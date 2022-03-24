 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Osceola's Alexx Winkelman snags two gold medals in Bulldog Challenge

  • Updated
  • 0
Alexx Winkelman

Osceola's Alexx Winkelman takes off from the line in the 800 on May 20 at the state meet. Winkelman earned two gold medals in Friday's Bulldog Challenge in Seward.

Alex Winkelman's two golds and three overall medals put the Osceola track and field season into motion last week at the Bulldog Challenge in Seward at Concordia University.

Rori Wieseman, Kale Gustafson and Xavier Blackburn also earned two medals each.

Winkelman finished atop the podium in the boys 400-meter dash and in the 800. In the 400, he clocked in at 54.37 seconds. Winkelman beat out Omaha Brownell-Talbot's Karl Grafelman by 1.57 seconds.

In the 800, Winkelman crossed the tape nearly three seconds faster than the runner-up with a time of 2 minutes, 13.48 seconds. Fremont Bergan's Sam Sleister earned silver at 2:16.27.

Winkelman's third medal came in the 200 dash when he placed fifth with a time of 24.92 seconds.

Wieseman, Blackburn and Valish all claimed silver medals. Wieseman, who placed fourth in the girls 60-meter dash at 8.55 seconds, placed second in the 200. She finished five one-hundredths of a second behind Centennial's Savannah Horne.

People are also reading…

Blackburn joined Wieseman with a silver medal in the 200. He timed 24.05 seconds. Yutan's Josh Jessen won the gold medal with a time of 23.86 seconds. Blackburn medaled in the boys high jump with a fourth-place finish. He jumped 6 feet, 4 inches behind winner Myles Sadd. The Doniphan-Trumbull jumper set a meet record.

Valish was second place in the girls pole vault. She vaulted 9 feet. Fillmore Central's Angelina Schademann won the event with a vault of 9 feet, 6 inches.

Gustafson recorded two sixth-place finishes. In the 60 hurdles, he finished with a time of 10.22 seconds, earning a spot on the podium by four one-hundredths of a seconds. Gustafson beat out Winkelman in the boys triple jump. He measured at 36 feet, 5 inches to claim the final spot on the podium.

Charisa and Savanna Boden earned medals in the 800 and triple jump, respectively. Charisa completed the 800 in sixth place at 3:02.26. Arlington's Keelianne Green set the meet record with first-place run of 2:25.15.

Savanna jumped into fifth place. She landed her jump at 31 feet, 5.75 inches. Green won the event at 36 feet, 1/2 inch.

In the final team standings, the Osceola boys placed fifth with 36 points. Milford was the top boys team with 65 points and Yutan was the runner-up with 54.

The Bulldog girls placed 10th with 23 points. Arlington won the team title with 86 points and Milford was second with 52.

After Tuesday's meet at Sutton was canceled due to weather, Osceola will compete next on April 1 in its home invite.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

BULLDOG TRACK & FIELD CHALLENGE (OSCEOLA)

LOCATION -- Seward

Bulldog Track & Field Challenge

March 18 at Bulldog Fieldhouse

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Alrington 86, 2. Milford 52, 3. Centennial 47.5, 4. Lincoln Lutheran 45, 5. Central City 40, 6. Meridian 27, 7. Schuyler 26, 8. Fillmore Central 25, 9. Howells-Dodge 24, 10. Doniphan-Trumbull 23, 11. Osceola 23, 12. Brownell-Talbot 16, 13. Deshler 13.5, 14. Fremont Bergan 6, 14. Diller-Odell 6, 16. High Plains 4.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Kailynn Gubbels (Arlington) 5-6

• Long jump - 1. Keelianne Green (Arlington) 17-6

• Triple jump - 1. Keelianne Green (Arlington) 36-0.50, 4. Kenzie Wruble (High Plains) 31-9.25, 5. Savanna Boden (Osceola) 31-5.75

• Shot put - 1. Cadie Robinson (Arlington) 34-7.

• Discus - 1. Taylor Arp (Arlington) 114-10, 8. Sydney Roberts (Osceola) 88-9.

• Pole vault - 1. Angelina Schademann (Fillmore Central) 9-6, 2. Mae Valish (Osceola) 9-0, 8. Janna Roberts (Osceola) 7-6.

• 60 - 1. Savannah Horne (Centennial) 8.13, 4. Rori Wieseman (Osceola) 8.55.

• 200 - 1. Savannah Horne (Centennial) 27.97, 2. Rori Wieseman (Osceola) 28.02, 8, Savanna Boden (Osceola) 29.88.

• 400 - 1. Elaina McHargue (Central City) 1:05.34, 7. Fayth Winkelman (Osceola) 1:09.82.

• 800 - 1. Keelianne Green (Arlington) 2:25.15, 6. Charisa Boden 3:02.26.

• 1,600 - 1. Lilly Kenning (Milford) 5:43.08.

• 3,200 - 1. Marisol Deanda (Schuyler) 13:34.02.

• 60 hurdles - 1. Adrianna Rodencal (Lincoln Lutheran) 8.99.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Arlington 4:31.61, 8. Osceola (C. Boden, R. Wieseman, Winkelman, S. Boden) 4:48.89

• 3,200 relay - 1. Central City 11:03.11, 8. Osceola (Sunday, S. Boden, Pinney, Sanley) 12:27.35.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Milford 65, 2. Yutan 54, 3. Arlington 45, 4. Lincoln Lutheran 39, 5. Osceola 36, 6. Centennial 36, 7. Fremont Bergan 30, 8. Schuyler 29, 9. Howells-Dodge, Fillmore Central 25, 11. Doniphan-Trumbull 22, 12. Brownell Talbot 19, 13. Central City 18, 14. High Plains 14, 15. Diller-Odell 8, 16. Meridian 1.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Myles Sadd (Doniphan-Trumbull) 6-4, 4. Xavier Blackburn (Osceola) 6-0, 8. Ryan Pheak (Osceola) 5-6.

• Long jump - 1. Myles Sadd (Doniphan-Trumbull) 20-7, 3. Trevor Carlstrom (High Plains) 19-10, 8. Gavin Morris (High Plains) 18-2.

• Triple jump - 1. Lane Urkoski (High Plains) 39-5, 6. kale Gustafson (Osceola) 36-5, 7. Alexx Winkelman (Osceola) 36-5.

• Shot put - 1. Carson Ortmeier (Bergan) 49-2.50.

• Discus - 1. Carson Fehlhafer (Centennial) 142-11.

• Pole vault - 1. Austin McCulloch (Schuyler) 11-7.

• 60 - 1. Josh Jessen (Yutan) 7.28.

• 200 - 1. Josh Jessen (Yutan) 23.86, 2. Xavier Blackburn (Osceola) 24.05, 5. Alexx Winkelman 24.92.

• 400 - 1. Alexx Winkelman (Osceola) 54.37.

• 800 - 1. Alexx Winkelman (Osceola) 2:13.48.

• 1,600 - 1. Carter Roth (Milford) 5:01.64.

• 3,200 - 1. Kaleb Eickhoff (Milford) 11:14.46.

• 60 hurdles - 1. Tyler Carroll (Central City) 8.67, 6. Kale Gustafson (Osceola) 10.22.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Lincoln Lutheran 3:41.42, 8. High Plains (Morris, Marino, Helgoth, Lesiak) 3:53.81.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Arlington 9:08.43, 8. High Plains (Marino, Swanson, H. Urkoski, Helgoth) 10:15.26.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gonzalez good as gold in Seward

Gonzalez good as gold in Seward

Columbus High track and field opened the new season with two gold medals, seven silvers and a whole lot of momentum on Saturday in Seward at t…

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Reaction to Zavier Betts no longer on the team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News