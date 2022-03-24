Osceola's Alexx Winkelman snags two gold medals in Bulldog Challenge

Alex Winkelman's two golds and three overall medals put the Osceola track and field season into motion last week at the Bulldog Challenge in Seward at Concordia University.

Rori Wieseman, Kale Gustafson and Xavier Blackburn also earned two medals each.

Winkelman finished atop the podium in the boys 400-meter dash and in the 800. In the 400, he clocked in at 54.37 seconds. Winkelman beat out Omaha Brownell-Talbot's Karl Grafelman by 1.57 seconds.

In the 800, Winkelman crossed the tape nearly three seconds faster than the runner-up with a time of 2 minutes, 13.48 seconds. Fremont Bergan's Sam Sleister earned silver at 2:16.27.

Winkelman's third medal came in the 200 dash when he placed fifth with a time of 24.92 seconds.

Wieseman, Blackburn and Valish all claimed silver medals. Wieseman, who placed fourth in the girls 60-meter dash at 8.55 seconds, placed second in the 200. She finished five one-hundredths of a second behind Centennial's Savannah Horne.

Blackburn joined Wieseman with a silver medal in the 200. He timed 24.05 seconds. Yutan's Josh Jessen won the gold medal with a time of 23.86 seconds. Blackburn medaled in the boys high jump with a fourth-place finish. He jumped 6 feet, 4 inches behind winner Myles Sadd. The Doniphan-Trumbull jumper set a meet record.

Valish was second place in the girls pole vault. She vaulted 9 feet. Fillmore Central's Angelina Schademann won the event with a vault of 9 feet, 6 inches.

Gustafson recorded two sixth-place finishes. In the 60 hurdles, he finished with a time of 10.22 seconds, earning a spot on the podium by four one-hundredths of a seconds. Gustafson beat out Winkelman in the boys triple jump. He measured at 36 feet, 5 inches to claim the final spot on the podium.

Charisa and Savanna Boden earned medals in the 800 and triple jump, respectively. Charisa completed the 800 in sixth place at 3:02.26. Arlington's Keelianne Green set the meet record with first-place run of 2:25.15.

Savanna jumped into fifth place. She landed her jump at 31 feet, 5.75 inches. Green won the event at 36 feet, 1/2 inch.

In the final team standings, the Osceola boys placed fifth with 36 points. Milford was the top boys team with 65 points and Yutan was the runner-up with 54.

The Bulldog girls placed 10th with 23 points. Arlington won the team title with 86 points and Milford was second with 52.

After Tuesday's meet at Sutton was canceled due to weather, Osceola will compete next on April 1 in its home invite.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

