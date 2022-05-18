NSAA state track and field area results

OMAHA - The NSAA Class A and B Track and Field Championships started Wednesday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Columbus High, Lakeview, Scotus Central Catholic, Boone Central and Schuyler athletes competed with the final day of competition starting Thursday at 9 a.m.
Columbus High
Boys 200 dash prelims - Byron Arevalo 20th 23.05 seconds
Boys 200 dash prelims - Caleb Mulder 21st 23.07 seconds
Boys 400 dash prelims - Caleb Mulder 5th 49.92 seconds
Boys 400 dash prelims - Alex Ienn 24th 53.08 seconds
Girls 100 hurdles prelims - Josie Garrett 7th 15.39 seconds
Boys 110 hurdles prelims - Jaden McFarland 13th 15.34 seconds
Girls 300 hurdles prelims - Erin Smith 24th 53.37 seconds
Girls 3200 relay - Addie Johnson, Hannah Kropatsch, Hailey Kropatsch, Citlaly Ramirez 14th 10:37.49
People are also reading…
Boys 3200 relay - Ienn, Noah Lawrence, Isaiah Eilers, Carter Braun - 13th 8:23.36
Girls long jump - Joselyn Olson 5th 17-4.75
Boys shot put - Liam Blaser 14th 49-3.50
Lakeview
Girls 100 dash prelims - Macy Stock 9th 12.57 seconds
Boys 100 dash prelims - Adam Van Cleave 6th 11.15 seconds
Boys 110 hurdles prelims - Braxton Borer 10th 15.58 seconds
Boys 200 dash prelims - Adam Van Cleave 1st 22.37 seconds
Boys 200 dash prelims - Landon Ternus 6th 22.65 seconds
Boys 200 dash prelims - Khyler Shortridge 21st 23.42 seconds
Girls 200 dash prelims - Blake Barcel 9th 26.31 seconds
Girls 200 dash prelims - Macy Stock 10th 26.36 seconds
Boys 300 hurdles prelims - Braxton Borer 13th 41.79 seconds
Girls 400 dash prelims - Blake Barcel 6th 59.69 seconds
Boys 400 dash prelims - Simon Janssen 19th 52.56 seconds
Boys shot put - Landon Ternus 4th 54-9.5
Boys shot put - Eli Osten 13th 49-4.75
Scotus Central Catholic
Girls 100 hurdles prelims - Grace Mustard 4th 15.09 seconds
Girls discus throw - Chloe Walker 7th 120-04
Girls discus throw - Hailey Steffensmeier 9th 119-01
Boys high jump - Tim Sliva 18th 5-10
Girls long jump - Grace Mustard 13th 16-00.25
Boone Central
Boys 100 dash prelims - Parker Borer 16th 11.37 seconds
Boys 110 hurdles prelims - Jackson Roberts 2nd 14.97 seconds
Boys 200 dash prelims - Parker Borer 9th 22.87 seconds
Boys 300 hurdles prelims - Jackson Roberts 1st 38.98 seconds
Boys high jump - Jaxon Lipker 6th 6-2
Schuyler
Girls 3200 - Marisol Deanda 11th 12:34.80
Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.