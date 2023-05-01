Fresh off its Lakeview Invite title, Scotus Central Catholic boys track and field competed at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium for the first time this season in Saturday's Centennial Conference Championships.

The Shamrock boys claimed conference runner-up, finishing just 0.33 points back of champions Wahoo Neumann.

Scotus recorded 95 points with only 12 points coming from field events. It led the meet with 39 sprint points and 26 relay points.

"Very proud of them. We had kids overachieve, which doesn't surprise us. We're kind of used to setting new PRs all the time," Shamrock boys head coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "At the beginning of the year, if you would've told me we would get conference runner-up, I would have called you a liar."

Jude Maguire won the lone individual conference title on the Shamrocks, finishing as the 800-meter champion. He also won gold as a member of the 1600 relay team.

"It feels great honestly. Going into the meet, I was not sure if I was going to win it or not," Maguire said. "After I finished, it felt amazing. It felt good to have praise from my coaches and from my friends."

Maguire posted an 800 time of 2 minutes, 1.37 seconds. The junior won the race by 0.69 seconds over Lincoln Christian's Joel Feauto.

"I thought that my first part of the 800 was not great. I got trapped at around the 200 to 350 mark," Maguire said. "After that point, I knew that in the second lap I had to kick it if I wanted a chance to win it. The last 200 I just kicked it and I was able to outkick the last couple guys."

In the 400, Maguire claimed the bronze medal with a time of 52.26 seconds. He was also a member of the 1600 relay that won gold, joining Cohen Pelan, Jackson Heng and Owen Lindhorst for a time of 3:28.44.

"Having that team bond with each other and really just growing close as a team and knowing our goal," Maguire said on the relay's success. "Having the same drive has just helped our team so much too to get where we're at now."

In the first track event of the day, Maguire collected bronze as a member of the 3200 relay. Alongside Ian Karges, Caleb Schumacher and Heng, they placed third with a time of 8:52.38.

Maguire opened the season running the 1600, the event in which he qualified for state last season. Beginning with the Fred Arnold Invite at Schuyler on April 20, Maguire started running in the 800. On Tuesday at Lakeview, he ran in the 400 for the first time this year.

Schoenfelder said Maguire will stay in the 400 and he'll run in the 800 or 1600 depending on the district field.

"We knew in the mile it would've been tough for him to place high. We thought he's been running really good splits in the 4-by-8," Schoenfelder said. "It didn't surprise me that he went out and ran that good and won. He might have found himself a couple new events. He's just a competitor."

With one meet remaining before districts next week, Maguire said he's like the position he's in.

"I think I'm in a great spot to place well at districts and at state in the 800," he said. "I'm really excited to see how the rest of the season goes."

The 400 relay team of Luke Wemhoff, Lindhorst, Evan Kiene and Pelan won the conference title with a time of 44.65 seconds. It's the group's third straight gold medal after winning at Lakeview and Schuyler.

"We knew we were going to be fast and had some speed for the 4-by-1," Schoenfelder said. "Struggled a little bit with handoffs early, but now we've been a little bit more consistent. The nice thing is we have a couple kids that could run a 4-by-1 but can't. Competition is a good thing."

Lindhorst earned two silver medals in his first conference meet. The sophomore posted a 200 time of 22.67 seconds, finishing 0.15 seconds back of Hastings St. Cecilia's Jenson Anderson. In the 400, he crossed the line in 50.61 seconds. Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lebo won the race at 50.2 seconds.

"He's exceeded expectations. Last year at districts was kind of his coming out. He got fourth in the 400 and that opened his eyes a little bit. He wants to get below 50 (seconds) this year," Schoenfelder said. "He's training well, doing everything we've asked him to do. It's fun to watch a kid like that run because he'll just go out and compete in whatever we have him do."

Pelan claimed two medals, placing fourth in the 100 at 11.25 seconds and fifth in the 200 at 23.21 seconds. Heng joined Lindhorst and Maguire as 400 medalists, finishing the race in fourth at 53.68 seconds.

Evan Steffensmeier, Max Wemhoff and Henry Ramaekers secured the only field medals for the Scotus boys as the trio medaled in the triple jump. Steffensmeier recorded the best mark on the team at 39 feet, 9 inches, good for fourth overall. Max ended the day in fifth at 39-2.25 and Ramaekers was seventh at 38-8.

Kiene sprinted to a 100 time of 11.39 seconds, good for sixth overall. Sam Olmer medaled in the 110 hurdles with a seventh-place time of 17.23 seconds.

Kamren Kudron and Rudy Brunkhorst took home medals in the 3200. Kudron crossed the line in sixth at 11:44.37 and Brunkhorst finished in seventh at 12:37.67. In the one mile, Caleb Schumacher rounded out the medal stand with an eighth-place time of 5:05.7.

Schoenfelder described the momentum and confidence the Shamrocks have entering the final week before districts.

"We have set the bar higher. We can't go back down. We're getting close to the top and we got to try to stay at the top. The kids have all responded. We've challenged them. It's just a different type of atmosphere out on the track now. Kids know what the standings are," he said. "Kids are asking how many points we need here. Kids are getting out and encouraging everybody. It'll be fun in the upcoming years because we're just a young team, but we're tasting a lot of success and that should just keep building on it."

The Scotus girls placed eighth on Saturday, scoring 36.5 points and claiming a dozen medals. Kearney Catholic won the conference title with 114 points, edging Wahoo Neumann by one point.

"Overall, the competition was good," Shamrock girls head coach Alex Meyer said. "We had some more PRs, so we know we're heading in the right direction because they're still improving at this point in the season, which is what we want to see. I was very pleased with the girls' effort."

Kyra Bowen collected three individual medals, placing top five in all three jump events. The junior earned bronze in the triple jump with a mark of 33-4.5, finishing 3 inches back of silver.

Bowen placed fifth in the long jump and high jump. She leapt 15-10.25 in the long jump and she cleared the high jump bar at 4-10, tying for the second-best mark.

"I thought she's (Bowen) done pretty well. I know it can be hard when she's in long jump, triple jump, high jump and at least two of those events are going on at the same time. That can be a lot on anyone," Meyer said. "I think she's done a good job and have seen some growth, so hopefully we continue to see that progress and she's able to jump well in a couple weeks at districts."

After winning the conference title two years ago, Hailey Steffensmeier placed fourth in the discus at 113-1. Ryann Sabatka of Hastings St. Cecilia won the event with a throw of 120-6. The senior just missed out on a medal in the shot put, placing ninth at 33-5.

"When she was able to hit 119 at Lakeview, that was a pretty big sigh of relief because we know it's there. She hadn't been able to do it in a meet until that point. She threw 113. We know it's there," Meyer said. "I would like to see her get to be a bit more consistent in her distances before districts, so that way it's not just one throw. We're going to really work to get her to be more comfortable hitting those further marks. That way she's more confident going into that district meet."

On the track, Josie Sliva and Whitney Klug won their second conference medal in the 3200 relay joining forces with Kensey McKay and Joanna Rusher. They finished fifth in a stacked field with a time of 11:04.43.

"Those guys have made huge improvements. They knocked like 16 seconds off their PR and have been pretty consistent in that sense as well the whole season," Meyer said. "Very proud of those girls and how they've worked. The desire is there. They just got to keep working on it and continue to make improvements as we go into our last two meets of the season."

Along with her relay medal, Sliva ran the 800 with a sixth-place time of 2:40.12. Sierra Kravig and Jacqueline Stoner both medaled in the pole vault. Both posted a mark of 7 feet for sixth and seventh, respectively.

McKay, Isabel Zaruba, Neve Pavlik and Rusher comprised the 1600 relay team that clocked in at 4:36.85, good for sixth. Bowen, Raya Kluever, Annie Weber and Rebecca Kosch sprinted to a 400 relay time of 54.02 seconds for seventh.

Rusher and Claire Oakley tied for eighth in the high jump at 4-6.

The Shamrocks compete in Thursday's Battle Creek Invite in their final meet before districts next Tuesday.

"It's just another tune-up," Meyer said. "Kind of fine-tune some things and make sure their confidence levels are up for that district meet."