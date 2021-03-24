Pair of CHS boys win at Concordia

Two Columbus High boys athletes walked away with gold medals at the season-opening track and field meet Saturday in Seward at the Bulldog Track and Field Challenge held on the campus of Concordia University.
Columbus senior Colton Buxton won the 60-meter hurdles while junior Caleb Mulder crossed the line first in the 400.
That duo led a Discoverers team that had four medalists and scored 27 team points for seventh among 11 teams. The girls also had four athletes finish in the top six and were ninth out of 11 with 19 points. Omaha Westside won the boys team race by five points over Fremont. Fremont was the girls champ by a 25-point margin in the girls standings.
Buxton came across in 9.05 seconds in the preliminaries as the top qualifier into the finals. He then dropped that mark to 8.95 and won gold by .17 seconds. Mulder ran the 400 in 52.83 seconds and edged out Soni Hiner of Westsdie by .01 for the gold.
"Everyone competed really well today. I am proud of their efforts," boys coach Scott Bethune said. "Being the first meet, you can definitely tell the nerves were running high. The kids all got marks and times, which now gives us something to build on. With one meet now under our belts, we will build on this and continue to get better."
Other medalists on the boys squad included the 3200 relay group of Carter Braun, Ashton LaPointe, Abel Lemus-Leon and Noah Lawrence running 9:09.44 and taking sixth. Mulder, Braun, Lawrence and Liam Blaser completed the 1600 relay in 3:46.61 and were third.
Joe McFarland and Alex Ienn came close to medals with eight and ninth, respectively, in the 3200. Buxton took eighth in the triple jump and Lemus-Leon was 10th in the 800 meters.
Junior Josie Garrett topped the girls results when she took second in the 60 hurdles. Garrett ran 9.48 in the qualifying round then cut that down to 9.31 in the finals and went from third to runner-up.
Freshman Addison Johnson was third in the 400 in a time of 1:02.55. She led a strong event for Columbus that included senior Trinity Tuls in sixth at 1:02.98 and senior Elena Batenhorst ninth in 1:05.46.
Junior Hannah Kwapnioski just missed out on a medal in the shot put by five inches. She came in seventh with a best toss of 31 feet, 5 inches. Fellow junior Kassidy Hiesterman was 11 inches back of a medal in the discus, also in seventh at 88 feet, 3 inches.
The girls mile relay of Erin Smith, Johnson, Batenhorst and Tuls were fourth in 4:22.91.
Columbus track and field is back in action on Friday at Doane College.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.