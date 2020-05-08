Miksch was set on making history

Outside of a gold medal, it would be difficult for Emily Miksch to imagine a better way to end her high school swimming career than what took place in late February.
After three years of qualifying for state but missing out on the finals, she and her teammates on the 200-yard medley relay broke through and swam on Saturday. The excitement and the sense of accomplishment was high.
She was ready to carry that momentum over to tennis where her offseason included lessons from a pro in Omaha and purchasing a racket specifically designed for her.
Miksch and doubles teammate Addi Duranksi were on the edge of setting a new Columbus High career mark for wins by a No. 1 doubles team.
All that preparation and all that potential will now never be realized.
"Leading up to the season, I was really excited because Coach (Dave) Licari said that my partner and I, Addi, were on track of breaking the record this season," Miksch said. "When all of this stuff got announced of no more spring sports, at first, I had hope for a while thinking in the summer they would let us play and we would still have a chance of getting that record. When it was officially called off it was just really sad."
Miksch found her way onto the court much later than the pool where swimming became a family tradition.
Fellow Scotus Central Catholic senior Adam Kamrath, a player on the Columbus High boys tennis team, and one of Miksch's close friends, encouraged her to try the game out.
She stepped on the court for the first time as a sophomore. Though there was some initial intimidation, Miksch quickly understood she could find her way to success if she was willing to put in the necessary training. Already familiar with the sacrifices needed as a swimmer, she naturally took the the same mindset as a tennis player.
"(Kamrath) would drag me out and I would play with him. Even though I got my butt whooped, almost every time he said that I was actually becoming a really good player and I should go try out for tennis," Miksch said. "I said, ‘What do you mean? I’m terrible. You beat me every time.’ He basically said he’s really good, and I’m getting really good, too. It turns out I was getting really good because I played him."
Miksch was already on the court and tuning up for the season before practice officially began in early March. When the season was suspended, suspended again then eventually cancelled, it was difficult not to view all her hard work as a waste of time.
Thinking about tennis became somewhat painful. So, she immersed herself in schoolwork as a distraction.
"It was a good distraction. Some days were kind of rainy or cold, so I couldn’t go out anyways. On the nice days, it’s basically just not thinking about it," she said. "I had all my tennis meets on my calendar and it’s hard to look at them every day. I think the best thing is not thinking about it because when I do it’s really depressing and sad."
She'll eventually return to the courts, though anything tennis related remains painful as the time for the state tournament approaches. Thursday would have marked two weeks until she and her teammates would have been competing in Omaha.
"Before it was called off, I was going to the courts fairly frequently still trying to stay in shape and be ready to go if it was cleared," Miksch said. "When it was called off for good I think I was just really sad, and it was like, ‘What’s the point of going back to the courts when I’m not going to be able to play again.'"
Miksch moves on to a swimming career at UNK where she'll major in accounting.
She might always have a bitter taste in her mouth when it comes to tennis, but it doesn't seem she'll ever completely give it up. For a naturally talented athlete, finding her form in tennis was one of the most trying battles she's faced. It's difficulty was part of it's attraction.
"I just like to be able to try at something and give it my full all and have to work to be good," Miksch said. "I’ve done every sport in the book, and it was pretty easy, I could do it pretty well. Tennis was the one I really had to try at, and I think I wanted more of a challenge."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!