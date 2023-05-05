Jude Maguire led Scotus Central Catholic Thursday in the Battle Creek Booster Club Invitational.

Maguire claimed the only individual gold for the Shamrocks on the day in the boys 800-meter run. Maguire won the race in 2:01.23. He also helped the 3200 relay team take first.

The 3200 team of Jackson Heng, Ian Karges, Kamren Kudron and Maguire finished with a time of 8:34.39.

Overall, the Scotus boys finished with 18 total medals and took fourth place as a team with 83 team points. Host Battle Creek would claim the top spot as a team with 182 points.

Maguire also helped the 1600 relay team claim silver on the day along side with Luke Wemhoff, Caleb Schumacher and Heng. The four would finish the race at 3:32.37.

Heng would also finish third in the 400 with a time of 52.22 and Luke finished third in the 200 in 23.97 seconds. Schumacher finished fifth in the 1600 with a time of 5:14.51.

The final silver for the Scotus boys went to Evan Kiene in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.14 seconds. Cohen Pelan took third in the event by completing the race in 14.32 seconds.

Max Wemhoff managed to claim three medals in jumping events taking third in the high jump with a mark of J5-05. In the long jump, he took fifth with a leap of 19-02.

Max would then lead a trio of Shamrocks in the triple jump taking fourth in the event with a mark of 39-03. Evan Steffensmeier took fifth at 38-02 and Henry Ramaekers claimed sixth with a distance of 37-08.50.

Thomas Settje took fifth in both the 110 and 300-meter hurdles events. In the 110, he finished with a time of 17.84 and in the 300 he finished at 45.98 seconds.

Ian Karges finished fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:09.71, more than eight seconds behind Maguire.

Kamren Kudron took fifth in the 3200 after completing the race at 11:49.46.

The final medal went to the 1600 sprint medley team of Austin Long, Settje, Evan Steffensmeier and Sam Olmer. The four would finish in fifth place with a time of 4:13.09.

For the Shamrock girls, Scotus claimed 15 medals including one silver. The girls would place fifth in the team score with 55 points. Battle Creek would finish with the top score of 164 points.

The girls' lone silver on the day came from Joanna Rusher in the high jump. She would finish with a mark of J4-07 in the event.

Claire Oakley took fourth in the high jump coming up just 2 inches shy of Joanna.

The girls would also finish with three bronzes on the day starting with Hailey Steffensmeier in the discus throw. She finished with a toss of 107-07.

In the 1600, Addi Schumacher placed third with a time of 6:24.92.

The final bronze medal went to the team of Neve Pavlik, Isabel Zaruba, Oakley and Kensey McKay. The four competed in the 1600 relay finishing with a time of 4:42.30.

Pavlik also medaled in the 400 after placing fifth with a time of 1:09.11 and Zaruba placed fifth in the 300 hurdles. Zaruba completed the race at 1:09.11.

The 1600 sprint medley team of Raya Kluever, Rebbecca Kosch, Joanna and Josie Sliva took fourth after completing the race at 4:48.46.

Sliva also took fourth in the 800 and McKay placed sixth. Sliva finished at 2:39.81 and McKay was close behind at 2:40.19.

The two would help the 3200 team claim fourth along with Jillian Rusher and Whiney Klug. The team would finish at the 10:40.91 point.

In the long jump, Kyra Bowen and Adrianna Kush placed fourth and sixth respectively. Bowen finished with a leap of 16-02.50 and Kush had a mark of 14-07.

Kush would also take sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 30-06. Bowen would help the 400 relay team along with Kosch, Kluever and Annie Weber claim fourth.

The four finished the 400 relay in 53.07 seconds.

The meet at Battle Creek concluded Scotus' regular season. The Shamrocks will now look to districts starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Boone Central.