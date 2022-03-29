 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Mustard grabs two golds in season debut

  • Updated
  • 0
Grace Mustard

Grace Mustard clears a hurdle down the front stretch last year at the Puetz Memorial. Mustard opened her senior track season last week with a pair of hurdle golds at Hastings.

 ANDREW KISER, TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Several Scotus Central Catholic upperclassmen made their season debuts Friday at the Hastings Invite, but none were better than senior Grace Mustard running to a pair of wins in both hurdle events.

Mustard, a state medalist last season as the runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles won that event and the 300 as well. She was the only Shamrock to rise to the top of the medal podium but SCC had silvers in three other events and bronze three times.

The boys were led by Jude Maguire running to third in the 1600 and the mile relay team also earning third.

Mustard was the top sprint hurdler by more than two seconds when she hit the line at 15 seconds exactly, besting Sarah Treffer of Lexington at runner-up in a time of 17.10. She was just as dominant in the distance hurdles when she came to the line at 50.20, 2 and 1/2 seconds better than Kelseigh Romero of Cozad.

Chloe Walker, another state medalist as a junior - seventh in the discus - was also in competition for the first time and made a top toss of 111 feet, 9.50 inches and won bronze. She was a little more than 11 feet behind champ McKinna Moats of Lexington. Her best result was in the shot put where she was the runner-up on a throw of 35-2.5o and was two feet back of Moats. Junior Hailey Steffensmeier was right behind her in third at 34-1.

The girls 3200 relay team of Neve Pavlik, Josie Silva, Whitney Klug and Kenzy Beiermann ran 12:16.50 and were second. The 400 relay team of Audrey Sprunk, Ashley Hoffman, Annie Weber and Mustard on the anchor leg were just about a second behind Hastings and won silver.

Kensey Micek in the 400 was fourth. Sliva in the 3200, the 1600 relay and Kyra Boman in the long jump were fifth. Isabel Zaruba in the 300 hurdles, Hoffman in the long jump and Weber in the triple jump were each sixth.

Maguire had the boys best performance for the second meet in a row when he ran to third in the 1600 at 5:07.00. Oscar Aguado of Lexington set the pace with a gold medal run of 4:54.

The mile relay team made up of Henry Ramaekers, Luke Wemhoff, Owen Lindhorst and Maguire were third at 3:49.70. Cozad won the event at 3:44.40.

The 3200 relay and Lindhorst in the 200 were fourth. The 400 relay was fifth. Sixth was earned by Lindhorst in the 100.

The Scotus girls scored a total of 69 points and was a distant fourth from the top three. Lexington's 118-point total won the team trophy. Hastings had 105 and Holdrege 102.

The Scotus boys were sixth with 25 points. Lexington earned the team title trophy with 158 and 1/3 points, more than 30 points better than Hastings in second place.

TIGER INVITE (SCOTUS)

LOCATION -- Hastings

Tiger Invitational

Fri day at Hastings High

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Lexington 118, 2. Hastings 105, 3. Holdrege 102, 4. Scotus 69, 5. Doniphan-Trumbull 61.5, 6. Cozad 60.5, 7. Hastings JV 2.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Hanna Swearingen 5-2.

• Long jump - 1. Hannah Dunning (Doniphan-Trumbull) 16-11, 5. Kyra Boman (Scotus) 15-6.50, 6. Ashley Hoffman (Scotus) 14-6.

• Triple jump - 1. Mia Rowe (Lexington) 33-6, 6. Annie Weber (Scotus) 30-0.

• Shot put - 1. McKinna Moats (Lexington) 37-3.50, 2. Chloe Walker (Scotus) 35-2.50, 3. Hailey Steffensmeier (Scotus) 34-1.

• Discus - 1. McKinna Moats (Lexington) 123-2.50, 3. Chloe Walker (Scotus) 111-9.50.

• Pole vault - 1. Bradie Medina 10-6.

• 100 - 1. Makaia Baker (Cozad) 12.30.

• 200 - 1. Makaia Baker (Cozad) 27.30.

• 400 - 1. Makaia Baker (Cozad) 1:05.00, 4, Kensey Micek (Scotus) 1:11.30.

• 800 - 1. Avery Hurlbert (Holdrege) 2:29.80.

• 1,600 - 1. Kennadi Ureste (Lexington) 6:05.20.

• 3,200 - 1. Kennadi Ureste (Lexington) 13:41.40, 5. Josie Sliva (Scotus) 14:35.40.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Grace Mustard (Scotus) 15.00.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Grace Mustard (Scotus) 50.20, 6. Isabel Zaruba (Scotus) 56.50.

• 400 relay - 1. Hastings 52.40, 2. Scotus (Sprunk, Hoffman, Weber, Mustard) 53.30.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Lexington 4:31.60, 5. Scotus (Micek, Mustard, Hoffman, Weber) 4:51.60.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Hastings 11:32.40, 2. Scotus (Pavlik, Sliva, Klug, Beierann) 12:16.50.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Lexington 153.33, 2. Hastings 125.67, 3. Holdrege 99, 4. Cozad 87.5, 5. Doniphan-Trumbull 28.5, 6. Scotus 25, 7. Hastings High 2.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Nolan Studley 6-2. 

• Long jump - 1. Myles Sadd (Doniphan-Trumbull) 21-2.50.

• Triple jump - 1. Jackson Block (Hastings) 41-4.

• Shot put - 1. Jaden Cervantes (Cozad) 46-6.50.

• Discus - 1. Johnny Whyrick (Hastings) 133-4.

• Pole vault - 1. Zachary Sundquist 11-6.

• 100 - 1. Hunter Steward (Lexington) 11.00, 6. Owen Lindhorst (Scotus) 11.80.

• 200 - 1. Quentin Moss (Lexington) 22.80, 4. Owen Lindhorst (Scotus) 23.90.

• 400 - 1. Landon Bowen (Lexington) 54.00, 5, Jackson Heng (Scotus) 58.30.

• 800 - 1. Oscar Aguado (Lexington) 2:11.10.

• 1,600 - 1. Oscar Aguado (Lexington) 4:54.00, 3. Jude Maguire 5:07.00.

• 3,200 - 1. Miguel Cruz (Lexington) 10:33.30. 

• 110 hurdles - 1. Nolan Studley (Hastings) 16.40.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Harrison Skiles (Holdrege) 47.01.

• 400 relay - 1. Lexington 44.70, 5. Scotus (Sliva, B. Sueper, Lindhorst, L. Wemhoff) 47.20

• 1,600 relay - 1. Cozad 3:44.40, 3. Scotus (Ramaekers, L. Wemhoff, Maguire, Lindhorst) 3:49.70.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Lexington 9:05.20, 4. Scotus (Maguire, Kudron, Karges, Erickson) 9:45.10.

Gonzalez good as gold in Seward

Columbus High track and field opened the new season with two gold medals, seven silvers and a whole lot of momentum on Saturday in Seward at t…

