Van Cleave, Barcel and Landon Ternus are just a few of the Vikings that hit the ground running and have continued their momentum into April.
Stock won the 100 and 200 last week at Scotus and was second in both sprint events at Concordia. Barcel was on two relays at Scotus that took second and won a medal in the high jump. Van Cleave was the runner-up in the 100 and 200 at Scotus and won the 200 at Concordia while also taking second in the 60-meter sprint. Ternus won double gold in the shot put and discus at Scotus.
Tuesday in Wayne, Stock was the fastest in the 100 prelims by a second then edged out Ava Duerksen of Boone Central 13.05 seconds to 13.10 for the title. Stock led Barcel by .03 in 200 qualifying before the freshman bested her older teammate 26.47-26.76 in the finals.
"Stock and Barcel put in a lot of work in the offseason, and we make a point for our kids to sprint year round. This is paying off for these two," Nielsen said. "Stock had a nice freshman season but she hit all time best last night at Wayne in both the 100 and 200....
"Both girls have been running with a tremendous amount of courage and guts! They are fun to watch."
Van Cleave was fourth in qualifying then won in the finals by cutting .35 off his time and hitting the line first at 11.32. He was fourth in 200 prelims, shaved off more than a half second but was again fourth behind a tandem from Boys Town and Boon Central's Wyatt Nissen in third.
Ternus landed his best discus throw at 131 feet, 4 inches and was third. His top shot put throw 48-2 and second by 22 inches.
"Van Cleave and Ternus have really been strong for our Boys team. We knew Adam was going to turn some heads as soon as he hit the track. He can really scoot. His speed and ability really gives us a lot of options moving forward," Nielsen said. "We planned on Landon being very competitive in the discus and didn't even plan on him throwing the shot put. But he has really caught on and keeps improving every meet."
Turner Halvorsen captured the other Viking gold on the day when he completed the 1600 in 5:00.47 and crossed the line first by more than five seconds ahead of second place.
Hatcher won the pole vault on a mark of exactly 8 feet. She tied Shalee Grape of Boone Central but had two fewer misses and earned the tiebreaker. Honey won the boys event at 12-6 and was 6 inches better than the runner-up.
Molly Frenzen nearly added another gold for the girls when she was second in the 110 hurdles. Halvorsen was about seven seconds away from making it two golds when he was second in the 800. Barcel was four inches away from the top spot in the high jump and also accepted a silver.
Other girls medalists included Josie Bentz taking fifth in the 200, Cherish Moore fifth in the 110 hurdles, Haley Frenzen sixth in the 400 and Molly Frenzen sixth in the high jump. The Frenzens plus Barcel and Stock in the girls 400 relay were second, Haley Frenzen, Stock, Bentz and Barcel ran the 1600 relay to third third and the 3200 relay consisting of Moore, Jane Johnson, Emma Anderson and Morgan Finecy were sixth.
Boys medalists also included Eli Osten fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus and Braxton Borer sixth in the 400. The 1600 relay of Kyler Shortridge, Simon Janssen, Ternus and Van Cleave was second while the 400 relay took fifth with runners Austen Smith, Shortridge, Janssen and Van Cleave.
Lakeview is back on the track Tuesday at Boone Central.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.