Miksch was set on making history

Thinking about tennis became somewhat painful. So, she immersed herself in schoolwork as a distraction.

"It was a good distraction. Some days were kind of rainy or cold, so I couldn’t go out anyways. On the nice days, it’s basically just not thinking about it," she said. "I had all my tennis meets on my calendar and it’s hard to look at them every day. I think the best thing is not thinking about it because when I do it’s really depressing and sad."

She'll eventually return to the courts, though anything tennis related remains painful as the time for the state tournament approaches. Thursday would have marked two weeks until she and her teammates would have been competing in Omaha.

"Before it was called off, I was going to the courts fairly frequently still trying to stay in shape and be ready to go if it was cleared," Miksch said. "When it was called off for good I think I was just really sad, and it was like, ‘What’s the point of going back to the courts when I’m not going to be able to play again.'"

Miksch moves on to a swimming career at UNK where she'll major in accounting.