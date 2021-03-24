Medal haul for Scotus girls at Wayne state

The Scotus Central Catholic girls took four gold medals and 15 medals in total way from the Wayne State High School Outdoor Meet on Friday in Wayne.
Senior Clarissa Kosch was the big winner on the day with first place performances in both the long jump and the triple jump. Joining her on top of the medal stand was junior Grace Mustard in the 100-meter hurdles and senior Olivia Fehringer in the 800.
The boys had a top finish from Justin Sliva in the 110 hurdles. He was fourth and led a Scotus boys team that won eight total medals.
"Great day to get outside and see where we are at," girls coach Janet Tooley said. "We have a nice mix of experienced and returning athletes to help our younger athletes that still have a lot to learn after missing last season. We have a nice team, but we will be a work in progress. It will be fun to watch our kids work hard, continue to improve and see where we can be in May."
Kosch won the long jump with a top mark of 15 feet, 11.50 inches - besting Hadley Cheatum of Summerland by four inches. The senior was also best in the triple jump on her best leap of 33-4. She was five inches ahead of teammate Anna Ehlers mark of 32-11 in runner-up position.
Mustard, a junior, ran the hurdles at state as a freshman two years ago. It seems she hasn't lost much of a step despite losing her sophomore season. She won gold in the 100 hurdles in a time of 17 seconds, .07 ahead of Ava Buhlman of Boone Central.
Fehringer ran at state two years ago as well and also had a fast start to the season with a win in the 800 on a mark of 2 minutes, 39.20 seconds. The Shamrock senior edged out Boone Central's Samantha Weeder and Autumn Simons in second and third, respectively.
Those gold medal winners also picked up hardware in other events.
Kosch was third in the 400, Fehringer third in 1600 and Mustard third in the 300 hurdles. Ehlers won another medal to go with her triple jump when she was fourth in the high jump. Fifth place medals went to Shelby Bridger in the pole vault and Lindsay Ohnoutka in the triple jump. Sixth place medals were earned by Emily Ferguson in the 3200 and Hailey Steffensmeier in the shot put.
Audrey Sprunk, Ashley Hoffman, Bridger and Ehlers were part of the 400 relay team that was fifth. Kosch, Fehringer, Mustard and Kensey Micek led the 1600 relay team to sixth.
Sliva's run of 17.37 seconds in the 110 hurdles represented the best Scotus boys finish of the day. He was just about a second and a half back of Boone Central's Ryan Kramer in gold medal position at 15.83. Cardinal teammate Jackson Roberts was the runner-up in 16.77.
Senior Michael Gasper was fifth in the 1600, Jake Heesacker was fifth in the pole vault, Garrett Oakley took sixth in the 100, Nick Schultz was sixth in the 800 and Sliva was sixth in the 300 hurdles.
Schultz, Gasper Jackson Heng and Ben Juarez led the 3200 relay to fourth while Sliva, Oakley, Schultz and Heesacker were fifth in the 400 relay.
Scotus hosts its next meet on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Other area teams in attendance include Lakeview and Aquinas Catholic.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.