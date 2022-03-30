Mustard, Walker win home gold

Scotus Central Catholic seniors Grace Mustard and Chloe Walker picked up where they left off last week in Hastings and won multiple medals on Tuesday at home in the second annual Puetz Memorial.

Mustard made her season debut Friday in Hastings and won the 100 and 300 hurdles while Walker was the runner-up in the shot put and bronze medalist in the discus. Those two of the three Shamrock girls who won medals in individual events to go with junior Hailey Steffensmeier taking third in discus and sixth in shot.

The Scotus girls collected medals in 12 events and were fifth out of six teams. Scotus scored 59 points. Bennington took the girls championship by a wide margin over Wahoo Neumann 159-124.

The Scotus boys won eight medals, had six different boys win individual medals and earned two more in relays. The Shamrocks were sixth out of seven on a total of 34 points. Lakeview took the team title 142-108 over Neumann.

"I was looking for the female throwers to do a bit better, or at least be more consistent, which I believe most of them did. I was very pleased with their performances in both the shot put and discus," girls coach Alex Meyer said. "In general, we continued to see either very close times to what the kids have ran before, or betterments on their previous times, so I was pleased with that as well."

Walker won the discus on a throw of 116 feet, 8 inches and was four feet ahead of runner-up Brooklyn Kruse of Wayne. Her mark was just about five feet longer than at Hastings. In the shot put she reached 35-11.50 and settled for silver by 7 and 1/2 inches. Walker threw 35-2.50 for her best mark on Friday.

Steffensmeier earned third in the disc at 111-7 and sixth in the shot at 32-7.

Mustard was slightly slower in her 100 hurdle time but had a stiff breeze to compete with in hitting the line at 15.63 seconds. Though that was behind her mark of 15 flat at Hastings, she was almost two seconds ahead of second place. She also ran the 100 for the first time this season and was fifth at 13.06.

Sierra Kravig picked up a pole vault medal when she reached a top mark of 8 feet and scored a silver. Tatum Dowding of Bennington cleared six inches higher for gold.

Ashley Hoffman's fifth-place showing in the long jump accounted for the final individual medal.

The 400 relay team of Hoffman, Mustard, Audrey Sprunk and Annie Webber were fourth. Hoffman, Mustard, Weber and Kensey Micek took fifth in the 1600 relay.

Tim Sliva and Jude Magure gave the Scotus boys their top highlights in a pair of runner-up performances. Sliva cleared 5-9 in the high jump and was the runner-up by two inches to Connor Schutt of Neumann. Maguire added to a growing haul of distance medals when he was second in the mile at 5:04.28 - four seconds behind Jesus Zavala of Wayne. His time was more than two seconds better than in Hastings.

Kameron Kudron and Logan Erickson added two more distance medals in the 3200. Kudron was third at 12:01.34 while Erickson took sixth at 12:30. Zavala led at 10:59.00 and was nearly a second ahead of the runner-up.

Sliva, Owen Lindhorst, Ben Sueper and Luke Wemhoff ran to third in the 400 relay, Wemhoff took fifth in the high jump at 5-4, the 3200 relay team of Jackson Heng, Ian Karges, Maguire and Kudron were fourth and Lindhorst was sixth inthe 100.

"Our distance relay took 14 seconds off. The whole distance crew ran really well," coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "We are still putting different pieces together when it comes to field events and sprints. We have a lot of young athletes that are still relatively new to track, and it's up to the coaching staff to put them into events that will help them succeed."

