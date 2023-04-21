Columbus High sophomore Elizabeth Wemhoff and freshman Paighton Erb took home the lone track and field gold medals at Thursday's Norfolk Invite.

Wemhoff secured her third gold medal in the 100-meter dash this season, crossing the finish in 12.38 seconds. She beat our Omaha Burke junior Zakeirah Johnson by 0.23 seconds.

Erb finished as the best girls high jumper with a mark of 5 feet, 4 inches. The freshman was the lone competitor to reach that height as two finished at 5-2.

"Overall we had some very good performances (today)," Columbus girls head coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "We had 10 season bests, which is what we ask our girls to go out and do every meet."

Both Discoverer teams finished the meet in seventh place. The girls scored 44 points and earned eight medals. The boys recorded 36 points and collected 11 medals.

Erb and Wemhoff alongside junior Hannah Dahlke and sophomore Lauren Vasicek teamed up to win silver in the 400 relay with a time of 51.68 seconds. Omaha Burke posted the fastest team at 50.23 seconds.

The Columbus boys earned four bronze medals with three coming in the field. Eric Slusarski finished the pole vault in third, clearing the bar at 11 feet. Israel Daniels recorded the third-longest long jump at 20-10.75. Blaser earned another medal in the shot put, with a third-place throw of 49-11.

Alex Ienn, Adoriyan Daniels, Isaiah Eilers and Daniel Rodriguez ran the 1600 relay. They finished the race in 3 minutes, 31.85 seconds with Millard North winning the race at 3:28.78.

Ruby Shea collected her third triple jump medal matching her season-best at 32-5.5. Michell Jimenez and Taytum Miller placed fourth in the discus and shot put, respectively. Jimenez's longest disc throw went for 102-5 while Miller tossed a shot put 34-5.5.

Ienn was the lone Discoverer to claim medals in multiple individual events. The senior placed fourth in the 400 with a time of 52.48 seconds and sixth in the 800 at 2:08.23.

Keagan Wemhoff secured his first medal of the season at Norfolk, completing a high jump of 5-8. The boys 3200 relay team of Ienn, Heath Dahlke, Conrad Renteria and Rodriguez posted a time of 8:51.8, good for fifth.

Vasicek medaled in the long jump with a sixth-place distance of 15-11.5. Hailey Kropatsch completed the 3200 in 13:18.66 for sixth.

Adoriyan sprinted to a time of 53.71 seconds in the 400, the sixth-fastest time in the field. Adrian Bice joined Slusarski on the pole vault medal stand with a mark of 10 feet. Cooper Buxton ended the day with a discus medal after a sixth-place toss of 142-3.

"We had some guys not perform up to the standards they have been all season, which was a little disappointing. Sometimes we have a meet like this in the middle of the season and it really tests us," Discoverer boys head coach Scott Bethune said. "The true test will see how we bounce back next week and respond to this meet which was below our standards. Knowing our guys, they will take this meet as motivation to get back on track."

Columbus' next meet is Thursday at the South Sioux City Invite.