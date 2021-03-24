Medal haul for Scotus girls at Wayne state

The Scotus Central Catholic girls took four gold medals and 15 medals in total way from the Wayne State High School Outdoor Meet on Friday in Wayne.

Senior Clarissa Kosch was the big winner on the day with first place performances in both the long jump and the triple jump. Joining her on top of the medal stand was junior Grace Mustard in the 100-meter hurdles and senior Olivia Fehringer in the 800.

The boys had a top finish from Justin Sliva in the 110 hurdles. He was fourth and led a Scotus boys team that won eight total medals.

"Great day to get outside and see where we are at," girls coach Janet Tooley said. "We have a nice mix of experienced and returning athletes to help our younger athletes that still have a lot to learn after missing last season. We have a nice team, but we will be a work in progress. It will be fun to watch our kids work hard, continue to improve and see where we can be in May."

Kosch won the long jump with a top mark of 15 feet, 11.50 inches - besting Hadley Cheatum of Summerland by four inches. The senior was also best in the triple jump on her best leap of 33-4. She was five inches ahead of teammate Anna Ehlers mark of 32-11 in runner-up position.