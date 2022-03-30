 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mustard, Walker win home gold

  • Updated
  • 0
Grace Mustard

Scotus Central Catholic's Grace Mustard clears a hurdle in the girls 100 hurdles Tuesday at Memorial Field. Mustard took the gold medal and was also fifth in the 100.

Scotus Central Catholic seniors Grace Mustard and Chloe Walker picked up where they left off last week in Hastings and won multiple medals on Tuesday at home in the second annual Puetz Memorial.

Mustard made her season debut Friday in Hastings and won the 100 and 300 hurdles while Walker was the runner-up in the shot put and bronze medalist in the discus. Those two of the three Shamrock girls who won medals in individual events to go with junior Hailey Steffensmeier taking third in discus and sixth in shot.

The Scotus girls collected medals in 12 events and were fifth out of six teams. Scotus scored 59 points. Bennington took the girls championship by a wide margin over Wahoo Neumann 159-124.

The Scotus boys won eight medals, had six different boys win individual medals and earned two more in relays. The Shamrocks were sixth out of seven on a total of 34 points. Lakeview took the team title 142-108 over Neumann.

"I was looking for the female throwers to do a bit better, or at least be more consistent, which I believe most of them did. I was very pleased with their performances in both the shot put and discus," girls coach Alex Meyer said. "In general, we continued to see either very close times to what the kids have ran before, or betterments on their previous times, so I was pleased with that as well."

People are also reading…

Tim Sliva

Scotus Central Catholic's Tim Sliva clears the bar in the high jump during Tuesday's Puetz Memorial at Pawnee Park. Sliva placed second with a jump of 5 feet, 9 inches.

Walker won the discus on a throw of 116 feet, 8 inches and was four feet ahead of runner-up Brooklyn Kruse of Wayne. Her mark was just about five feet longer than at Hastings. In the shot put she reached 35-11.50 and settled for silver by 7 and 1/2 inches. Walker threw 35-2.50 for her best mark on Friday.

Steffensmeier earned third in the disc at 111-7 and sixth in the shot at 32-7.

Mustard was slightly slower in her 100 hurdle time but had a stiff breeze to compete with in hitting the line at 15.63 seconds. Though that was behind her mark of 15 flat at Hastings, she was almost two seconds ahead of second place. She also ran the 100 for the first time this season and was fifth at 13.06.

Sierra Kravig picked up a pole vault medal when she reached a top mark of 8 feet and scored a silver. Tatum Dowding of Bennington cleared six inches higher for gold.

Ashley Hoffman's fifth-place showing in the long jump accounted for the final individual medal.

The 400 relay team of Hoffman, Mustard, Audrey Sprunk and Annie Webber were fourth. Hoffman, Mustard, Weber and Kensey Micek took fifth in the 1600 relay.

Tim Sliva and Jude Magure gave the Scotus boys their top highlights in a pair of runner-up performances. Sliva cleared 5-9 in the high jump and was the runner-up by two inches to Connor Schutt of Neumann. Maguire added to a growing haul of distance medals when he was second in the mile at 5:04.28 - four seconds behind Jesus Zavala of Wayne. His time was more than two seconds better than in Hastings.

Kameron Kudron and Logan Erickson added two more distance medals in the 3200. Kudron was third at 12:01.34 while Erickson took sixth at 12:30. Zavala led at 10:59.00 and was nearly a second ahead of the runner-up.

Sliva, Owen Lindhorst, Ben Sueper and Luke Wemhoff ran to third in the 400 relay, Wemhoff took fifth in the high jump at 5-4, the 3200 relay team of Jackson Heng, Ian Karges, Maguire and Kudron were fourth and Lindhorst was sixth inthe 100.

"Our distance relay took 14 seconds off. The whole distance crew ran really well," coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "We are still putting different pieces together when it comes to field events and sprints. We have a lot of young athletes that are still relatively new to track, and it's up to the coaching staff to put them into events that will help them succeed."

Nick Ehlers

Scotus Central Catholic's Nick Ehlers throws the shot in the boys event Tuesday at Pawnee Park.
Ian Karges

Scotus Central's Catholic runs the third leg of the boys 3200 relay Tuesday at Memorial Field in Columbus.
Jude Maguire

Scotus Central Catholic's Jude Maguire runs a lap in the boys 3200-meter relay in Tuesday's Puetz Memorial at Memorial Field in Columbus.
Evan Steffensmeier

Scotus Central Catholic's Evan Steffensmeier makes a leap in the triple jump in Tuesday's Puetz Memorial at Pawnee Park.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

2022 PUETZ MEMORIAL

LOCATION -- COLUMBUS

Puetz Memorial

Tuesday at Pawnee Park

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Bennington 159, 2. Wahoo Neumann 124, 3. Wayne 69, 4. Lakeview 61, 5. Scotus 59, 6. Aquinas Catholic 55.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Emma Anibal (Bennington) 5-0, 3. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 4-10.

• Long jump - 1. Mary Chvatal (Neumann), 4. Kyra Bowen (Scotus) 15-3, 5. Ashley Hoffman (Scotus) 15-0.

• Triple jump - 1. Kali Jurgensmeier (Neumann) 35-3, 4. Molly Frenzen (Lakeview) 32-5.5.

• Shot put - 1. Brooklyn Kruse (Wayne) 36-7, 2. Chloe Walker (Scotus) 35-11.50, Hailey Steffensmeier (Scotus) 32-7.

• Discus - 1. Chloe Walker (Scotus) 116-8, 3. Hailey Steffensmeier (Scotus) 111-7.

• Pole vault - 1. Tatum Dowding (Bennington) 8-6, 2. Sierra Kravig (Scotus) 8-0, 4. Morgan Finecy (Lakeview) 8-0.

• 100 - 1. Kennedy Wade (Bennington) 12.69, Macy Stock (Lakeview) 12.85, 5. Grace Mustard (Scotus) 13.06.

• 200 - 1. Kennedy Wade (Bennington) 27.14, 2. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 27.47, 4. Macy Stock (Lakeview) 28.43. 

• 400 - 1. Blake Barcel (Lakeview) 1:03.48, 6. Macy Stock (1:07.98).

• 800 - 1. Cassie Coufal (Neumann) 2:39.32.

• 1,600 - 1. Lilly Dall (Bennington) 5:52.26.

• 3,200 - 1. Calla Wittland (Bennington) 12:55.32.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Grace Mustard (Scotus) 15.63, 3. Molly Frenzen (Lakeview) 17.48.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Kali Jurgensmeier (Neumann) 48.55.

• 400 relay - 1. Bennington 50.88, 2. Lakeview 52.18, 4. Scotus (Sprunk, Hoffan, Weber, Mustard) 53.09.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Bennington 4:23.57, 5. Scotus (Hoffman, Micek, Weber, Mustard) 4:48.07, Lakeview 5:08.02.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Neumann 10:23.42, 5. Scotus (Pavlik, Sliva, Klug) 11:21.82, 6. Lakeview 13:17.45.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Lakeview 142, 2. Neumann 108, 3. Bennington 86, 4. Wayne 66, 5. Aquinas Catholic 53, 6. Scotus 34, Scotus JV 3.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Connor Schutt (Neumann) 5-11, 2. Tim Sliva (Scotus) 5-9, 3. Turner Halvorsen (Lakeview) 5-8, 5. Wyatt Frauendorfer (Lakeview), Cooper Tessendorf (Lakeview), Luke Wemhoff (Scotus) 5-4.

• Long jump - 1. Dylan Mostek (Bennington) 22-7, 4. Brock Mahoney (Lakeview) 20-0.75.

• Triple jump - 1. Connot Schutt (Neumann) 42-0, 3. Landyn Maschmeier (Lakeview) 38-7.50, 4. Cooper Tessendorf (Lakeview) 38-7.25.

• Shot put - 1. Landon Ternus (Lakeview) 51-3, 2. Eli Osten (Lakeview) 47-6.50, 6. Travis Schoch (Lakeview) 41-8.50.

• Discus - 1. Eli Osten (Lakeview) 141-11, 2. Landon Ternus (Lakeview) 130-9, 5. Jorge Garcia (Lakeview) 107-7.

• Pole vault - 1. Eli Barner (Wayne) 11-6, 2. Brock Mahoney (Lakeview) 11-6.

• 100 - 1. Dylan Mostek (Bennington) 10.90, 2. Adam Van Cleave (Lakeview) 11.14, 4. Khyler Shortridge (Lakeview) 11.66, 6. Owen Lindhorst (Scotus) 11.92

• 200 - 1. Adam Van Cleave (Lakeview) 23.11, Landon Ternus (Lakeview) 23.48, 4. Khyler Shortridge (Lakeview) 24.01. 

• 400 - 1. Turner Halvorsen (Lakeview) 52.63, 2. Simon Janssen (Lakeview) 54.11.

• 800 - 1. Turner Halvorsen (Lakeview) 2:09.87.

• 1,600 - 1. Jesus Zavala (Wayne) 5:00.03, 2. Jude Maguire (Scotus) 5:04.28.

• 3,200 - 1. Jesus Zavala (Wayne) 10:59.00, Kameron Kudron (Scotus) 12:01.34, 6. Logan Erickson (Scotus JV) 12:30.00

• 110 hurdles - 1. Kamdyn Swartz (Neumann) 15.38, 2. Braxton Borer (Lakeview) 17.18.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Kali Jurgensmeier (Neumann) 48.55.

• 400 relay - 1. Bennington 44.05, 3. Scotus (Sliva, Lindhorst, Sueper, L. Wemhoff) 47.68.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Cancelled due to weather.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Neumann 9:07.72, 4. Scotus (Maguire, Heng, Karges, Kudron) 9:31.11, 6. Lakeview 11:00.87.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gonzalez good as gold in Seward

Gonzalez good as gold in Seward

Columbus High track and field opened the new season with two gold medals, seven silvers and a whole lot of momentum on Saturday in Seward at t…

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Downs: Why a 'chippy' spring is a good thing, and other Husker takeaways

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News