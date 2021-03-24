Pair of CHS boys win at Concordia

Two Columbus High boys athletes walked away with gold medals at the season-opening track and field meet Saturday in Seward at the Bulldog Track and Field Challenge held on the campus of Concordia University.

Columbus senior Colton Buxton won the 60-meter hurdles while junior Caleb Mulder crossed the line first in the 400.

That duo led a Discoverers team that had four medalists and scored 27 team points for seventh among 11 teams. The girls also had four athletes finish in the top six and were ninth out of 11 with 19 points. Omaha Westside won the boys team race by five points over Fremont. Fremont was the girls champ by a 25-point margin in the girls standings.

Buxton came across in 9.05 seconds in the preliminaries as the top qualifier into the finals. He then dropped that mark to 8.95 and won gold by .17 seconds. Mulder ran the 400 in 52.83 seconds and edged out Soni Hiner of Westsdie by .01 for the gold.

"Everyone competed really well today. I am proud of their efforts," boys coach Scott Bethune said. "Being the first meet, you can definitely tell the nerves were running high. The kids all got marks and times, which now gives us something to build on. With one meet now under our belts, we will build on this and continue to get better."