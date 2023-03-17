Lakeview senior Molly Frenzen didn't know whether she was going to pursue collegiate athletics or not.

However, former Vikings track and field head coach T.J. Nielsen told Frenzen that Concordia University was interested in her joining the track and field team.

After a couple visits, Frenzen was sold and on Tuesday she made it official.

"It feels really good. I never thought I would have my own signing day. I've been watching this forever. It's a good feeling," Frenzen said. "I was obviously a little emotional during that. It's just kind of surreal hearing all the nice things my coach had to say about me. He's my favorite, so it fell really special."

Every season Lakeview opens the track and field season at Concordia University. Frenzen said it just felt like a natural fit.

"I immediately just connected with them. I felt like they really wanted me on the team and that meant a lot to me," Frenzen said. "I've always love running there. It always felt special because we have our first meet there every year. It was just a good feeling."

Frenzen is a two-time state qualifier for Lakeview. After having her freshman season canceled due to COVID, Frenzen surprised her hurdles coach Ray Wagner and got in as an additional qualifier in the 100-meter hurdles.

Wagner said he's never encountered a female athlete as driven as Frenzen is.

"It means so much to her. You can tell," Wagner said. "I just thought it was a great opportunity for her to continue on because she loves to hurdle. It's a passion for her. I think it's awesome for her."

Wagner said the moment he began coaching Frenzen, she was hooked. He described Frenzen's traits of what makes her a successful hurdler.

"Ever since we started, every little bit ... sometimes you get going and kids kind of lose their focus and she would be locked in all the time. I would suggest something and she would try her best. She picks up things very quickly," Wagner said. "That makes it easy and then we'll video stuff. Now she's gotten to the point where she can see right off too if she's doing something a little out of the ordinary. I would put her up against any hurdler around technique-wise. She's gotten it down pretty well and never satisfied."

Last year, Frenzen earned a return trip to Omaha as a member of 400 relay and took home a medal as they placed sixth. This year, she has her eyes set on getting back to state in the hurdles events.

"I just want to keep getting PRs. My goal in hurdles is to break 16 (seconds). I do want to medal in every meet," Frenzen said. "Not having (Scotus Central Catholic's) Grace Mustard not there anymore opens up something me for sure. I'm hoping to win some more. In triple jump, we're working on my landing and everything so I hope to do better in that as well."

Frenzen said she's most proud of how far she's come.

"Hurdles, there's a lot of technical aspects to it," she said. "It takes a lot of hard work and I've worked really hard to get to the point where I'm at. It's a good feeling knowing that I still have room to grow."