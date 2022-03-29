Mustard grabs two golds in season debut

Several Scotus Central Catholic upperclassmen made their season debuts Friday at the Hastings Invite, but none were better than senior Grace Mustard running to a pair of wins in both hurdle events.

Mustard, a state medalist last season as the runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles won that event and the 300 as well. She was the only Shamrock to rise to the top of the medal podium but SCC had silvers in three other events and bronze three times.

The boys were led by Jude Maguire running to third in the 1600 and the mile relay team also earning third.

Mustard was the top sprint hurdler by more than two seconds when she hit the line at 15 seconds exactly, besting Sarah Treffer of Lexington at runner-up in a time of 17.10. She was just as dominant in the distance hurdles when she came to the line at 50.20, 2 and 1/2 seconds better than Kelseigh Romero of Cozad.

Chloe Walker, another state medalist as a junior - seventh in the discus - was also in competition for the first time and made a top toss of 111 feet, 9.50 inches and won bronze. She was a little more than 11 feet behind champ McKinna Moats of Lexington. Her best result was in the shot put where she was the runner-up on a throw of 35-2.5o and was two feet back of Moats. Junior Hailey Steffensmeier was right behind her in third at 34-1.

The girls 3200 relay team of Neve Pavlik, Josie Silva, Whitney Klug and Kenzy Beiermann ran 12:16.50 and were second. The 400 relay team of Audrey Sprunk, Ashley Hoffman, Annie Weber and Mustard on the anchor leg were just about a second behind Hastings and won silver.

Kensey Micek in the 400 was fourth. Sliva in the 3200, the 1600 relay and Kyra Boman in the long jump were fifth. Isabel Zaruba in the 300 hurdles, Hoffman in the long jump and Weber in the triple jump were each sixth.

Maguire had the boys best performance for the second meet in a row when he ran to third in the 1600 at 5:07.00. Oscar Aguado of Lexington set the pace with a gold medal run of 4:54.

The mile relay team made up of Henry Ramaekers, Luke Wemhoff, Owen Lindhorst and Maguire were third at 3:49.70. Cozad won the event at 3:44.40.

The 3200 relay and Lindhorst in the 200 were fourth. The 400 relay was fifth. Sixth was earned by Lindhorst in the 100.

The Scotus girls scored a total of 69 points and was a distant fourth from the top three. Lexington's 118-point total won the team trophy. Hastings had 105 and Holdrege 102.

The Scotus boys were sixth with 25 points. Lexington earned the team title trophy with 158 and 1/3 points, more than 30 points better than Hastings in second place.

